Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

M&T Bank Delivering With A More Conservative But Still Profitable Plan

Oct. 20, 2023 4:22 AM ETM&T Bank Corporation (MTB)
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.19K Followers

Summary

  • M&T Bank has been a relative outperformer in the banking sector, surpassing regional and larger banks on the back of a more conservative, but still quite profitable, plan.
  • The bank delivered strong third quarter results, with better-than-expected NIM driving revenue upside and good expense performance.
  • M&T Bank is actively managing its loan book, seeking out more C&I opportunities while reducing its CRE exposure, and the deposit base remains a source of funding strength.
  • Mid single-digit long-term core earnings growth supports a fair value close to $160; M&T likely won't outperform when bank sentiment turns, but it's still a good option.

M&T Bank Corporation

M. Suhail

Six months ago, a bit before first quarter earnings, I called out M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) as a good safe haven stock in the troubled banking sector. My view was based on a combination of factors, including strong liquidity, a "Main

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.19K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.