Bruce Bennett

The communication services sector has made a roaring comeback this year, with the S&P 500 Communication Services sector notching gains north of 44% YTD. More granular details about the performance of this sector reveal that the Interactive Media & Services segment has accounted for most of these gains, while diversified telecommunication services providers have found it difficult to keep up the pace. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has lost just over 21% of its market value in 2023, in contrast to how the broad communication services sector has performed.

Last July, following the second-quarter earnings release of the company, I claimed that Verizon stock was in no man's land and that there was no catalyst to drive VZ stock higher, making it a good pick for income investors but not for growth investors. Since then, VZ has lost another 5% of its value. With the company expected to report third-quarter earnings on October 24 before the market opens, now is a good time to revisit the company and its valuation to determine whether there is an opening for growth investors to take a long position in VZ.

Verizon's Q3 Earnings Report May Add To Investor Worries

Verizon is expected to report earnings per share of $1.18 for the third quarter, a YoY decline of almost 11%. Revenue is also expected to decline by over 2% to around $33 billion. The market, in my opinion, has already priced in the deteriorating prospects for revenue growth, but I am worried about the continued negative revisions to the current and next fiscal year's EPS as I believe earnings revisions play a major role in stock price movements.

Exhibit 1: EPS revision trend

Seeking Alpha

I prefer to invest in companies with a consistent track record of beating Wall Street analyst estimates as I believe this is a key determinant of the momentum behind any stock. Verizon has topped analyst estimates for EPS in 11 of the last 12 quarters, but unfortunately, this has not converted into a market rally as investor focus has been firmly fixed on the macroeconomic challenges faced by the company.

Exhibit 2: Earnings-related stock price movements

TipRanks

More than the earnings for the third quarter, I am interested in understanding management's views on a few different business aspects.

First, I am looking for more concrete evidence to rule out any impact on Verizon arising from lead-sheathed cabling. The company conducted a study of the impact of lead-sheathed cabling on key areas highlighted by a Wall Street Journal report a few months ago and its tests found that lead levels near Verizon's cables are similar to lead levels in the surrounding area, meaning Verizon's cables have no negative impact on the communities that were thought to be affected initially. In a letter dated September 11, Verizon's senior vice president of government relations, Robert Fisher, wrote:

We are pleased to report that our test results at the Wappingers Falls location in your district are consistent with those found by New York State: soil lead levels near Verizon's cable there are similar to lead levels in the surrounding area (i.e., background levels) and do not pose a public health risk to your constituents.1 Similarly, our test results in West Orange, New Jersey are also consistent with the Environmental Protection Agency's findings in that location.

This letter, when I first read it over a month ago, gave me the assurance that I needed to conclude the impact of any fines on telecommunication companies will be minimal for Verizon. That being said, I do not feel comfortable ruling out the probability of a further escalation of this matter, and I am expecting company management to shed some light on this during the upcoming earnings call.

Second, I am looking forward to the earnings call to understand how the company is planning to mitigate the impact of declining legacy enterprise services revenue. The company has already hinted at how its focus on the Edge computing business will offset some of this revenue decline, and I am trying to understand the CapEx requirements to build these new business lines and the expected payback period for these investments. Investors, in my opinion, should pay close attention to management's remarks on investments in the Verizon Intelligent Edge network.

Third, Verizon's fiber optic business, Fios, needs scrutiny to understand how the company is planning to push this segment into profitability. For now, the company is trying to penetrate a larger market, which is proving difficult with its ability to offer discounted rates to attract new subscribers being capped by the massive costs involved in deploying the fiber network. The company's recent investments to improve the quality of the network may not prove value accretive to the business until its market share improves from here, and I do not expect this to happen in the foreseeable future. During the upcoming earnings call, Verizon management is likely to discuss the company's approach to overcoming this barrier. Higher penetration of the fiber market may prove to be the catalyst needed for VZ stock to move higher, but unfortunately, I do not expect this to materialize any time soon.

The upcoming Verizon earnings report, in my opinion, will fail to move the market in a meaningful way but long-term-oriented investors need to pay attention to some of the important discussions highlighted above to project the future earnings power of the company.

Reasons Why Growth Will Be Lackluster

I am confident in Verizon's ability to continue to generate sufficient earnings and free cash flow to support dividend distributions. The company, as illustrated below, has consistently enjoyed higher return on equity and return on invested capital compared to its closest peers, which is a testament to the scale advantages enjoyed by the company. Despite being forced to invest substantial amounts to facilitate expansion into new end markets and technologies, Verizon's ability to generate superior ROE has not deteriorated, which is an encouraging sign.

Exhibit 3: Verizon's industry-leading ROE and ROIC

Data by YCharts

Verizon's continued ability to generate stable growth in the long term can be validated with a closer look at industry dynamics. Because the telecommunications sector is centered around three main players, showing signs of an oligopolistic market structure, there is little incentive for one of these companies to use aggressive pricing strategies to grab market share. The three main players, therefore, will continue to mirror the industry outlook. With the telecommunications sector likely to grow at stable yet meager growth rates in the next decade, I believe Verizon's financial performance will not be any different.

If I were an income investor, I would have probably accumulated some VZ shares at this price. Since I am not, and my focus is on growth stocks, I am not interested in Verizon for a few reasons.

First, the dynamics of the telecommunications industry in the U.S. do not leave room for major disruptions, meaning Verizon's efforts to improve the quality of its network, expand into new market and business segments, and offer a superior experience to its customers will probably earn sufficient returns to stay in the business as one of the market leaders - not disrupt the industry.

Second, the declining TV and enterprise businesses will prove a drag on topline growth although some of these developments may help the company's margin profile in the long term. From a growth perspective, though, any material improvement is highly unlikely until we are through the full cycle of these declining assets.

Third, the wireless business currently accounts for the bulk of Verizon's profits, and I don't think the company's growth profile will improve from here if its other business units do not contribute meaningfully to the bottom line. Unfortunately, though, almost all of Verizon's non-wireless business segments are facing massive challenges to either grow or become profitable.

Verizon has mostly been a well-managed business, which is why many dividend investors still trust the company to deliver the goods in the long run. That said, I am not - and will not be - interested in investing in the company unless its stock price trades at a substantial discount to historical trading multiples.

Takeaway

Verizon will report third-quarter earnings next week, and there's a lot to look forward to. More than the earnings report, investors are likely to be interested in the management discussion of a few key developments that are shaping the future of the company. Verizon's long-term earnings potential is unharmed today, but the company is unlikely to grow by leaps and bounds either, making Verizon a good pick only for income investors, for now.