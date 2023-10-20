Leading Indicators Still Point To A Mild Recession But How About A Bear Market?
Summary
- The Conference Board's leading economic indicators for September showed little improvement, with a decline of 0.7%.
- According to the Conference Board, even though the economy has shown resilience it's still at risk of a shallow recession in the first half of 2024.
- This view is in line with the current expectations of The Federal Reserve, which is looking for a slowdown in growth but not a recession.
- Even with a mild slowdown, stocks are headed back to last year’s lows. Our forecast is based on the bearish effect that high, long-term interest rates have on valuations.
The Conference Board just released the September leading economic indicators, and collectively they showed little improvement. The combined index, called the LEI, declined by 0.7 percent in September to 104.6. This followed last month’s decline of 0.5 percent.
The Conference Board said this about yesterday’s data:
"’The LEI for the US fell again in September, marking a year and a half of consecutive monthly declines since April 2022,’ said Justyna Zabinska-La Monica, Senior Manager, Business Cycle Indicators, at The Conference Board. Although the six-month growth rate in the LEI is somewhat less negative, and the recession signal did not sound, it still signals risk of economic weakness ahead. So far, the US economy has shown considerable resilience despite pressures from rising interest rates and high inflation. Nonetheless, The Conference Board forecasts that this trend will not be sustained for much longer, and a shallow recession is likely in the first half of 2024.’”
This somewhat aligns with last month’s statement by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell when he said,
“The (Federal Reserve economic) staff now has a noticeable slowdown in growth starting later this year in their forecast, but given the resilience of the economy recently, they are no longer forecasting a recession.”
In other words, the Conference Board is now expecting just a shallow recession, while the FED’s expecting a slowdown but no recession. Both are improvements from their earlier positions.
The U.S. Leading Economic Indicator
The chart below plots year-over-year changes in the LEI (blue line) against year-over-year changes in the GDP (grey line) back to 2000. Recessive periods are highlighted in darker grey. We’ve circled in red the low readings over the last six months, which show no improvement.
The 10 Components of the LEI
The table below shows the ten components of the LEI and their individual status. Only two components - building permits, private housing and manufacturing new orders, non-defense capital goods - were positive for the month.
The Conference Board wrote the following about the components that go into the LEI:
In September, negative or flat contributions from nine of the index’s ten components more than offset the positive influence from fewer initial claims for unemployment insurance.
A Market Decline Back To Last Year's lows
Even if the expected economic slowdown is mild, we still believe stocks are headed back to last year’s lows. We explained why in this article a few weeks ago titled, The Warren Buffett Bear Market.
This bearish forecast is simply because long-term interest rates are hitting new highs. Investors underrate the importance of this. These higher rates require 10% to 20% lower stock prices, even if earnings remain unchanged and there is no recession. This price adjustment hasn't occurred yet.
Investors focus too much on earnings and not enough on how you value these earnings when determining stock prices, which is through compounding assumptions based on interest rates. But we think the focus on earnings is about to shift over to the bearish pricing effect that higher cause. As we said in the article:
Ninety percent of the time investors focus only on the numerators (future cash flows). That's essentially what most of the articles at SA do; look at factors that might determine or modify the numerators. Only a few concentrate on how the denominators are changing (interest rates).
At critical times, however, the focus suddenly shifts and investors look at the changing values of the denominators (interest rates) and its effect on the value of all the fractions. We think we're at a critical moment now.
