Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Abbott: A Diversified Health Care Company With Strong Underlying Growth

Oct. 20, 2023 8:26 AM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT)1 Comment
Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
155 Followers

Summary

  • Abbott is a well-diversified healthcare company with strong underlying revenue growth and a robust product pipeline.
  • The company's business lines are well-diversified, with direct consumer sales and revenue from healthcare systems.
  • Abbott's key growth drivers include diagnostics, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and the structural heart business.

Illinois Drugmaker Under Investigation By State Attorney General

Tim Boyle

Abbott (NYSE:ABT) is a well-diversified healthcare company developing and manufacturing nutrition, diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices. I favor their diversified business lines with strong underlying revenue growth. Abbott has a robust and innovative product pipeline, which could drive future growth for the

This article was written by

Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
155 Followers
I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

a
atwood.todd
Today, 8:57 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (367)
The first stock I ever bought, the last stock I’d ever sell.

For 30 yrs have witnesses superlative management grow this company (and the dividend double digits). Plus the ABBV spin-off was the cherry on top. Thanks for the analysis.

Todd Atwood
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ABT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ABT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ABT
--
Compare
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.