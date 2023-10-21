SCHD: 10 Reasons You Want To Buy This Buffett-Style High-Yield ETF
Summary
- Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™ is a beloved 5-star gold-rated high-yield exchange-traded fund. I consider the gold standard of high-yield ETFs.
- Recently, an article recommended selling the SCHD ETF, arguing that cash yields 5.5%, and this cyclical-focused ETF is likely to grow slower in the future and is overvalued.
- I show the ten reasons why SCHD isn't just undervalued also is a Buffett-style "fat pitch" bargain that Morningstar thinks could deliver 400% returns in 10 years.
- That's 3X better return potential than the S&P, and FactSet's more conservative growth estimates still show SCHD likely to more than triple and beat the S&P as well.
- SCHD's focus on safety and quality first, prudent valuation, and sound risk management always puts its returns in the top 2% of its peers over ten years. I'm 97% certain anyone buying it at a 13 P/E and 25% historical discount will be glad they did in the long-term, and 80% certain you'll be thrilled with the results within five years (probably just three or less).
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™ (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is much beloved on Seeking Alpha and by many income investors, and for good reason.
But not everyone loves SCHD; some people are downright bearish on it.
Several of our members asked me about this article, which outright recommends selling SCHD today, right now, and sitting in cash, clipping 5.5% coupons.
So let me debunk the ten biggest bear market claims that SCHD is just a 3.7% yielding income source and that you should be selling this Buffett-style "fat pitch buy."
I'll show you ten facts and reasons you want to buy SCHD hand over fist, not selling the gold standard of high-yield ETFs.
Fact One: Blue-Chip Stocks Are Better Than Cash In The Long Term
Before I start debunking the bearish case against SCHD, let me be clear.
Stocks are not a cash alternative; anyone telling you they are ignorant, lying, or trying to sell you something, sometimes all three.
Here are 200 years of inflation-adjusted data from Ben Carlson and Deutsche Bank.
Historically cash delivers between 0% and 2% long-term real returns.
Compare that to 6% to 7% for stocks, which BlackRock confirms is the market's returns since 1800.
- $1 invested in US stocks in 1800 is worth $3.6 million today
- $176,000 inflation-adjusted with stocks
- $44.83 with cash (T-bills)
- 4,000X better returns with stocks than cash.
OK, but how many people have a 200+ year time frame? Only Ben Franklin and his "invest to give" strategy would benefit from this, right?
Nick Maggiulli is the Chief Data Scientist and Chief Investment Officer for Ritholtz Wealth Management.
That's the all-star team that includes Barry Ritholtz, Ben Carlson, Michael Batnick, and other widely watched and read financial bloggers.
These are the financial bloggers that people in the hedge fund industry read, and they all get their data and charts from Nick Maggiulli.
And guess what his research has shown? That stocks are the best-performing asset class in history, and that buying as soon as you have money has been the #1 strategy pretty much all the time since WWII.
Guess what perfect market timing gets you? About 22% higher returns, not counting taxes, over 40 years.
Not 22% per year, but 22% over 40 years, 0.5% higher annual returns...assuming no taxes.
82% of the time since 1960, including the 1970s stagflation period, investing in 60/40 beats sitting in cash.
From 1997 to 2020, the modern era, US bonds have underperformed steadily, buying stocks 90% of the time.
OK, but what if Nick Maggiulli is some shill for stocks? He did write a popular book called "Just Keep Buying: Proven Ways to Save Money and Build Your Wealth," which I have read and consider an excellent fact-based approach to sound long-term investing.
Is Mr. Maggiulli cherry-picking his data to spin a story, promote an agenda and "talk his book," as we say in this industry?
160 years of market data from three countries shows that his conclusions are accurate. About 70% of the time the optimal choice is to buy stocks as soon as you have money.
- 2.4% higher average annual returns over time
- 104% higher-inflation-adjusted wealth over 30 years.
Let me put it another way.
Imagine having $500,000 at retirement age. That's a $20K per year withdrawal under the 4% rule.
Now imagine having $1 million or $40,000 per year.
Do you think that an extra $20,000 per year in retirement income might make a difference to your standard of living?
What if Vanguard is cherry-picking its data? What if Maggiulli and Vanguard in the same cabal trying to sucker Americans into the conspiracy of investing in stocks for the long-term?
JPMorgan Asset Management confirms market timing is a fool's errand, and Bank of America's research shows it's the best way to destroy your retirement dreams.
Missing just the 10 best single market days each decade, averaging just one day per year, can turn the market's incredible long-term gains into a 94% inflation-adjusted loss.
Imagine investing for 90 years and losing 94% of your purchasing power...that's the danger of market timing.
And that's what anyone recommending selling SCHD today to try to buy it back later cheaper is really saying.
OK, but what if you don't trust Ritholtz, JPMorgan, or Bank of America.
Investing Research Company Dalbar has found the same thing as all the others, legendary value investor Bill Miller's "Time in the market, not timing the market."
- Ben Graham, Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger, John Templeton, Peter Lynch, Joel Greenblatt, and Howard Marks all agree.
Okay, but what if you don't trust any of those legendary investors, literally the greatest investors to ever live, and consider Ritholtz, JPMorgan, Bank of America, and even Dulbar some evil "woke" cult out to pervert conservative values?
