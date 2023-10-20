David Becker

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is scheduled to reveal earnings for Q3 2023 post-market on October 31, 2023. While the company anticipates growth in both revenue and earnings due to robust product demand, there are heightened risks stemming from economic uncertainties.

In Q2 2023, AMD delivered commendable revenue figures, further cementing its pivotal position in the semiconductor sector. Even with an operating deficit, the company's financial results were noteworthy, particularly from a non-GAAP perspective. This piece picks up from my previous analysis of AMD's stock price, offering an updated snapshot and highlighting potential investment avenues for long-term investors. Notably, the stock price has held its ground, and its consolidation at crucial thresholds suggests a bullish price development.

Key Financial Highlights

In Q2 2023, AMD reported a revenue of $5.4 billion, marking a notable presence in the semiconductor industry. Their official release showcased a gross margin of 46%, though this was reported as 50% non-GAAP. Despite an operating loss of $20 million, the company achieved a net income of $27 million, translating to diluted earnings per share of $0.02. From a non-GAAP perspective, these figures become even more impressive, with an operating income of $1.1 billion, net income of $948 million, and diluted earnings per share at $0.58.

Dr. Lisa Su, AMD's Chair and CEO, emphasized the significant ramping up of 4th Gen EPYC and Ryzen 7000 processors. A massive increase was observed in AI engagements, with a seven-fold rise during this quarter alone. This was attributed to customers initiating or expanding their programs, primarily supporting the future deployments of Instinct accelerators at scale. The company is also gearing up for the launch and ramp-up of MI300 accelerators in the fourth quarter. Segment-wise, the Data Center segment revenue came in at $1.3 billion, a decline of 11% YoY, yet a sequential increase of 2%. Despite facing a drop of 54% YoY due to a weaker PC market and supply chain inventory corrections, the Client segment managed a sequential growth of 35%. Moreover, the Gaming segment faced a 4% YoY decline, with its revenue being $1.6 billion. In contrast, the Embedded segment saw an uplifting 16% YoY increase, totaling a revenue of $1.5 billion.

Significant events and strategic movements also marked Q2 2023. At the Data Center and AI Technology Premier event, AMD unveiled two new 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors optimized for different workloads. Some of the event's other highlights were partnerships with industry leaders such as Hugging Face and PyTorch and robust networking portfolios. Cloud giants like AWS, Alibaba, Microsoft Azure, and OCI embraced 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors for new instances. Gaming and commercial PC users also have new products to look forward to, with the introduction of the Ryzen Z1 Series processors and the Radeon™ RX 7600 graphics card.

Strategically, AMD is set to invest $135 million to amplify its adaptive computing research in Ireland, targeting next-gen AI, data centers, and 6G communication infrastructure. Finally, the appointment of Phil Guido as the chief commercial officer, coming from a 30-year tenure at IBM, promises to bring in fresh strategic insights for AMD's global operations.

AMD is scheduled to announce the Q3 2023 earnings on 31 October 2023. For Q3 2023, AMD expects growth in both revenue and earnings owing to solid demand for its products. The revenue is expected to hover around the $5.7 billion mark, with a potential variation of $300 million. Additionally, the company projects its non-GAAP gross margin to be close to 51%. Surpassing these expectations with positive results could significantly boost AMD's stock price.

Grasping the Bullish Price Surge of AMD

Discussion Recap

In the previous article, a deep dive was taken into the pronounced bullish trends observed in yearly and quarterly charts. The article emphasized how the notable downturn of 2022 was counteracted by strong bullish formations, suggesting a potential rise in momentum. This steep decline in 2022 can be traced back to the wick on 2021's yearly candle. Further insights from the quarterly charts revealed a pronounced breakout from the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement mark at $102.25. This threshold was pivotal for bullish momentum, and a second consecutive quarterly close above it only solidified this perspective.

Additionally, the critical reversal candle touching a low of $54.57, backed by staunch support at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of $63.83, suggests that the bottom was hit, and an upward trajectory was expected. The weekly chart corroborated this bullish view, showcasing a completed inverted head and shoulders and a descending broadening wedge. It's also worth noting that any monthly close below $102.25 could hint at further declines. Yet, with September 2023 closing at $102.82, the market seems to maintain its bullish stance. To sum it up, the prior article posited that the price adjustment in AMD offers a prime buying opportunity for long-term investors.

