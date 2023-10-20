Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CVS: Get Paid 3.43%, Before M&A Synergy Materializes By 2026

Oct. 20, 2023 9:00 AM ETCVS Health Corporation (CVS)2 Comments
Summary

  • CVS has displayed great ambitions to become a vertically integrated managed healthcare provider, across insurance, primary care, retail pharmacy, and home-based care.
  • Despite the aggressive M&A activities, its balance sheet remains healthy with a reduced net debt level by the latest quarter, while similarly executing excellent shareholder returns since FY2019.
  • While CVS may face a temporal correction in 2024, we are not overly concerned, since 2025 may bring forth a quick reversal, with 2026 heralding M&A synergies.
  • Interested income investors may still add here while being paid 3.43% in dividend yields, thanks to the bottoming stock prices and normalized valuations.

Close up of a woman counting money

Riska

We previously covered CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in July 2023, discussing the stock's normalization from its hyper-pandemic levels, despite the sustained expansion in its businesses and top/ bottom lines over the past few years.

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.35K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Comments (2)

thirdcamper profile picture
thirdcamper
Today, 9:42 AM
Comments (7.86K)
Excellent work. Definitely a buy still. Long CVS.
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
Today, 9:44 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (2.96K)
@thirdcamper Thank you for the kind words.
