HORAN Capital Advisors Fall 2023 Investor Letter

David I. Templeton, CFA
Summary

  • The third quarter market performance started strong as companies reported stronger second quarter earnings due to subsiding input costs.
  • The market took a breather in August and September resulting in small declines across many indices in the quarter.
  • Many forecasters were calling for a recession by the middle of this year; however, now many strategists are moving away from the recession call.
  • With an improved earnings outlook, as noted earlier, and looking back historically, a negative 3rd quarter tends to lead to a positive comeback for the market as the year comes to an end.

Wealth Management l Financial Planning l Life & Disability Insurance l Executive Benefits l Social Security
David I. Templeton, CFA
HORAN Capital Advisors is an SEC registered investment advisor that manages investment portfolios for individuals and institutions. Our firm utilizes a disciplined investing approach that should create wealth for our clients over time. Our investment bias is to invest in companies that generate a steady return over time, i.e., singles and doubles. This singles and doubles approach tends to lead to investments in higher quality dividend growth/cash flow growth companies. On the other hand, there are times when a company's stock price seems to be trading below its fair valuation. Short term gains are possible in these situations. I have been managing investment portfolios for individuals and institutions for over fifteen years and believe investing is like running a marathon and not a sprint. Taking the road less traveled, more often than not, leads to higher returns. Visit: The Blog of HORAN Capital Advisors at (https://horanwealth.com/insights/market-commentary-blog)