Present Condition

As previously discussed, AMD has held its pivotal levels and now exhibits a more bullish trajectory. The monthly chart below showcases the long-term foundational development from 2001 to 2019. This robust foundation was surpassed in 2019, marked by the red trendline, which served as the bullish base's neckline. Leading up to this breakthrough, the price had carved an ascending broadening wedge delineated by the blue trendlines. When these patterns were surmounted, the stock witnessed a significant upward movement.

AMD Monthly Chart (stockcharts.com)

Several factors fueled this surge. At the forefront, AMD experienced a surge in demand for its Ryzen CPUs and EPYC server processors, allowing it to snatch market shares from its rivals in desktop and data center domains. These products' standout performance and efficiency branded AMD as a potent contender against established market leaders. Furthermore, the global semiconductor landscape saw a general uptick, propelled by the digital revolution during COVID-19, growing cloud computing needs, and the increasing integration of electronics across industries. AMD's strategic alliances, relentless innovation, and successful roadmap implementation amplified investor trust, reflected in the stock's impressive performance during this period.

Nevertheless, as highlighted in the previous discussion, the market's robust correction halted at $54.56. This bounce-back is a positive sign, hinting at a potential upward journey. Moreover, the RSI on the monthly chart is comfortably above 50.

Conversely, the updated weekly chart highlights the stock's challenge in sustaining above the blue trendline. The pullback from the peak of $132.83 is attributed to fulfilling the descending broadening wedge pattern's target. Additionally, the RSI has edged above its midpoint, suggesting potential support at this crucial level.

AMD Weekly Chart (stockcharts.com)

Moreover, the latest market pullback is better visualized on the subsequent weekly chart. It reveals a correction from $132.83 that has formed a bull flag pattern. A breach above $125 could potentially trigger a significant upward rally. The observation underlines the bullish stance for AMD, reinforced by a pronounced inverted head and shoulders pattern with the head at $54.57 and shoulders at $71.60 and $81.02, combined with the emerging bullish flag.

AMD Weekly Chart (stockcharts.com)

Investors may consider increasing long positions at the present rates, given that the consolidation at critical levels, coupled with the appearance of a bull flag and inverted head and shoulders, signals an upward momentum.

Market Risk

Various factors, including global supply chain dynamics and inventory adjustments, threaten AMD's performance and stability. The notable 54% YoY drop in the Client segment due to a struggling PC market and supply chain inventory changes underscores this vulnerability. While the company has shown the capability to manage certain industry pitfalls, continued disruptions or any imbalance between supply and demand can jeopardize its revenue, profit margins, and its place in the competitive landscape.

External macroeconomic factors, such as potential economic downturns, geopolitical unrest, and unexpected global incidents, can further unsettle AMD's operations and stock value. The competitive landscape is also challenging, especially when viewed against the backdrop of Intel's earnings. Underperformance against these market expectations, especially in critical areas like data centers or client sales, can cause significant stock price fluctuations. Additionally, the possibility of competitors introducing groundbreaking technologies or aggressive pricing strategies remains a consistent threat to AMD's market dominance. On a technical note, if the stock closes below $102.25 in a month, it could drop to $63.82, but a monthly close beneath $63.83 would challenge the long-term optimistic forecast.

Bottom Line

AMD displayed a robust revenue performance in Q2 2023, asserting its prominence in the semiconductor sector. While the company faced particular challenges, such as an operating loss, its non-GAAP figures and continued growth under Dr. Lisa Su's leadership spotlight its potential and adaptability. The introduction of the latest EPYC and Ryzen processors, coupled with a significant rise in AI engagements, underscores AMD's forward momentum. Various segments within the company showed mixed results, with major product releases and strategic partnerships further enhancing the company's market position. AMD's upcoming investment in Ireland showcases its commitment to pioneering advancements in adaptive computing. However, the future brings both optimistic projections and uncertainties due to broader economic influences.

From a technical standpoint, AMD displays a robust bullish trend through pronounced price patterns. The appearance of the inverted head and shoulders combined with the bull flag formation bolsters the bullish argument presented in the previous article. As a result, investors might think about increasing long positions to capitalize on the potential upward surge. AMD is set to reveal its Q3 2023 earnings in a few days, which could catalyze AMD's next significant movement.