Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sentiment Speaks: Do You Care About Gold? Well, You Should

Oct. 20, 2023 2:00 PM ET1 Comment
Avi Gilburt profile picture
Avi Gilburt
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • It seems there is a lot of apathy regarding precious metals of late.
  • Unfortunately, many are focused upon the wrong drivers when it comes to precious metals.
  • I reiterate my target for gold in the article below.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Market Pinball Wizard get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Graphic on coin towers showing the rise in mortgage, rental and housing prices. Selective focus.

Francisco Javier Ortiz Marzo/iStock via Getty Images

This is now my second article on metals in the last week. And, the main reason I have chosen to write recently is because there are just too many fallacies presented in the many other

THE #1 SERVICE FOR MARKET & METALS DIRECTION!

CLICK HERE FOR A FREE TRIAL.

"I echo the amazement at the reliability of fibs, and in particular Avi and Mike's blue boxes. You guys have been playing these twists and turns like a fiddle."

"Avi, I’ve been here for close to a year. I am still amazed how targets are hit, almost to the digit."

"The number of different markets, i.e., TLT, Metals, Oil, IWM, SPX etc.., that you have absolutely nailed over the years is legend."


This article was written by

Avi Gilburt profile picture
Avi Gilburt
74.58K Followers

Avi Gilburt, CPA., is an accountant and lawyer by training and the founder of Elliot Wave Trader, where along with his team of analysts, he specializes in identifying the major turning points and market trends so you can invest more confidently while applying appropriate risk management.

Avi is the leader of the investing group The Market Pinball Wizard where they help members gain a more real-time understanding of where the market is likely heading. Features of the group include: daily S&P 500 directional analysis, intraweek metals analysis, weekly expanded analysis on the S&P 500, metals, USO, and USD, weekly live webinars where we walk you through the charts we are tracking, and community chat with direct access to Avi and his team of analysts to ask questions. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long physical metals and various mining stocks.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

S
Sunkiwi
Today, 2:25 PM
Premium
Comments (7)
Really appreciate yoir articles.How do you feel about other metals like platinum.?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLD--
SPDR® Gold Shares ETF
DBP--
Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund ETF
GLTR--
abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF
JJPFF--
iPath® Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN
IAU--
iShares Gold Trust ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.