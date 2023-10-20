Leading Indicators Still Point To A Mild Recession But How About A Bear Market?

Khosrork/iStock via Getty Images

The Conference Board just released the September leading economic indicators, and collectively they showed little improvement. The combined index, called the LEI, declined by 0.7 percent in September to 104.6. This followed last month’s decline of 0.5 percent.

The Conference Board said this about yesterday’s data:

"’The LEI for the US fell again in September, marking a year and a half of consecutive monthly declines since April 2022,’ said Justyna Zabinska-La Monica, Senior Manager, Business Cycle Indicators, at The Conference Board. Although the six-month growth rate in the LEI is somewhat less negative, and the recession signal did not sound, it still signals risk of economic weakness ahead. So far, the US economy has shown considerable resilience despite pressures from rising interest rates and high inflation. Nonetheless, The Conference Board forecasts that this trend will not be sustained for much longer, and a shallow recession is likely in the first half of 2024.’”

This somewhat aligns with last month’s statement by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell when he said,

“The (Federal Reserve economic) staff now has a noticeable slowdown in growth starting later this year in their forecast, but given the resilience of the economy recently, they are no longer forecasting a recession.”

In other words, the Conference Board is now expecting just a shallow recession, while the FED’s expecting a slowdown but no recession. Both are improvements from their earlier positions.

The U.S. Leading Economic Indicator

The chart below plots year-over-year changes in the LEI (blue line) against year-over-year changes in the GDP (grey line) back to 2000. Recessive periods are highlighted in darker grey. We’ve circled in red the low readings over the last six months, which show no improvement.

The LEI is a predictive variable that anticipates (or “leads”) turning points in the business cycle by around 7 months. Shaded areas denote recession periods or economic contractions. The dates above the shaded areas show the chronology of peaks and troughs in the business cycle. The ten components of The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® for the U.S. include: Average weekly hours in manufacturing; Average weekly initial claims for unemployment insurance; Manufacturers’ new orders for consumer goods and materials; ISM® Index of New Orders; Manufacturers’ new orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft orders; Building permits for new private housing units; S&P 500® Index of Stock Prices; Leading Credit Index™; Interest rate spread (10-year Treasury bonds less federal funds rate); Average consumer expectations for business conditions. (The Conference Board)

The 10 Components of the LEI

The table below shows the ten components of the LEI and their individual status. Only two components - building permits, private housing and manufacturing new orders, non-defense capital goods - were positive for the month.

This table shows the 10 economic components that make up the LEI. The S&P 500 is one of the ten. The color code shows the monthly changes in blue and the change over the last six months in grey (The Conference Board)

The Conference Board wrote the following about the components that go into the LEI:

In September, negative or flat contributions from nine of the index’s ten components more than offset the positive influence from fewer initial claims for unemployment insurance.

A Market Decline Back To Last Year's lows

Even if the expected economic slowdown is mild, we still believe stocks are headed back to last year’s lows. We explained why in this article a few weeks ago titled, The Warren Buffett Bear Market.

This bearish forecast is simply because long-term interest rates are hitting new highs. Investors underrate the importance of this. These higher rates require 10% to 20% lower stock prices, even if earnings remain unchanged and there is no recession. This price adjustment hasn't occurred yet.

Investors focus too much on earnings and not enough on how you value these earnings when determining stock prices, which is through compounding assumptions based on interest rates. But we think the focus on earnings is about to shift over to the bearish pricing effect that higher cause. As we said in the article: