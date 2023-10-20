HORAN Capital Advisors Fall 2023 Investor Letter
Oct. 20, 2023 4:15 AM ETAGG, GVI, GBF, BND, BIV, OVB, PAB, SCHZ, CMBS, SPAB, AGGY, NUAG, BNDC, NUBD, UITB, HTAB, FFIU, EAGG, BBAG, FLCB, HCRB, GCOR, AVIG, BKAG, PIFI, FIGB, FSEC, GTO, BOND, BYLD, IUSB, FBND, VBND, TOTL, RFCI, FIBR, IMTB, FIXD, HTRB, WBND, JCPB, EUSB, ESGB, IEI, MBB, SPTI, SPMB, VGIT, VMBS, SCHR, GOVT, GNMA, MBSD, JMBS, MTGP, FLGV, PFIX, SP500, SPX, TBT, TLT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, PST, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, VGSH, SHV, SCHO, TBX, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, GBIL, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF, AGZ, SPTS, FTSD, LMBS, SPTL, VLGSX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX, TIP, VTIP, SCHP, STIP, LTPZ, SPIP, STPZ, TIPZ, TIPX, TDTT, TDTF, PBTP
Summary
- The third quarter market performance started strong as companies reported stronger second quarter earnings due to subsiding input costs.
- The market took a breather in August and September resulting in small declines across many indices in the quarter.
- Many forecasters were calling for a recession by the middle of this year; however, now many strategists are moving away from the recession call.
- With an improved earnings outlook, as noted earlier, and looking back historically, a negative 3rd quarter tends to lead to a positive comeback for the market as the year comes to an end.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This article was written by
HORAN Capital Advisors is an SEC registered investment advisor that manages investment portfolios for individuals and institutions. Our firm utilizes a disciplined investing approach that should create wealth for our clients over time. Our investment bias is to invest in companies that generate a steady return over time, i.e., singles and doubles. This singles and doubles approach tends to lead to investments in higher quality dividend growth/cash flow growth companies. On the other hand, there are times when a company's stock price seems to be trading below its fair valuation. Short term gains are possible in these situations. I have been managing investment portfolios for individuals and institutions for over fifteen years and believe investing is like running a marathon and not a sprint. Taking the road less traveled, more often than not, leads to higher returns. Visit: The Blog of HORAN Capital Advisors at (https://horanwealth.com/insights/market-commentary-blog)
Comments