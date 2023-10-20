Jon Kopaloff

Sometimes you're right in your assessment of a stock, sometimes you're wrong, and sometimes you can be really, really wrong. The latter has been the case with Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH), which while I said was a high risk/reward name, has lost over two-thirds of its value after I placed a "Buy" rating on the stock in May. Let's catch up the name.

Company Profile

As a refresher, FTCH is an online marketplace for luxury fashion goods. It has over 1,400 brands, department stores, and boutiques that sell through its online platform, reaching consumers in close to 200 countries and territories.

The company also offers white-label solutions to luxury brands and retailers to create and operate their own e-commerce sites through Farfetch Platform Solutions (FPS). FPS also provided customer service and digital marketing support.

FTCH also owns a luxury brand incubation platform called New Guards (NGG), that supports emerging luxury brands with design, manufacturing and distribution. It also owns premium sneaker and streetwear marketplace Stadium Goods, as well as British fashion and luxury goods retailer Browns, which has a store in London.

Stock Crashes on Poor Q2 Earnings

At the time of my original write-up, I thought a re-opening China, as well as new partnerships, such as the one it struck with Reebok, boded well for the company. In addition, it had just bought a 47.5% stake in Richemont's YOOX Net-A-Porter (YNAP), one of its biggest online rivals.

In Q2 at least, a reopening China did not lead to a strong performance in the country. GMV improved sequentially in the country, but still declined by single digits year over year.

Discussing the Chinese market on its Q2 call, CO Jose Neves said:

"I think it's well publicized, the Chinese economy didn't bounce back to the extent that everyone expected after the lockdowns. In-store growth for luxury is strong. But of course, it's not apples-to-apples, because these stores were all closed last year. And what we hear in the industry and what we're seeing in our own platform is that the recovery is not as explosive as everyone thought it would be. We had some green shoots. We were in positive growth quarter to date when we spoke to you last time, which was encouraging, but we're now on single-digit negative. So we believe that the right thing to do is there for to be prudent and adjust our plans and also adjust our spending with reduced demand generation spending double digits in the U.S. We've reduced it in China as well in face of the macro environment, which is across the industry, it's not Farfetch specific. So China is improving and with a sequential improvement. We believe it will be in single-digit negative based on everything we're seeing and taking a balanced outlook for the rest of the year, long-term tremendous opportunity. Obviously, second largest luxury goods market, and we have an impressive consumer proposition when we continue to see incredible potential in that business and in the partnerships we have in that country."

As for Reebok, FTCH launched the brand to the direct-to-consumer and wholesale channels in May as part of its New Guards business. However, it experienced some transitional challenges in taking over distribution from adidas, and as a result lowered its expected GMV contribution this year. It now expects Reebok to top generate $200 million in GMV, down from a prior outlook of between $250-350 million.

Outside of those two areas, FTCH also saw weakness in the U.S. market, with GMV down single digits and a -10% decrease in demand generation spend. EMEA was strong growing double digits, while the Americas, excluding the U.S., saw 20% GMV growth. Active customers grew 7% in the quarter.

Overall, FTCH saw its revenue fall -1% to $572.1 million, badly missing the consensus of $650.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA was -$30.6 million. It also had $71.1 million in stock comp expenses.

Looking ahead to the full year, FTCH now expects GMV of $4.4 billion, a 7% increase versus a year ago. Digital GMV is expected to be up 10% to $3.85 billion, with the U.S. and China seeing mid-single digit declines. Brand Platform GMV is projected to be flattish at around $450 million. Revenue is projected to grow between 8-10%.

The company is also looking to cut costs, and now expects G&A and technology costs of $800 million, down from prior guidance of $950 million. It expects to have a 1% adjusted EBITDA margin for the year.

Looking at FTCH's balance sheet, the company had $453.8 million in cash and equivalents and $916.9 million in debt.

The company has a number of put and call liabilities on its balance sheets. These relate to various deals. The one with Palm Angels is related to acquiring the 40% stake in the company that FTCH does not own, and can be settled in cash or stock. The largest put-call option is with Alibaba and Richemont and allows it to purchase an additional 12.5% stake in Farfetch China and the potential that it could have to convert its Farfetch China investment into FTCH shares.

It had negative free cash flow of -$120.6 million through the first six months of the year. The company expects to have positive free cash flow for the year.

Obviously this was a very poor quarter from FTCH, although weak luxury spending in China and the U.S. is a bit beyond its control. Meanwhile, it's not uncommon for there to be disruptions during a distribution shift.

On the positive front, the company did quickly react to cut costs. Meanwhile, it is still projecting positive adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow for the year, which would be big if achieved.

Valuation

FTCH trades at a 10.5x EV/EBITDA multiple based on the 2024 EBITDA consensus of $121.7 million. Based off of the 2025 EBITDA consensus of $279.1 million, it trades at around 4.6x.

The company is not projected to report positive EPS anytime soon.

It trades at 0.5x EV/Sales based on 2023 revenue estimates of $2.5 billion and 0.4x 2024 estimates of $3.1 billion. That is much less than many of its marketplace peers, and could set the company up to rebound if its business turns around.

FTCH Valuations Vs Peers (FinBox)

It's projected to grow revenue 8% in 2023, accelerating to 24% growth in 2024 and 16% growth in 2025. Right now, it does not appear the market believes these growth estimates from analysts given its valuation.

Conclusion

I was clearly wrong in my original assessment of FTCH. That said, I don't think it is wise to dump the stock at this time. With the company cutting costs and projected to generate positive EBITDA and free cash flow this year, it should have time to wait for a turnaround in luxury spending.

The company carries very little inventory, and the goods it sells on its market place are largely drop shipped by the sellers. Ultimately, marketplace businesses tend to be pretty good after build out their infrastructure and gain scale, and FTCH has found a nice niche. At a much lower EV/sales multiple compared to most other market place businesses, I think it's worth holding onto to the stock at this point.

That said, there continue to be near term issues, as consumers in the U.S. remain cautious, and it doesn't appear to be any improvement in Chinese luxury fashion consumers, either, at least according to survey work from Vogue Business. If this causes revenue to come in worse than expected, it could impede the company from generating positive EBITDA and free cash flow this year. That in turn could cause its balance sheet to worsen and investors could worry about its liquidity.

While FTCH remains high risk/ high reward, it could be a good set-up to benefit from a January effect rebound next year. As such, while I've been wrong, I'm going to keep my "Buy" rating.