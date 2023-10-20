Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Netflix Q3: Don't Fall Into The Subscriber Growth Trap

Oct. 20, 2023 8:34 AM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)2 Comments
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
21.21K Followers

Summary

  • Netflix beat Q3'23 estimates with $8.54B in revenues and $3.73 per-share earnings, causing shares to soar 15%.
  • The streaming platform added 8.8M subscribers in the third-quarter, but subscriber additions may be inflated due to the firm's crackdown on password sharing.
  • Netflix is increasing monthly streaming plan prices, providing potential for organic top line and margin growth.
  • Nonetheless, shares are expensive and have an unattractive risk profile, in my opinion.

Netflix Headquarters

hapabapa

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s subscriber additions boomed in the third-quarter and the streaming firm beat top and bottom line expectations as a result. Netflix also said that it is raising prices for its monthly streaming plans in a bid

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
21.21K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Fuyuki Wataru profile picture
Fuyuki Wataru
Today, 9:51 AM
Comments (347)
Their password crackdown is a one-time boost for new users. The moment this 'boost' runs out, we're back to panic mode. But for now, it'll offer enough fire power for larger institutions to slowly decouple from Netflix stock.
Eviemm profile picture
Eviemm
Today, 9:26 AM
Premium
Comments (142)
Netflix's crackdown on password sharing was the first thing that came to my mind when perusing their earnings report. Shame on Netflix for not expounding on that during that report.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NFLX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NFLX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NFLX
--
Compare
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.