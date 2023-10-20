Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Like Infrastructure, Green Energy Or AI? You'll Love Encore Wire

Stock Scanner profile picture
Stock Scanner
3.2K Followers

Summary

  • Encore Wire is exposed to manufacturing re-shoring, increased adoption of EVs, push to develop renewable energy, and emergence of AI.
  • The company is cash rich, has no debt, and trades at just 9x forward earnings.
  • The stock offers 30% upside to fair value.

Data stream

piranka

Introduction

Over the past few years, the US government has made a push towards developing the country’s infrastructure and manufacturing base. This industrial policy through subsidies is expensive, but whether you agree with it or not, the bills have been

This article was written by

Stock Scanner profile picture
Stock Scanner
3.2K Followers
Run a long/short partnership. 25 years of experience in business and finance. CFA charter holder. Analysis is fundamental, focused on the numbers and takes a skeptical view of company declared pro-forma figures. Available for educational and entertaining speaking engagements. Institutional investors looking for short ideas may contact me.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WIRE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

d
david foster 1
Today, 11:03 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (696)
Maybe interesting. 'Energy Intensive', do the furnaces use electricity or nat gas?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About WIRE

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WIRE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WIRE
--
Compare
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.