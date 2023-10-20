Torsten Asmus

One important issue with passive index funds identified by many academic studies is the problem of market capitalization-weighted indexing. As investors increasingly adopt passive investing, this causes higher market-capitalization companies to receive bigger fund flows, regardless of their fundamental merits.

In the context of high yield bond investing, the Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) attempts to change this narrative by applying a set of fundamental criteria to select its investments, focusing on asset value, sales, dividends, and cash flows.

Although PHB's strategy makes sense in theory, in practice, the PHB ETF has significantly lagged market capitalization-weighted passive ETFs. Furthermore, PHB's distribution yield is unattractive compared to the passive ETFs. I recommend investors avoid the PHB ETF.

Fund Overview

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF is a passive ETF that provides exposure to high yield corporate bonds selected using a set of fundamental criteria. The PHB ETF is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 Index ("PHB Index"), an index that uses the RAFI Fundamental Index methodology, developed by Research Affiliates, LLC to select its investments. The PHB Index uses four fundamental factors to select bonds for inclusion in the index: book value of assets, gross sales, gross dividends, and cash flows.

Traditional passive investment vehicles are usually market capitalization-weighted which results in a systematic overweight to the most overvalued companies and a systematic underweight to undervalued companies.

The RAFI Fundamental Index methodology is a non-price-weighted index strategy that aims to deliver excess returns versus market capitalization-weighted indices by using fundamental factors like sales and cash flows to select and weigh its constituents. According to Research Affiliates, this methodology has historically delivered outperformance of approximately 1.5%-2.0% a year in developed markets.

The PHB ETF does not fully replicate the underlying index, but instead, utilizes a sampling methodology to track the index. The PHB ETF and index are rebalanced monthly and reconstituted annually in March.

The PHB ETF has $509 million in assets and charges a 0.50% expense ratio (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - PHB overview (invesco.com)

Portfolio Holdings

The PHB ETF portfolio contains 146 securities and is broadly diversified across sectors, with Consumer Discretionary being the largest sector weight at 27.6%, followed by Industrials at 13.6%, Materials at 10.1%, Financials at 9.1%, and Information Technology at 7.8% (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - PHB sector allocation (invesco.com)

In terms of credit quality, the PHB ETF mostly holds BB-rated securities with a 75% allocation. BBB-rated securities account for 14% of the fund, while B-rated securities make up 9% of the portfolio (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - PHB credit quality allocation (invesco.com)

The PHB ETF has an overall effective duration of 1.8 years and a portfolio yield to maturity of 4.5% (Figure 4).

Figure - PHB portfolio overview (invesco.com)

Returns

The PHB ETF has delivered modest historical returns with 3/5/10/15Yr average annual returns of 1.0%/2.4%/3.2%/4.3% respectively to September 30, 2023 (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - PHB historical returns (morningstar.com)

2022 was a statistically poor year for the PHB ETF, with the fund losing 8.9% due to rising interest rates and the fund's 1.8 year duration. For comparison, passive high yield bond ETFs like the SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) lost 12.4% in 2022 (Figure 6) while the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) lost 11.4% (Figure 6).

Figure 5 - JNK historical returns (morningstar.com)

Figure 6 - HYG historical returns (morningstar.com)

However, PHB's 2022 outperformance could be simply due to the fact that the fund has a lower portfolio duration compared to JNK and HYG at 3.6 years and 3.7 years respectively during one of the fastest rise in interest rates in history.

Measured using long-term comparable data, the PHB ETF has actually significantly underperformed JNK and HYG, returning 2.8% p.a. since January 2008 (JNK's inception) compared to 4.2% for JNK and 4.3% for HYG (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - PHB vs. JNK and HYG (Author created using Portfolio Visualizer)

The PHB ETF also had a worse maximum drawdown of 40.0% vs. 35.7% for JNK and 29.8% for HYG, which occurred during the Great Financial Crisis.

Overall, historical returns suggest the PHB ETF has underperformed the passive JNK and HYG ETFs, despite the manager's claim of long-term outperformance by screening with fundamental factors.

Distribution & Yield

Furthermore, unlike high yielding peers like JNK and HYG, the PHB ETF is only paying a trailing distribution yield of 4.4%, compared to 6.9% for JNK and 6.0% for HYG (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - PHB is yielding 4.4% vs. 6.9% for JNK and 6.0% for HYG (Seeking Alpha)

PHB's poor distribution yield could be a result of its portfolio structure, which has an average coupon of 2.9% and yield to maturity of 4.5%, as seen in Figure 4 above. In contrast, JNK's portfolio has average coupon of 6.0% and yield to maturity of 9.5% (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - JNK's portfolio has 9.5% yield to maturity (ssga.com)

Similarly, HYG's portfolio has average coupon of 5.8% and yield to maturity of 9.3% (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - HYG's portfolio has a 9.3% yield to maturity (ishares.com)

Conclusion

Despite the Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF's claim of outperforming over the long-run by selecting securities using the RAFI Fundamental Index Methodology, my analysis suggest the PHB ETF has underperformed passive high yield bond ETFs like the JNK and HYG over the long run.

Furthermore, for income oriented investors, the PHB ETF is also paying a significantly lower distribution yield compared to the passive ETFs. I recommend investors avoid the PHB ETF.