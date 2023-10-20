Riska

We previously covered CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in July 2023, discussing the stock's normalization from its hyper-pandemic levels, despite the sustained expansion in its businesses and top/ bottom lines over the past few years.

We had ended the article with a Buy rating, since we believed that the stock still offered an excellent dividend investment thesis then.

In this article, we will be discussing CVS' uncertain prospects as the regulatory scrutiny surrounding the managed healthcare industry increased, with its growth likely to decelerate if regulators tamp down on its future acquisitions.

The ongoing correction in the Pharmacy-Benefit Manager space may also pose headwinds to its profitability, worsened by the tightened Medicare rating system.

We shall discuss further.

The CVS Investment Thesis Has Been Temporarily Impacted As Growth Slows

For now, CVS has reported excellent results over the last twelve months, with revenues of $338.07B (+10.1% sequentially) and operating margins of 4.2% (-0.6 points sequentially), not too far from FY2019 margins of 4.6% (-0.6 points YoY).

These have directly translated to its improved Free Cash Flow generation of $17.67B (+11.4% sequentially) and margins of 5.2% (+0.1 points sequentially), compared to FY2019 margins of 4.1% (+0.6 points YoY).

As a result, it is unsurprising that CVS' balance sheet has also greatly improved to a net debt situation of $43.04B by the latest quarter, compared to FY2019 levels of $55.86B (-13% YoY), implying that the pandemic has been kind to the health care services company over the past few years.

This is on top of the sustained shareholder returns, with $3.72B in share repurchases (+59.6% sequentially) and $3.01B in dividends paid out over the LTM (+8.2% sequentially), resulting in 18M shares retired since FY2019.

This feat has been impressive indeed, especially given CVS' aggressive M&A activities since 2018, including Oak Street Health for $10.6B, Signify Health for $8B, IlliniCare Health (undisclosed), and Aetna for $69B.

Then again, we believe that the management's efforts have been highly prudent, since it allows the company to offer vertically integrated health care services across insurance, retail/ specialty pharmacy, health services through MinuteClinics and primary care clinics, and remote/ home patient care, amongst others.

It is apparent that CVS is aiming for a similar approach as that of the healthcare titan, UnitedHealth Group (UNH).

Either way, with the management already guiding minimal M&A activities while focusing on integrating the different acquisitions to its existing operations, we believe that its balance sheet may only improve from here while similarly realizing the much-needed financial synergy across its offerings.

Unfortunately, it appears that CVS' fortune is about to reverse temporarily, with the loss of Blue Shield of California's PBM contract expected to bring forth a -$50M impact on its bottom line by 2025, or the equivalent of up to -$0.06 in EPS.

In addition, the health care service company has lost one star in its Aetna National PPO plan rating to 3.5 stars, with it expecting a $1B in annualized operating income headwind in 2024.

Then again, CVS expects to recover much of the lost earnings by 2025, with the company reporting that 87% of its existing Aetna Medicare Advantage members are enrolled in 4+ Star plans.

For now, the company does not disclose specific information on Aetna memberships/ sales in its financial reports, so it is impossible to gauge the actual impact. As a result, we are choosing to believe the management's guidance.

Otherwise, interested investors may want to tune in to CVS' upcoming Investor Day in December 05, 2023 for more information.

CVS Valuations

Seeking Alpha

In the meantime, CVS' FWD valuations appear to be impacted compared to the sector medians, likely attributed to its minimal growth and lowered FY2024 profitability moving forward.

CVS Consensus Forward Estimates

Tikr Terminal

For example, the consensus forward estimates that CVS' top and bottom line growth will decelerate at +3.9% and +3% through FY2025, compared to its normalized levels of +10.5% and +6.8% between FY2016 and FY2022, respectively, naturally justifying the moderation in its FWD valuations.

Then again, investors may want to note that its FWD P/E valuation of 8.28x has only normalized from its hyper-pandemic peak of 33.02x to its pre-pandemic means of 8.75x, implying that this is a mere correction in its valuations and prospects after the massive hyper-pandemic growth.

In addition, based on the CVS management's FY2023 adj EPS guidance of $8.60 at the midpoint and its FWD P/E valuation of 8.28x, it appears that the stock is trading near its fair value of $71.20.

However, due to its minimal growth potential, with a consensus FY2025 adj EPS estimates of $9.49, expanding at a minimal CAGR of +3%, it appears that there is a minimal upside potential of +11.4% to our long-term price target of $78.57.

While CVS' dividend remains safe with a TTM Free Cash Flow Yield to Dividend Yield Ratio of 5.76%, compared to the sector median of 2.29%, the income investment thesis appears to have deteriorated for now, with a 5Y Dividend Growth Rate of +3.89% compared to its historical average of +8.87% and sector median of +7.34%.

As a result of the growth and profitability headwinds, we believe that long-term shareholders may have to contend with a deceleration in its dividend payouts moving forward.

So, Is CVS Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

CVS 5Y Stock Price

Trading View

For now, CVS has returned to its pre-pandemic trading levels of between $68 and $78, losing most of its hyper-pandemic gains thus far.

Thanks to the sustained dividend increases and the stock's normalized prices, its forward dividend yields of 3.43% have also expanded against its 5Y means of 2.85% and sector median of 1.55%. This trend suggests that long-term investors may continue dripping, while enjoying their income payouts moving forward.

However, while we may rate the CVS stock as a Buy for income seeking investors, they may want to temper their growth expectations in the intermediate term.

For example, the management has already retracted its previous FY2025 adj EPS target of $10 in the previous FQ2'23 earnings call, thanks to the Medicare headwinds.

Based on the ongoing integration processes, it remains to be seen if CVS may actually generate an additional $2B in adj EBITDA through Oak Street Health and $500M in cost synergy by 2026, implying that the next two/ three years may be somewhat challenging.

Therefore, while its dividends may appear to be tempting here, investors may also want to remain patient during this transitory period.