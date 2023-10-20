claudiodivizia/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

My previous bullish thesis about IBM's (NYSE:IBM) stock aged well since the stock substantially outperformed the broader U.S. market since July 13. Today, I would like to downgrade my rating for IBM to "Hold" since the stock is now fairly valued with very limited upside potential, according to my valuation analysis. I would like to underline that my rating downgrade is more tactical rather than secular because the business is still strong and the company's solid balance sheet makes IBM well-positioned to continue innovating and expanding into new cutting-edge technology fields.

IBM - Recent developments and Q3 earnings preview

The latest earnings were released on July 19, when the company missed consensus revenue estimates but delivered above the bottom line projections. Revenue was almost flat YoY with a tiny below 1% decrease. The good sign is despite revenue stagnation, IBM demonstrated a YoY expansion of the operating margin from 11.4% to 14.8%. The expanded operating margin and improvements in working capital management allowed almost to double the cash flow from operations on a YoY basis.

Seeking Alpha

Strong quarter profitability enabled the company to improve its financial position. I cannot call the company's balance sheet a fortress due to the high leverage, but it looks solid since the lion's part of the debt is long-term. Moreover, the above six covered ratio looks comfortable to me. As of the latest reporting date, the company had more than $16 billion in outstanding cash, and liquidity ratios are also in firm shape. IBM's firm financial position makes it well-positioned to weather the storm and invest in innovation in the current environment of moderating valuations.

Seeking Alpha

Let me focus more on the upcoming quarter's earnings preview to dig deeper into my analysis. The earnings release is approaching since it is scheduled for the next mid-week, October 25. Consensus estimates forecast quarterly revenue at $14.75 billion, indicating a 5% YoY growth. The five percent YoY growth might look like quite a good dynamic, especially after eight quarters of either revenue decline or stagnation. On the other hand, I have to underline that demonstrating revenue decline across multiple quarters made comps easier to beat. The good sign is that the adjusted EPS is forecasted by consensus to expand YoY from $1.81 to $2.13, which is a solid improvement.

Seeking Alpha

The company's financial performance is expected to demonstrate solid resilience despite the current harsh environment due to the revenue and profits mix structure. As I underlined in my previous thesis, the Software and Consulting segments contributed about 75% to the company's total operating profits in FY 2022. These business lines are much less capex-intensive than the Infrastructure business but require more human resources. That said, the number of the company's job postings for its Software and Consulting segments looks like a strong indicator of these businesses' health. According to the IBM Careers website, there are more than 1,400 consulting and more than 2,100 software engineering job postings. To me, this is a solid bullish sign indicating that the company's two major segments are navigating the challenging environment successfully.

IBM Careers Website

The Infrastructure segment is also notable generating approximately a quarter of the company's sales and a fifth of its operating profits. Given the current environment of high-interest rates and high level of uncertainty regarding the potential recession in the developed economies, I expect overall infrastructure spending of entities to cool down, which will weigh on this segment's financial performance. Therefore, I expect the Infrastructure segment to partially offset strength across the other two segments.

IBM stock valuation

IBM's stock price declined by a percent year-to-date, underperforming the broader U.S. market. The stock has a decent "B-" valuation grade from Seeking Alpha Quant. Comparing IBM's current valuation ratios to the sector median and the company's historical averages gives me a mixed picture, so I cannot conclude whether the stock is attractively valued based on multiples.

Seeking Alpha

Therefore, I would like to proceed with the dividend discount model [DDM] valuation approach. It is also crucial to update my DDM since dividend consensus estimates for FY2024 were slightly downgraded since I did my previous analysis. I use the same 8.4% WACC as a required rate of return and expect a 3.5% dividend growth.

Author's calculations

As you can see, the stock's fair price based on the DDM is $141. The upside potential is very limited, considering the last close of $138. That said, I cannot conclude that the stock is attractively valued.

Risks to my cautious thesis

Artificial Intelligence [AI] is a hot topic this year which allowed many stocks to skyrocket year-to-date. IBM has been building up a solid position in this domain in recent years, both via acquisitions and in-house R&D, which means there is always a probability that the company will introduce new jaw-dropping technologies and features that can spur the stock price. The company has joint projects with Amazon (AMZN) in the generative AI field, which also looks promising. On the other hand, despite the AI hype this year, IBM's stock did not rally much from the year-to-date perspective.

The stock offers a very attractive 4.7% forward dividend yield. In the current environment of the high level of uncertainty regarding the longevity of the Fed's tight monetary policy, investors might start selling off growth stocks and this can cause migration of capital to safer harbors like dividend stocks with strong consistency records. IBM is apparently one such stock, offering a solid yield and a rich history of dividend hikes. The increased demand for IBM's stock will lead to a stock price increase, which will mean my cautious thesis with rating downgrade was wrong. On the other hand, a 4.7% forward dividend yield might not be attractive enough given the current 10-year Treasuries yield close to 5%.

Bottom line

All in all, the unattractive valuation is the main reason why I downgrade IBM to "Hold". The business still looks strong and I like the profitability expansion due to the solid revenue and operating profits mix. However, I think that in the current environment of high-interest rates and macroeconomic uncertainty, investors will be keen to pay a premium for IBM's stock. The company is well-positioned to continue innovating and expanding its offerings portfolio with new high-quality products, but I think there will be better buying opportunities for the stock.