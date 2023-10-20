Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IUS: PRF's Higher Quality Brother

Radar Insights profile picture
Radar Insights
635 Followers

Summary

  • Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) has outperformed PRF and iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) since its inception in 2018.
  • IUS has a quality tilt and is more tilted towards large caps and growth compared to PRF.
  • IUS is expected to continue outperforming PRF and IWB based on its portfolio composition and long-term trends in equity factors and sectors.
Business performance monitoring concept, businessman using smartphone Online survey filling out, digital form checklist, blue background.

Thapana Onphalai

In a previous article we discussed the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF). PRF is outperforming value ETFs, but it has itself a value-tilt that acts as a drag on its performance.

Today, we discuss another non-market cap weighted Invesco

This article was written by

Radar Insights profile picture
Radar Insights
635 Followers
Hi, I’m a private investor and a teacher. I like to program and the stock markets are a fertile playground for data analysis and visualisation and this helps me take well-informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in IUS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About IUS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on IUS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IUS
--
Compare
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.