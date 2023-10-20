Daniel Balakov

Investment Rundown

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) is a pretty well-covered company that is right now yielding over 15% with the dividend. For investors that seek a stable play in the energy sector, NEP might look decent on the surface, but underneath there are some worrisome trends like shares being continuously diluted and harming the investors in the company. I find that the risks associated with this are too great to justify a buy case right now and will instead be sticking with a hold for NEP. Before a higher rating could be applicable I think that there are some fundamental changes needed, mostly with the stop of dilution, and perhaps also see a stop in taking on more debt too. The combination of the two can cause a significant decline in the price as the market could turn sour on the growth prospects of NEP. The share price has been lowered quickly following NEP cutting their long-term growth outlook by a large amount. This goes further into why NEP is not such a solid buy just yet, but a good hold to benefit from the dividend yield still. The recent market volatility for the stock price I think will be short-lived and we could bounce back up quite rapidly in the coming months.

Company Segments

NEP specializes in the acquisition, ownership, and management of contracted clean energy projects throughout the United States. The company boasts a diverse portfolio of renewable generation assets, encompassing wind, solar, and battery storage projects, in addition to holding contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NEP enjoys a strategic advantage by actively participating in the burgeoning renewable energy market in Florida. This state is currently at the forefront of renewable energy growth in the United States, making it a prime location for NEP to capitalize on the increasing demand for clean and sustainable energy solutions.

Investor Presentation

Investments into the renewable space are only accelerating and with NEP you are getting a significant amount of exposure to this trend. But with the natural gas assets the company has it provides a strong base of earnings to grow from.

Investments have continued for the company and they now have resulted in over $23 billion of total assets on the balance sheet. The vast majority of this is in gross property, plant, and equipment for the business, around $18 billion to be exact. With the heavy investments going into the business it hasn't necessarily translated into a stronger ROA.

The ROA is right now slightly below the historical levels and the ROC has fallen a decent bit as well. If this trend continues I think the poor sentiment on the share price will continue. The company got caught up in the hype around renewables and green energy in 2021 and has since fallen quite a lot.

On the 5-year chart, the company is quite a lot lower than 5 years ago, a worrisome trend in my opinion. Sure they have a lot of growth prospects going forward as renewables continue making up a larger sum of the energy generation, but increasing margins and returns is necessary to drive the share price higher. Estimates vary quite a lot as it's more or less an estimate of how the electricity costs are going to develop. As the chart below shows, the net income of NEP is following the electricity prices very well.

Going into a peer comparison NEP continues to be one of the companies exhibiting a high premium right now. The p/e jumped up heavily in July following the miss the company had on the earnings. The EPS for the quarter ended at $0.53, a miss of $0.23 from the estimates. This sent the company up high in terms of valuation and has been a supporting factor for the continued downtrend over the last 12 months.

We are getting the next earnings report from NEP very soon. I think that given the bleak outlook that NEP has provided so far and the decision to not proceed with some asset dropdowns. Current estimates are for Q3 to provide EPS of $0.46 and I think if we see a significant miss on this the share price will see even lower levels. The outlook for distribution per unit was revised down to 5 - 6% annually and if 2023 proves to go below this it could be another short-term headwind for the share price. As for what I think Q3 will result in I am betting on a slight beat on both the top and bottom which could bring some short-term relief. I don't expect any significant positive news but perhaps some more necessary details on the short-term trend of demand for the business.

Looking At The Dividend

Over the last decade, the dividend yield for the company has risen quite a lot, following the decrease in the share price over the last 12 months. With a yield of nearly 16% on an FWD basis the company might look appealing. The dividends being paid out have landed at $697 million in the last 12 months and in comparison to the EBITDA of $682 million, I find this quite worrying.

Supporting the dividend seems to be more and more debt and issuance of shares. The two have gone up steadily over the last 5 years as NEP grapples with maintaining a satisfying yield for investors. I think that there is a significant risk that the share price will continue to depreciate as a result of the increased leverage the company is taking on right now. This will weigh on investors are negates any buy thesis right now in my opinion. As for my view on the dividend, I think the current yield is good enough to take advantage of, and holding shares still seems favorable from my point of view.

Risks

NEP relies on a relatively small customer base, and any unexpected changes in their willingness or ability to meet contractual obligations, or if they decide to terminate their agreements with NEP, could have a substantial negative impact on the company's cash flow generation capabilities. The FCF has been climbing steadily and has been positive for several consecutive quarters now and I think the market is looking at this, particularly in the coming quarters. If NEP can maintain FCF positive even if commodity prices are volatile then that could result in a higher premium being applicable, but a failure to do so will likely result in the share price falling. The cost of building new renewable and emission-free energy projects is expensive so NEP needs to maintain a solid track record of growth to create reliable earnings to fund these measures. Should they become overleveraged and be forced to divert more capital to paying debt rather than expanding the valuation could contract to reflect the potentially slower set of growth.

Another crucial risk factor for NEP is tied to the overall macroeconomic conditions in the United States. Potential financial instabilities resulting from rising interest rates can reduce commercial energy demand and potentially hinder the ongoing progress of renewable energy projects. Additionally, NEP's steadily increasing debt levels are leading to rising interest expenses. If NEP cannot significantly improve its bottom line promptly, elevated interest rates could heavily suppress future EPS. This poses a significant challenge to the company's financial performance.

Final Words

NEP was caught up in the renewable energy hype it seems, an industry that has deflated quite a lot in value over the last 12 months. For NEP the last quarter was difficult as the EPS missed by a long-short and caused the FWD valuation to jump up significantly. The dividend is appealing to the company and I think holding onto shares for a couple more years will prove the best course of action. However, I am worried about the amount of debt the company is taking on and diluting shares on top of that. These are fundamentally things that go against a buy case which is why I can't make one here.