Viatris: Get Paid 5%, Before Growth Materializes

Oct. 20, 2023 10:00 AM ETViatris Inc. (VTRS)4 Comments
Summary

  • VTRS lost its Humira biosimilar through the divestiture of its biosimilar segment to Biocon, with the former similarly losing another growth prospects in Wegovy.
  • These headwinds suggest that VTRS may unfortunately miss the future gravy train for the best-selling drugs in the world, naturally hampering its top-line expansions.
  • For now, its top five revenue drivers have also been declining over time to $938M in the latest quarter (-3.8% QoQ/ -4.8% YoY), further validating its discounted valuations.
  • While VTRS remains profitable and continues to optimize costs, it remains to be seen when the stock may recover, with its reversal likely to take longer than a few years.
  • While we may rate the stock as a Buy here, thanks to its tempting dividends, investors must also size the portfolios accordingly, since its ongoing divestitures may result in impacted bottom line and dividend cash flow.

The VTRS Investment Thesis Remains Decent For Dividend Hunters

We previously covered Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) in March 2022, discussing its uncertain prospects as the company delivered an underwhelming FQ4'21 revenues then.

At that point, part of the pessimism

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.35K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

R
Risk21
Today, 11:01 AM
Premium
Comments (391)
Huh? Several years to recover for a 5% dividend and you call it a buy?!?!
g
glinsight
Today, 10:48 AM
Comments (2.77K)
Thank you. I appreciate this analysis. I got a few shares from the spin, and added more on the down, down, down. It’s still a relatively small position, and I’m still hopeful that growth is coming.

As to the dividend, you say “Dividend Per Share Growth for the past three years have also been more than decent at +3.76%.” True, but perhaps misleading. There was one increase, from .11 to .12, and no change in the last 7 quarters. Do you know something I don’t?
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 10:20 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.73K)
Well-balanced analysis. I could write a treatise on VTRS myself, as I was an advocate immediately after its spin-off from PFE. I have lived through serial managerial disappointments, sustained major losses last year, kept a token position, and even added earlier this year at a price of $9. VTRS is presently a half position, and is ranked 22nd in size in our family's main portfolio of 28 stocks.

At its current market price slightly over $9, it's a safe bond-like investment that has lots of potential....a seemingly perpetual potential that has not yet been realized. Let's see what surprises they announce in their quarterly earnings report and conference call in a few weeks.
JrMastermind profile picture
JrMastermind
Today, 10:06 AM
Investing Group
Comments (643)
... wait, let me go make some popcorn before you start commenting!
