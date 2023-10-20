Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Enerpac Tool Group: Shares Likely Near Fair Value Following Strong 2023 Rally

Oct. 20, 2023 3:29 AM ETEnerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC)
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Enerpac Tool Group reported its Q4 earnings, capping off a strong year highlighted by firming margins.
  • The company plans to expand across its verticals in an effort to gain market share.
  • We believe the modest growth outlook for 2024 with margins already near target levels will limit the upside in the stock.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Conviction Dossier. Learn More »
Hydraulic tubes, fittings and levers on control panel, close up of pipe system

K-Paul/iStock via Getty Images

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) reported its latest Q4 earnings which came in ahead of previously announced guidance. The report was good enough for shares to rally by nearly 9% to their highest level in nearly 5 years. The global leader of high-pressure

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Click here for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
18.38K Followers

Dan Victor, CFA is a market professional with more than 15 years of investment management experience across major financial institutions in research, strategy, and trading roles.

Dan leads the investing group Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.