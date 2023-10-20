Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bulls And Bears Back Down

Summary

  • The latest sentiment survey from AAII showed only 34.1% of respondents reported as bullish this week, down from 40% last week.
  • Though bullish sentiment dropped, those losses did not flow into bearish sentiment, which also fell by 1.9 percentage points.
  • The declines in both bulls and bears this week resulted in neutral sentiment to climb up to 31.3%, the highest reading in three weeks.

Financial Trade Concept with Golden Bull and Bear on Black

The S&P 500 has fallen over the past week, and that has given sentiment reason to shift lower. The latest sentiment survey from AAII showed only 34.1% of respondents reported as bullish this week, down from 40% last week

