Investment thesis

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has been able to grow its revenue and profits over the past 11 years at about 4% CAGR. But its ROE was at a standstill. As profits grew there were disproportionate increases in total assets and capital funding the assets. This leads to deteriorating operating efficiencies.

The company is financially sound and with 12 % ROE in 2022, it was a decent return. However, the market has overpriced its growth and return so that there is no margin of safety at the current price.

Business background

Aptar is a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions. It creates dosing, dispensing, and protective packaging technologies for the world's leading brands.

Headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois, Aptar has 13,500 employees in 20 countries serving the pharmaceutical, beauty, food, beverage, personal care and home industries.

Aptar is a global company with Europe accounting for 53% of its 2022 revenue. Domestics sales accounted for 33 % of its 2022 revenue. Refer to Chart 1.

The company has 3 business segments.

Pharma. This segment offers a range of innovative drug delivery solutions to the pharmaceutical industry.

Beauty + Home. This segment offers dispensing solutions for the beauty, personal care, and home care markets.

Food + Beverage. This segment serves the Food and Beverage markets with its closures, elastomeric flow-control components, spray pumps, and aerosol valves.

The Beauty + Home segment is the biggest revenue contributor accounting for about 43 % of the 2022 revenue. This was followed by the Pharma segment with 41 % of the 2022 revenue. Refer to Chart 1.

Chart 1: Revenue profile (Author)

Since its listing in 1993, the company has grown through both organic growth and acquisitions. Most of the acquisitions were relatively small compared to its total assets until 2012 when it acquired the Stelmi Group.

At USD 200 million, that acquisition was about 9 % of its 2011 total assets. The company reported then that was the "largest acquisition in our history". Of course, there have been larger acquisitions since then.

Given this, I analysed Aptar's performance from 2012 to 2022.

Operating trends

I looked at 3 metrics to get an overview of the overall performance - revenue, PAT, and gross profitability (gross profits / total assets). Refer to Chart 2.

There were uptrends for revenue and PAT. But there were some hiccups due to the following:

There was a 10% drop in revenue in 2015 compared to 2014. The company attributed this to the 12 % negative currency translation due to the strengthening of the US dollar.

The drop in PAT in 2018 was due to restructuring costs along with purchase accounting adjustments and transaction costs related to an acquisition.

You can see the impact of Covid-19 in the 2020 PAT.

The greater concern was the declining gross profitability. This meant a reduction in the capital efficiency since 2014.

Chart 2: Performance Index (Author)

Note to Chart 2: To plot the various metrics on one chart, I have converted the various metrics into indices. The respective index was created by dividing the various annual values by the respective 2012 values.

Despite the better PAT, there was not much change in the ROE over the past 11 years. You can see from Chart 3 that the ROE improved in 2014 but started to decline from 2016 so that by 2022 it was at the 2012 level.

A DuPont analysis showed that the decline in the ROE was due more to the declining leverage and asset turnover rather than the operating margin.

The decline in the asset turnover is in line with the decline in gross profitability. It meant that more total assets were deployed to achieve higher revenue and gross profits.

Chart 3: DuPont Analysis (Author)

I was surprised to see declining operating efficiencies. These did not seem to reconcile with what the company stated in its various Annual Reports.

"…to improve our long-term profitability… to capitalize on production efficiencies…" 2012 Annual Report. "…we are concentrating on areas such as cost containment and improving operational efficiencies…" 2014 Annual Report. "…to improve our operational efficiency, including actions around local sourcing, production efficiency…" 2016 Annual Report. "…to ensure we perform at best in class levels in the core functions of any manufacturing business…" 2018 and 2020 Annual Reports. "…to streamline and reduce our fixed costs…to create a more efficient structure…will help ensure our margins improve…" 2022 Annual Report.

Chart 4 provides another perspective on the operating efficiencies.

I defined net margin = gross profit margin - SGA margin - Depreciation margin.

Where:

SGA margin = selling, general, and administration expenses / revenue.

Depreciation margin = depreciation / revenue.

Chart 4: Margin trends (Author)

You can see that net margin improved in 2015 but over the past few years, it had declined to below that of 2012. This was despite the general uptrend in gross profit margin. This was because the SGA margin and Depreciation margin had uptrends.

It makes you wonder how much management has been able to deliver what it stated in its 2022 Annual Report:

"On the cost side, we continue our work to reduce our fixed costs and drive profitable growth and margin improvements while spending capital wisely."

