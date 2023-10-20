Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (OSBC) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 20, 2023 10:30 AM ETOld Second Bancorp, Inc. (OSBC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.83K Followers

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 19, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

James Eccher - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Bradley Adams - Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Rulis - D.A. Davidson

Terence McEvoy - Stephens

Christopher McGratty - KBW

Nathan Race - Piper Sandler

David Long - Raymond James

Brian Martin - Janney

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for Old Second Bancorp Incorporated Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. On the call today are Jim Eccher, the company’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Brad Adams, the company’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer; and Gary Collins, the Vice Chairman of our Board.

I will start with a reminder that Old Second’s comments today will contain forward-looking statements about the company’s business, strategies and prospects, which are based on management’s existing expectations in the current economic environment. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and results may differ materially from those projected. Management would ask you to refer to the company’s SEC filings for a full discussion of the company’s risk factors. The company does not undertake any duty to update such forward-looking statements.

On today’s call, we will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are described and reconciled to their GAAP counterparts in our earnings release, which is available on our website at oldsecond.com on the homepage and under the Investor Relations tab.

Now I will turn it over to Mr. Jim Eccher.

James Eccher

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. As customary, I have several prepared opening remarks, we’ll give my overview of the quarter, then I’ll turn it over to Brad for additional details. I will then conclude with certain summary comments and thoughts about

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About OSBC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OSBC

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.