John M. Chase/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

There are two industries that have a significant footprint in my portfolio.

Aerospace & defense (27% of total assets)

Railroads (15%)

Both industries have high entry barriers, pricing power, and a history of consistent dividend growth supported by buybacks.

One of the companies I don't own in the railroads industry is the Jacksonville-based CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

While I have owned CSX occasionally, I never made it a large position in my dividend growth portfolio. That's based on overlapping exposure with one of my core holdings, Norfolk Southern (NSC). I also have significant bulk exposure through Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP).

Association of American Railroads

As the map above shows, CSX and NSC have a duopoly in the East, the same way Union Pacific (UNP) and BNSF dominate the West.

However, what sets CSX apart is its focus on commodities and merchandise.

For example, in the second quarter, intermodal and trucking only accounted for a fifth of revenue. The rest of its business consisted of higher-margin products like chemicals, fertilizers, grains, minerals, and coal.

In this environment, these segments do relatively well, as the main weakness is in consumer-focused areas - like intermodal.

As a result, despite recession fears, CSX shares have returned more than 10% over the past 12 months, outperforming NSC by more than 15 points!

Data by YCharts

In this article, I'll discuss what makes CSX so powerful, using its just-released earnings and its ability to reward investors with consistent dividend growth.

So, let's not waste any time and get right to it!

Strength In A Cyclical Downtrend

Let's start this part by looking at the chart below. The chart compares the leading ISM Manufacturing Index to the % CSX shares are trading below their all-time high.

TradingView (CSX, ISM Index)

We see a very high correlation, which makes sense, as slower economic growth expectations often result in lower demand for cyclical goods.

So, whenever the economy starts to peak, we tend to see a rotation from cyclical to defensive investments.

Right now, it's the reason why CSX shares are slightly more than 20% below their all-time high.

The just-released third-quarter earnings confirm this.

Revenue dropped by 8% in 3Q23, totaling $323 million, despite strong pricing in the merchandise portfolio and positive volume trends in merchandise markets and domestic intermodal.

CSX Corporation

The decline was driven by a number of factors, including lower intermodal storage revenue, export coal benchmark prices, and fuel recovery.

Revenue, excluding fuel recovery, increased by 2% in the quarter and even more impressively by mid-single digits when excluding the impacts of coal revenue per unit ("RPU") headwinds.

While adjusting for unfavorable developments doesn't change the bigger picture, it clearly shows that CSX's core business remains very strong.

Looking at the overview below, we see that the company was able to grow revenues in all segments but chemicals, agriculture, intermodal, and trucking. Even volumes remained strong in key merchandise segments.

CSX Corporation

Moving one step lower, total expenses declined by 2%.

Lower fuel prices and the previous year's labor true-up were balanced by inflation and higher depreciation costs.

Labor and fringe expenses decreased by $7 million, partially offset by inflation and increased headcount. The focus on reducing overtime resulted in cost savings, particularly in the mechanical workforce.

CSX Corporation

Purchased services and other expenses increased by $25 million, including higher casualty expenses. In Q3, cost control initiatives and network performance efforts led to a nearly $20 million reduction in purchased services and other expenses compared to the previous quarter.

Fuel costs decreased by $89 million, primarily due to lower fuel prices, offset in part by increased consumption.

Unfortunately, a 2% decline in costs isn't able to offset an 8% decline in revenues, leading to an 18% decline in operating income and an operating ratio increase of 430 basis points to 63.8%. In this environment, it seems the good times of mid-to-low 50% operating ratios are over.

CSX Corporation

The good news is that operations did well, which has been a major issue since the pandemic did a number on network fluidity.

For example, end-to-end train velocity averaged 17.6 miles per hour, a slight decrease from the previous quarter but a significant improvement compared to 2022.

Dwell time decreased by nearly 20%, averaging 9.6 hours, leading to more efficient operations.

Intermodal trip plan performance increased to 94%, a 4-percentage point improvement year-over-year, while carload trip plan performance reached 82%, marking a substantial 25-point increase.

CSX Corporation

While service performance faced some seasonal fluctuations during the quarter, CSX is committed to continuous improvement, with a focus on lean management principles to ensure reliable and consistent service.

So far, I have to say that I'm extremely impressed by the company's operating progress, which is something I have highlighted in prior articles as well. I truly believe that CSX is one of the best-managed transportation companies in North America.

CSX Shareholder Returns & Outperformance

Despite the challenges, CSX's free cash flow remained strong, supporting investments in network safety, reliability, and high-return strategic initiatives.

The company returned over $3.5 billion to shareholders, including $2.9 billion in share repurchases and over $650 million in dividends. Buybacks have always been CSX's priority.