1H 2023

In the six months ended July 1, 2023, net sales increased by 4 % compared to that for the same period in 2022. This was due to improved volumes, product mix, and price adjustments.

For the same period, PAT increased by 9 % compared to that for the first six months of 2022.

In the context of long-term performance, I consider quarterly results as "noisy". I pay less attention to them compared to the longer-term trends.

Growth

From 2012 to 2022, revenue grew at 3.6 % CAGR. Not all its cylinders were firing at the same rate.

The Pharma segment revenue grew at 8.7 % CAGR whereas the Home + Beauty segment revenue shrank at a 0.1 % compounded annual rate. These 2 segments accounted for 84 % of the 2022 total revenue.

Revenue from Europe (its biggest revenue contributor in 2022) grew at 3.4 % CAGR. The highest growth came from Domestic (the second higher revenue contributor in 2022) with a 5.4 % CAGR.

I was surprised by the low growth rate given that it was due to a combination of organic growth and acquisitions. The company provided some breakdowns of the annual growth into organic and acquisition ones. However, it would appear that the organic growth included the previous years' acquisitions.

So it was challenging to use this data to break down the past 11 years' growth due into organic growth and acquisition growth. But you can get a sense of this from the amount spent on CAPEX and acquisitions.

From 2012 to 2022, Aptar incurred USD 2.2 billion in CAPEX compared to USD 1.3 billion on acquisitions. Of course, some of the CAPEX for a particular year could be for facilities acquired earlier. But I would deduce that acquisitions accounted for at least 1/3 of the growth.

Reinvestments

Growth needs to be funded and one metric for this is the Reinvestment rate. This is defined as:

Reinvestment rate = Reinvestment / after-tax EBIT.

Reinvestment = CAPEX & Acquisitions - Depreciation & Amortization + Net Changes in Working Capital.

Acquisitions are an integral growth driver for the company. As such I have included the annual acquisition expenditure as part of the CAPEX.

Over the past 11 years, the total Reinvestment amounted to USD 2.1 billion. The after-tax EBIT for the same period came to USD 2.6 billion. This resulted in a Reinvestment rate of 81%.

This looks high. To give you another perspective, if we ignore acquisitions, the Reinvestment rate was 30%.

There is an alternative perspective of the Reinvestment rate that is derived from the fundamental growth equation:

Growth = Return X Reinvestment Rate

Return = EBIT(1-t) / TCE

TCE = Total capital employed = Total equity + total debt - cash

The average annual return from 2012 to 2022 came to 11.5 %.

Taking the historical growth as 3.6% and the Return as 11.5 %, the fundamental Reinvestment rate = 3.6 / 11.5 = 31 %.

Comparing the historical 81 % with the 31 %, I would conclude that the historical Reinvestment rate seemed high. There should be opportunities to reduce the historical rates to the fundamental rate.

Shareholders' value creation

Did growth over the past 11 years create shareholders' value? For growth to create shareholders' value, the returns have to be greater than the cost of funds.

Over the past 11 years, the average annual return as measured by EBIT(1-t) / TCE was 11.5 %.

As can be seen from Table 1, this 11.5 % far exceeded the weighted average cost of capital of 7.9 %. I would conclude that shareholders' value was created.

Table 1: Estimating the Cost of Capital (Various)

Note to Table 1: Based on the Google search for the term "Aptar WACC"

I would like to state that this is not a sunset sector as can be seen from the peer revenue trends in Chart 5. If you look at Aptar's revenue (shown in yellow in Chart 5), it did not grow as much as some of its peers.

Chart 5: Peer Revenue (Author from TIKR.com)

Note to Chart 5: The peers were based on the peer list in its share performance section, 2022 Annual Report.

Financial position

I would assess Aptar as financially sound based on the following:

It has a 37% debt capital ratio as of the end of Jun 2023. This increased from 23 % in 2012. But I consider this acceptable when compared to the sector. According to Damodaran Jan 2023 datasets, the packaging and container sector average ratio was 38 %.

There was no significant change in its cash conversion cycle. It averaged 103 days in 2012/13 compared to an average of 102 days in 2021/22.

As of the end of June 2023, it had USD 121 million in cash and short-term investments. This was only about 6 % of its total assets.

Over the past 11 years, it generated positive cash flow from operations every year. It generated about USD 375 million in cash flow from operations annually compared to an annual average PAT of USD 208 million. This is a good cash conversion ratio.

