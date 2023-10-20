Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 20, 2023 10:31 AM ETSify Technologies Limited (SIFY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.83K Followers

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 20, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Praveen Krishna - IR

Raju Vegesna - Chairman

Kamal Nath - CEO

M. P. Vijay Kumar - Executive Director and Group CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Atkin - RBC Capital Markets

Gregory Burns - Sidoti & Company

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Sify Technologies Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 through 2024. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Praveen Krishna. You may begin.

Praveen Krishna

Thank you, Holly. Good morning, and I'd like to extend a warm welcome to all of our participants on behalf of Sify Technologies Limited. I'm joined on the call today by my Chairman, Raju Vegesna; my Executive Director and Group CFO, Mr. M. P. Vijay Kumar; and my CEO, Mr. Kamal Nath.

Following our comments on the results, there will be an opportunity for questions. If you do not have a copy of our press release, please call Grayling Global at 646-284-9400, and we'll have one sent to you. Alternatively, you may obtain a copy of the release at the Investor Information section on the company's corporate website at www.sifytechnologies.com/investors.

A replay of today's call may be accessed by dialing in on the numbers provided in the press release or by accessing the webcast in the Investor Information section of the Sify corporate website.

Some of the financial measures referred to during this call and in the earnings release may include non-GAAP measures. Sify's results for the year are according to the International Financial Reporting Standards or IFRS, and will differ somewhat from the GAAP announcements made in previous years. A presentation of the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SIFY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SIFY

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.