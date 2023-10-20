Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Oct. 20, 2023 8:25 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPX, DJI, NDX10 Comments
Summary

  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell delivers a hawkish speech, warns of lower stock prices and higher interest rates going forward.
  • Powell suggests recent increase in long-term yields is due to factors such as strength in the economy, unsustainable fiscal deficits, and changes in correlation between bonds and equities.
  • Powell admits that the era of QE is over, signaling tough times ahead for stocks and bonds. Cash and short-term Treasury Bills may be attractive assets.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell Speaks At Economic Club Of New York

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

The New York Economic Club speech

The Fed Chair Jerome Powell delivered a direly hawkish speech for stock and bonds at the New York Economic Club on October 19th. Although the stock market (SP500

Global-macro research. Proprietary trader. Holding a valid Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Adviser, member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance. Editor-in-Chief Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (10)

NeoContrarian profile picture
NeoContrarian
Today, 9:50 AM
Investing Group
Comments (805)
"...In fact, lower stock prices and higher interest rates could be a secular trend going forward."
- the 700 Year graph clearly points to a 700 Year secular trend downwards for interest rates. Meanwhile, we all know the long-term secular trend for stocks - taking any "sample" of dates into consideration.
l
lklein
Today, 9:43 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (138)
Exceptional! Thank you for sharing your analysis!
j
jccnidan1
Today, 9:39 AM
Comments (1.23K)
Powell cares about nine thing and one thing only to get to his 2% so he can take a victory lap
Meanwhile Inflation is down 600bp from last and lower than the 3.8% average since 1961.
But you wouldn’t know it based on how he talks. There’s nothing wrong w 3% inflation in an economy that’s growing at 4% +….
People need to understand how corrupt these people. They control the whole game
Chancer profile picture
Chancer
Today, 9:34 AM
Investing Group
Comments (17.51K)
I do believe both inflation and rates will remain higher- IMO, probably for the next 10 years- as also stated by Lyn Alden Schwartzer in her latest SA economic article.

I agree not good for US stocks. I now only own 2 stocks in US with 94% of my portfolio in foreign stocks.
R
RNArizona
Today, 9:24 AM
Investing Group
Comments (612)
Damir, you are one of my favorite authors on SA. After reading twice, I'm not sure I understand the rise in term premium. Could you clarify exactly what is meant by that?
Thanks.
Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
Today, 9:43 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (997)
@RNArizona great question, this is not well understood, it's defined as "the compensation that investors require for bearing the risk that interest rates may change over the life of the bond". I'm planning to explain in detail in next article, but here are the resources:
www.newyorkfed.org/...
Code Talker Market Analysis profile picture
Code Talker Market Analysis
Today, 9:23 AM
Comments (8.02K)
My contention is that long-term Treasuries can only go up so far before QE is enacted. J Powell talks a mean game, but there are multiple reasons for QE at a certain interest rate on the long-term Treasuries. What is that %? The million dollar question.
sethmcs profile picture
sethmcs
Today, 9:12 AM
Investing Group
Comments (4.62K)
CDs are starting to look like the best investment going forward....
TJ Burke profile picture
TJ Burke
Today, 8:28 AM
Premium
Comments (1.82K)
Yikes - not surprised though. He’s been saying this for a while. Where’s M. Friedman when you need him.
