Leading Indicators Still Point To A Mild Recession But How About A Bear Market?

Oct. 20, 2023 10:38 AM ET2 Comments
Summary

  • The Conference Board's leading economic indicators for September showed little improvement, with a decline of 0.7%.
  • According to the Conference Board, even though the economy has shown resilience it's still at risk of a shallow recession in the first half of 2024.
  • This view is in line with the current expectations of The Federal Reserve, which is looking for a slowdown in growth but not a recession.
  • Even with a mild slowdown, stocks are headed back to last year’s lows.  Our forecast is based on the bearish effect that high, long-term interest rates have on valuations.
The Conference Board just released the September leading economic indicators, and collectively they showed little improvement. The combined index, called the LEI, declined by 0.7 percent in September to 104.6. This followed last month’s decline of 0.5 percent.

The Conference

