Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

There Is Way Too Much Misinformation On U.S. Oil Production

Oct. 20, 2023 11:03 AM ETCrude Oil Futures (CL1:COM)1 Comment
HFIR profile picture
HFIR
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • EIA's attempt at eliminating the adjustment factor is causing confusion and misunderstanding about U.S. oil production.
  • The adjustment figure was found to be high due to "transfers to crude oil" and under-reported production, and as a result, U.S. oil production was revised higher after the fact.
  • The modification in methodology will not change the overall supply side, but it has led some to believe that U.S. oil production is now up 1.2 million b/d since 2022.
  • Our production tracker shows U.S. oil production slowing into year-end.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of HFI Research get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Fracking Oil Well

grandriver

Thanks to the EIA's new quest of eliminating the adjustment factor, people are now completely misunderstanding U.S. oil production.

In EIA's latest weekly oil storage report, it re-benchmarked U.S. weekly oil production higher by ~300k b/d. For those of you who are

Thank you for reading this article. We launched our oil trading portfolio in 2019. The oil trading portfolio is designed to take advantage of short-term long/short oil and energy stock trades in the market. For readers interested in our positioning along with real-time trades, click here to see for yourself.

This is how we are doing in 2023:

This article was written by

HFIR profile picture
HFIR
23.7K Followers
HFI Research is focused on investment ideas within the energy sector. The goal is to find contrarian opportunities in the oil and natural gas markets. Members of the investing group Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

stbalsam profile picture
stbalsam
Today, 11:16 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (51)
Can you explain what "transfers to crude oil" represents?
Thanks,
Steve
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CL1:COM

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CL1:COM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CL1:COM
--
Compare
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.