Aptar has a good capital allocation track record as can be seen in the following section.

Capital allocation

Over the past 11 years, Aptar generated about USD 4.1 billion from cash flow from operations. Refer to Table 2.

You can see that the cash flow from operations was about sufficient to fund the dividends & buybacks as well as CAPEX.

The additional funds from net debt (new debt less repayments) and new stock issuance covered the acquisitions.

Table 2: Sources and Uses of Funds (Author)

Valuation

The value of a company depends on its expected future cash flow as per the following equation:

Free Cash Flow to the Firm (FCFF) = EBIT(1-t) X (1 - Reinvestment rate).

You can see 2 key parameters affecting the FCFF:

Reinvestment rate. I had earlier shown that the historical rate is much higher than the fundamental rate.

Net margin which affects the EBIT. I had shown earlier that while the net margin had improved in 2015, it is today at about the 2012 level.

As such I considered 3 scenarios in my valuation:

Scenario 1. The Reinvestment rate and net margin were based on the 2012 to 2022 averages.

Scenario 2. The Reinvestment rate was based on the fundamental rate while the net margin was based on the 2012 to 2022 average.

Scenario 3. The Reinvestment rate was based on the fundamental rate with the best historical net margin.

For all the scenarios, I assume that the revenue was based on the 2022 revenue with 4 % growth.

The results are summarized in Table 3. You can see that there is no margin of safety under all the scenarios.

I valued Aptar based on the single-stage FCFF model with 4 % growth. I would deduce that the market is pricing Aptar as a high-growth stock.

Table 3: Summary of valuation (Author)

Notes to Table 3:

a) Revenue based on 2022. Reinvestment rate, and net margin based on the 2012 to 2022 averages.

b) Revenue based on 2022. Reinvestment rate was based on the fundamental growth equation. Net margin was based on the 2012 to 2022 average.

c) Revenue based on 2022. Reinvestment rate was based on the fundamental growth equation. Net margin was based on the historical best is that of 2015.

Valuation model

My valuation is based on the single-stage Free Cash Flow to the Firm model as illustrated in Table 4.

Table 4: Sample valuation (Author)

The critical parameters in my model are the net margin and Reinvestment rate. These were derived as per the assumptions in Table 3.

Most of the items in Table 4 are self-explanatory except for the following:

Item b. This was to cover the past 11 years' forex, legal, and other unusual costs.

Item d. The tax rate was based on the past 3 years' average tax rate.

Item g. The TCE was derived based on the past 2 years' Revenue / TCE ratio. I needed the TCE to estimate the return.

Item h. The return was based on the EBIT(1-t) and TCE derived from the valuation model. I needed the return to derive the fundamental Reinvestment rate.

Valuation risks and limitations

My valuation was based on historical data. It assumed that as Aptar grows the profile of the business remains the same.

This is of course not true. In the first place, not all the segments or geographic regions are growing at the same rate.

Secondly, not all the segments or regions have the same margins. For example, in 2022, the EBITDA margin for the Pharma segment was 32 % compared to the 12 % for the Beauty + Home segment.

The changing profile affects not only the net margins but also the WACC. Different business segments and regions will have different risk profiles. These would translate into different Betas and hence affect the WACC.

You could argue that as Aptar grows into the more profitable business segments and regions, the net margins would be higher than what I have assumed.

It is also possible that the WACC could be lower if you view the current WACC as reflecting the higher risk associated with the Ukraine invasion and Israel Gaza conflict.

As such you would think that my valuation is conservative. In mitigation, given the large gap between my values of Aptar and the current market price, it should not change the view that there is no margin of safety.

Conclusion

Aptar achieved revenue and profit growth over the past 11 years due to a combination of organic growth and acquisitions. But to an investor, the more important metric is ROE. Unfortunately, the ROE in 2022 is about where it was 11 years ago.

I would trace this "standstill" picture to declining operating efficiencies. This is exemplified by the declining gross profitability, asset turnover, and net margin.

I also have some concerns about its historical Reinvestment rate.

But there are positive points:

It is financially sound.

It has a good capital allocation plan.

It has been able to create shareholders' value.

My valuation of Aptar based on several net margin and Reinvestment rate scenarios showed that there is no margin of safety. This is not the time to buy. However if you had invested in Aptar at a lower price, it is time to sell and take profit.

I am a long-term value investor and my analysis and valuation are based on this perspective. This is not an analysis for those hoping to make money over the next quarter or so.