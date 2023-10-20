Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PriceSmart: Uncertain About Value Over Risk

Oct. 20, 2023 7:02 AM ETPriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT)
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.51K Followers

Summary

  • PSMT revenue has grown at a CAGR of +7% during the last decade, while EBITDA has slightly lagged behind at +6%.
  • Reasonable growth has been achieved through the expansion of stores through Central Am and the Caribbean, as well as a compelling value proposition driving organic growth.
  • We see several growth levers in the coming years, including expanding into new geographies and developing its brand further, and increasing the value of its loyalty scheme.
  • We are concerned that PSMT’s ROE has declined consistently since FY13 while margins have not improved, implying its new locations are dilutive. Further, there are numerous risks associated with investing in a business based on its current geographies.
  • Considering these factors, we would like to have seen PSMT at least match its peer group’s performance, with better growth. This is not the case.

Pricesmart and Payless, Mausica Branch, Trinidad, West Indies

Nandani Bridglal

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • PSMT has successfully replicated the proven warehouse retailer model in Central Am / Caribbean, with innovation in product assortment and the optionality of e-commerce. We do see a good runway for store growth and further

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.51K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PSMT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PSMT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PSMT
--
Compare
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.