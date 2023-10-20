Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Stolt-Nielsen: Flaminia Provision Weighs On The Net Profit (Rating Downgrade)

Oct. 20, 2023 10:30 AM ETStolt-Nielsen Limited (SOIEF)1 Comment
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Stolt-Nielsen is an integrated infrastructure company operating terminals, container division, and tanker vessels.
  • Q3 net profit bounced back after a weak Q2 (due to a provision), with a pre-tax income of almost $103M and a net profit of just over $90M.
  • The company is benefiting from positive momentum in the product tanker segment, but faces pressure in the Tank Containers segment.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at European Small-Cap Ideas. Learn More »
chemical tanker Stolt Loyalty

Bjoern Wylezich/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

As explained in my previous article, we shouldn’t really look at Stolt-Nielsen (OTCPK:SOIEF) as a shipping company but as an integrated infrastructure company as it also operates terminals and its container division. But of course, the company is best

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
20.03K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

BeaBaggage profile picture
BeaBaggage
Today, 10:44 AM
Comments (12.94K)
Another interesting company I never heard of; and another good review; not an area I invest in plus Norway's tax is 25% on divs for US folks. Bea
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SOIEF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SOIEF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SOIEF
--
Compare
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.