CSX Corporation

Economic profit, as measured by CSX cash earnings, was lower year-to-date, affected by factors such as the aforementioned intermodal storage revenue and export coal pricing.

Nevertheless, the company's focus on economic profit is driving a pipeline of high-return initiatives for future growth and efficiency gains.

So that gives me a little bit of optimism. Obviously, if you turn the TV on right now, it can make you a little bit hesitant to be bullish. But the things that we can control, as I mentioned before, that pipeline has never been bigger. [...] you have the Western Class Is going after the Mexico business, we can participate in that. We're really happy to work with them. There's a lot of things, a lot of momentum just around us all working together to create opportunities for ourselves where I think for decades we've been pushing volume quite frankly off the railroad, on the truck. And now, we're all going to work collectively to really change that trend. And that's exciting. [...] The industrial projects, we did highlight a number of those. I think we'll put a fighter. We'll come back probably at the end of -- as we look into next year and kind of put up more numbers around that, but the activity levels are just tremendous. - Kevin Boone (CSX CCO)

Going back to the company's shareholder distributions, it currently pays a 1.4% dividend. While that is nothing to write home about, it comes with 18 consecutive annual dividend hikes, a 21% payout ratio, and a five-year CAGR of 8.5%.

On top of that, as its buyback/dividends breakdown suggests, it has been way more aggressive when it comes to indirect distributions.

Over the past ten years, CSX has bought back a third of its shares!

Data by YCharts

The company has done this without damaging its balance sheet. It has a 2.2x net leverage ratio and a BBB+ credit rating, which is one step below the A-range.

It also allowed the company to beat the market by a considerable margin.

Data by YCharts

While CSX has struggled since 2020 (when economic growth started to peak), it needs to be said that I believe in long-term outperformance. Although efficiency gains may be limited due to a bigger focus on service quality, CSX has a lot of room to improve its business, especially in a scenario where inflation comes down, allowing the company to benefit from both streamlined operations and lower cost inflation - on top of a rebound in cyclical demand and secular tailwinds like economic re-shoring and truck-to-rail conversion.

CSX Outlook & Valuation

Looking ahead, the company expects low single-digit growth in revenue ton-miles for the full year, supported by consistent performance in merchandise and export coal.

Important growth areas include automotive and minerals, with an emphasis on developments with automakers and unions, which could provide unforeseen headwinds.

The outlook for export coal volumes remains strong due to high global demand for U.S. met and thermal coal.

For domestic coal, some slowdown is anticipated in the fourth quarter, but the company has maintained positive shipment levels.

Intermodal is expected to gain momentum, particularly in domestic activity, and international business remains stable.

The pricing environment also remains supportive, and agreements for 2024 are already in place.

CSX Corporation

However, the slowdown in intermodal storage revenue has led to expectations of a $325 million decline in supplemental revenue, excluding trucking, for the full year.

CSX remains committed to efficiency and cost control, focusing on improving service performance and preparing for greater demand for rail capacity. Capital expenditures for the year are estimated at $2.3 billion, with a strong emphasis on innovation and growth.

Valuation-wise, we're dealing with a favorable price - despite economic headwinds.

As we can see in the chart below:

CSX is trading at 16.5x earnings.

The 10-year average valuation is 18.1x earnings.

The company is expected to see a 6% EPS decline this year.

In 2024, growth is expected to rebound to 9.2%, followed by an 11.6% surge in 2025.

While these numbers are subject to change, using the valuation and growth outlook, the stock could return 15% per year through 2025.

The expected return of the S&P 500 is 10% during this period.

Since 1986, CSX has returned 12.5% per year, beating the S&P 500 by 200 basis points per year. Above-average returns are very likely during times of a bottoming economy.

FAST Graphs

While I do not suggest that anyone jumps into cyclical railroads with all of their cash, I'm a buyer on weakness. I've added to all of my railroads in recent months and will continue to do so, as I expect them to provide me with very juicy long-term total returns.

CSX's current consensus price target is $36, 20% above the current price.

I believe that's a fair target. If I didn't have so much railroad exposure, I would be a buyer close to $28 to sweeten the risk/reward in light of ongoing economic challenges.

Takeaway

CSX presents a compelling investment opportunity in the fascinating world of railroads and transportation. Despite some economic headwinds, this company continues to show strength, boasting a resilient core business, consistent dividend growth, and a robust share buyback program.

Its impressive performance in various segments, commitment to efficiency, and shareholder-friendly approach make CSX a standout choice.

While the broader market faces uncertainties, CSX's long-term potential and commitment to growth remain promising. The stock's favorable valuation and projected earnings rebound suggest potential annual returns of 15% through 2025, potentially outpacing the S&P 500.