Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hawaiian Electric: Risk-Reward Might Be Worth It

Christos Nikolaou profile picture
Christos Nikolaou
41 Followers

Summary

  • Hawaiian Electric's stock has undergone a substantial two-thirds decline, attributed to potential liability arising from the Maui wildfires.
  • Hawaiian Electric faces an uncertain future, from potential exoneration to fines of $5 billion and the threat of bankruptcy.
  • Three scenarios are explored: unfavorable, moderate, and favorable, with bankruptcy deemed improbable but shareholders facing risks.

Electric substation

PhilAugustavo/iStock via Getty Images

Hawaiian Electric (NYSE:HE) is grappling with a significant challenge following the wildfires that occurred in Maui two months ago. According to the company's press release , it appears that there were two separate incidents-one in

This article was written by

Christos Nikolaou profile picture
Christos Nikolaou
41 Followers
Long, Value, Contrarian, with a Long-Term Focus. I primarily adopt a long-term investment approach. My investment philosophy is rooted in simplicity. I often find myself gravitating towards value opportunities. I am always looking for mispricing in the market and like to invest in good companies with high potential in the future (around 2-3 years).Read countless book on investing but always try to make investment that make sense based on Warren Buffet and Ben Graham approach.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About HE

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HE
--
Compare
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.