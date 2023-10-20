Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Palantir: Tesla Moment Imminent Ahead Of Q3

Oct. 20, 2023 10:18 AM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)6 Comments
James Foord profile picture
James Foord
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Palantir's upcoming earnings report is highly anticipated, with a focus on its growth, margins, and developments in its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP).
  • AIP has been compared to Tesla's Model 3 launch and is expected to be a game changer in the world of software and AI.
  • Technical analysis suggests a potential sell-off or rally following earnings, but the correction in PLTR's stock price presents a buying opportunity.
Tech CEOs Attend Sen. Schumer"s Senate AI Forum

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News

Thesis Summary

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) is set to report earnings on November 9th, and this could be one of the most significant reports in the company’s history.

All eyes will be on the company’s growth, margins, and the developments in its AIP platform. Personally, AIP

This is a high-risk/high-reward opportunity, which is exactly what I look for in my YOLO portfolio.

Joint the Pragmatic Investor today to get insight into stocks with high return potential.

You will also get:

- Weekly Macro newsletter

- Access to the End of The World and YOLO portfolios

- Trade Ideas

- Weekly Video

This article was written by

James Foord profile picture
James Foord
18K Followers

James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.

The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

O
OutlanderFX
Today, 11:06 AM
Comments (117)
Buy and forget. 60$ stock soon
J
Jpokergman
Today, 10:39 AM
Investing Group
Comments (4.88K)
What if…. The stuff they sell, also taught them “how” to play……?

What’s the implication for that, momo fans…..
b
bkolley
Today, 10:33 AM
Premium
Comments (116)
I'll be a buyer regardless. I'm not concerned about one quarter of earnings given the potential I see with AIP and Foundry. To me, it's inevitable that PLTR will make many investors a lot of money, it's just a matter of when. I've no idea when, but, given the adaptibility of their technology, I expect it will be sooner rather than later.
17144952 profile picture
17144952
Today, 10:32 AM
Investing Group
Comments (711)
Thank you for your always excellent work. Long PLTR.
O
Orion Pax Roosevelt
Today, 10:30 AM
Comments (1.36K)
Been hearing this for a while now.
F
Folo
Today, 10:34 AM
Premium
Comments (44)
@Orion Pax Roosevelt S&P inclusion is really what would drive the SP if they beat their upcoming earnings
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PLTR

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLTR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLTR
--
Compare
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.