Veeva: Some Underappreciated Growth Opportunities

Oct. 20, 2023 10:47 AM ETVeeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)1 Comment
Summary

  • Veeva is one of the leading software providers to the life sciences industry.
  • Recently growth has slowed, mainly a function of saturation in the company's historic core of providing CRM solutions to the pharma industry.
  • The company is in the process of moving its CRM solution to its own platform Vault, and this is likely to improve growth in that business segment.
  • The company continues to expand its offerings of software for clinical and drug discovery applications.
  • It has embarked on an ambitious, potentially game-changing journey with a set of comprehensive data offerings designed for life science users in all segments of that market.

Veeva headquarters in Pleasanton, CA, USA

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Can Veeva hit its 25% growth target for fiscal 2025?

The geopolitical world is completely roiled. One of the more abhorrent conflicts rages in an era that has seen more than a few. Strikes, government shutdown potentials, a renewed

Bert Hochfeld graduated with a degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania and received an MBA from Harvard. Mr. Hochfeld has enjoyed a long career in the tech world, working for IBM, Memorex/Telex, Raytheon Data Systems, and BMC Software. Starting in the 1990s, Mr. Hochfeld worked as a sell-side analyst and won awards from the Wall Street Journal for his coverage of the software space. In 2001, Mr. Hochfeld formed his own independent research company, Hochfeld Independent Research Group, which provided research services to major institutions including Fidelity, Columbia Asset, SAC Capital, and many other prominent institutions and hedge funds. He also operated the Hepplewhite Fund, a hedge fund that specialized in technology investments. Hedge Fund Research, an independent 3rd party firm that specializes in ranking managers, rated the Hepplewhite Fund as the best performing small-cap fund for the 5 years ending in 2011. In 2012, Mr. Hochfeld was convicted of misappropriating funds from a hedge fund he operated. Mr. Hochfeld has published more than 500 articles on Seeking Alpha, all dealing with companies in the information technology space. Highly esteemed for his investment wisdom accumulated over decades, Mr. Hochfeld ranks in the top 0.1% of Tip Ranks analysts for his selection of information technology stocks and their subsequent successes.

Comments (1)

Puche profile picture
Puche
Today, 11:23 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.04K)
A solid article with lots of good information and insights.

As the SA community knows, I’ve been an investor since shortly after VEEV went public in 2013 (10-years ago). I utilize derivatives extensively to manage my risk, drive returns higher and buy more shares below the current market price. I expect to be a shareholder 10 years from now. It’s been an incredible ride and I continue to believe VERV has tremendous LT potential. It’s all about continued strong execution.

All just my two cents. Slow and steady! Good luck to all!
