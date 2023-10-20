Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Forget The Hype, W. P. Carey Is An Absolute Bargain

Oct. 20, 2023
Ironside Research
Summary

  • W. P. Carey announced a spinoff of its office properties, with the intent for the spinoff company to liquidate its assets over time.
  • The company also announced that it would be lowering its target dividend payout ratio.
  • While long-term holders of the stock may no longer buy the story, new investors may find the current valuation and outlook for W. P. Carey post-spinoff appealing.

Oakland, California area Industrial Park

Elephant In The Room

Rising interest rates are a phenomenon remembered by few market participants--the last time interest rates experienced sustained upward momentum was 40 years ago. The subsequent reduction of interest rates after the U.S. inflationary crisis of the 1970s

Ironside Research
Looking for value, or lack thereof, throughout the market. Long by nature, short by necessity, generally contrarian.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is opinion and for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Factual errors may exist, and while they will be corrected if identified the author is under no obligation to do so. Author Is also under no obligation to update changes of view. The opinion of the author may change at any time and the author is under no obligation to disclose said change. Nothing in this article should be construed as personalized or tailored investment advice. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal, and readers should not utilize anything in our research as a sole decision point for transacting in any security for any reason.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (11)

Ironside Research
Article Update Today, 9:10 AM
Thanks for reading! If you enjoyed our article please consider following us, and don't forget to enable real-time alerts to be notified when we publish new research. Cheers!
toh192
Today, 9:41 AM
Investing Group
It’s the classic story of a company that constantly increased its dividend even knowing it couldn’t afford to.
How they survive doesn’t matter.
hafen
Today, 9:40 AM
As a former very long-term holder with a large position in WPC, I do assume that, post spin-off, it has a decent shot of being a good holding. However, there are other places to invest with greater assurance. That said, this is a good lesson in why it’s important not to invest too heavily in any one stock ni matter how goos you think it is, i.e., spread your investments out, learn to layer-in when you buy; you can layer in as it goes up, or down, if you think there’s a future, but, still, moderation in size of holdings must prevail. At my age, 82, I own over 50 stocks, lots of overlap, but I’m pretty safe on the downside should a WPC-type drop occur. MPW. Was another such situation, where a very highly-regarded stock went off the cliff. I use SimplySafe Dividends for guidance, it’s an excellent service, but nothing is foolproof.Don’t go too heavily and all should be well.
Today, 9:37 AM
100 percent agree. Bargain.
Today, 9:15 AM
The spin co will likely vortex down so far, so fast, it might even be a buy… GLTA at some point
Ironside Research
Today, 9:17 AM
@Spanishmoss don’t disagree with you—investors will figure out the worth of the assets and the expected payout, and the stock is likely to flatline at that level. Cheers!
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 9:12 AM
Good commentary
I'm interested to see if the SP drops upon the actual spinoff
If it drop significantly I'm inclined to take a position
Ironside Research
Today, 9:14 AM
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut thanks for reading, and the comment—I can’t comment on the likelihood of SP dropping, but for what it’s worth I don’t recall a company being dropped due to a spin-off. Cheers!
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 9:22 AM
@Ironside Research
My thoughts are with 10-15% ABR disappearing that day the NAV sinks as well so in theory the SP should adjust accordingly
Am I missing something here
GreenCollegeGrad
Today, 9:08 AM
I love $WPC though this latest move has shaken the faith a bit.
Ironside Research
Today, 9:09 AM
@GreenCollegeGrad thanks for reading and the comment!
