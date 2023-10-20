Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dollar Continues To Press Against JPY150; Risk Off Ahead Of The Weekend

Summary

  • Fed Chair Powell's dovish comments suggest a high bar to another rate hike, capping the 10-year yield and allowing foreign currencies to recover against the dollar.
  • Gold and WTI crude oil prices continue to rise for the fourth consecutive session.
  • Equities are lower, with Asian and European markets experiencing significant losses, while US indices have fallen for the past three sessions.

Forex Currency Trading Concept

welcomia

Overview

True to the market's penchant, it heard a dovish Fed Chair Powell yesterday. He seemed to suggest that the bar to another hike was high. This helped cap the 10-year yield just in front of 5.00% and allowed foreign currencies to

Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