Charlie Bilello is a conservative financial advisor, and he's reached the same conclusions as every other researcher.
Not just once, but numerous times.
The point is that anyone telling you that cash and stocks are competing assets doesn't know the facts.
- any money you need within 1-2 years is in cash
- the money you don't need for 3 to 4 years can be in medium-duration treasury bonds
- money you don't need for 5+ years should be in a more aggressive portfolio (stock focused, like 60/40 or ZEUS's 67/33 or more aggressive like Buffett's 90/10 or even 100% stocks for investors with 20+ years).
Fact Two: SCHD Is NOT A Bond Alternative
I just explained how SCHD is not a bond alternative, and here's the specific proof.
No stock is a bond alternative unless it's a company with zero growth prospects.
Historical Returns Since 2011
Unsurprisingly, Cash didn't beat SCHD or the stock market over the last 12 years.
Cash Lost 21% To Inflation Over 12 Years
Anyone telling you to sit in cash is ignoring inflation risk, which is high.
TIPS only protects against unexpected inflation, not higher inflation currently priced in.
Fact 3: SCHD Is Not About The Yield Today... It's About Income Growth In The Future
SCHD started with a 3.8% yield in 2012, much like today.
It finished 2022 with a yield on cost of 13.8%, representing 16% annual income growth for anyone using DRIP (what's recommended for non-retirees).
OK, but what if you didn't drip? What if you're a retiree living on SCHD's dividends?
Historical Returns Assuming You Spend The Dividends And Don't Reinvest Them
SCHD still crushed cash, especially when we consider inflation-adjusted returns.
Historical Returns Assuming You Spend The Dividends And Don't Reinvest Them And Adjusting For Inflation
|Company
|Inflation-Adjusted Total Return
|Inflation-Adjusted Annual Total Return
|Inflation-Adjusted Total Return (No Dividend Reinvestment)
|
Inflation-Adjusted Annual Total Return (No Dividend Reinvestment)
|Cash
|-21%
|-2.0%
|-5%
|-0.4%
|SCHD
|197%
|9.5%
|180%
|9.0%
|S&P 500
|218%
|10.1%
|249%
|10.8%
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium.)
If you had just sat in cash and clipped coupons over the last 12 years, you lost money in a "risk-free" investment.
Speaking of risk, Investor Express talks about how Treasuries offer lower risk than SCHD. If you mean just volatility, yes. But that's not Buffett's definition of risk, and it shouldn't be yours, either.
Fact 4: SCHD Is Virtually Risk-Free In The Long Term
Buffett defines risk as the probability of losing all your money.
What is the fundamental risk to U.S. treasury bonds?
S&P estimates there is a 0.29% chance the U.S. will default on its bonds in the next 30 years.
What about SCHD? What is the risk of that going to zero?
Look at SCHD's top 10 holdings, which comprise 40% of the portfolio.
Now, tell me how likely it is that all ten companies go bankrupt and their stocks to zero.
How about all 100 companies SCHD owns?
The odds are close to zero. How close? According to Goldman Sachs, the risk of a nuclear war with Russia taking the S&P to zero is 2.5%.
- all ETFs thus have an A- stable effective credit rating
- because there is a 1 in 40 chance that nuclear war kills us all and makes our stocks worth nothing
- but if that happens stocks won't matter.
I should point out that in the event of nuclear war, the U.S. government is gone, and U.S. bonds are worthless.
So is SCHD riskier than cash? Not really, not as long as you avoid becoming a forced seller for emotional or financial reasons.
- over the long term, SCHD isn't capable of becoming worthless, barring an apocalypse.
OK, but maybe you think U.S. Treasury bills income is rock solid and SCHD's dividends are higher risk.
Fact 5: SCHD's Dividends Aren't High Risk
We just saw that SCHD's income growth over 12 years has been 16% annually, basically doubling every five years.
But that's with dividend reinvestment.
What about the actual dividend income over time? For those "clipping dividends" and spending the income SCHD was throwing off?
SCHD's dividend growth for those clipping and spending dividends was 12% yearly.
- DRIP boosted that 25% to 16%.
And notice how there wasn't a single year in which SCHD's dividend declined.
The Dividend Aristocrat ETF has had three years out of the last 10 with dividend cuts (due to rebalancing).
SCHD has delivered positive dividend growth every year since inception.
Why are SCHD's dividends so safe? Because it uses a strategy focused on safety and quality first and prudent valuation and sound risk management always.
SCHD Strategy: Dividend Streak Is Just The Beginning
- 10+ year dividend growth streak
- numerous quality screens
- weighted by market cap
- 4% risk caps per holding.
SCHD uses free cash flow to debt, return on equity, projected yield, and dividend growth rate to screen for what it considers the 100 best high-yield dividend growth blue-chips in America.
- quality is an alpha factor
- profitability is Wall Street's favorite proxy for quality
- SCHD screens for balance sheet safety
- yield is an important metric for value.
So SCHD takes the same focus on income dependability that Ben Graham loved and then adds quality, safety, and value screens.
And speaking of income, don't forget about taxes.
Fact 7: SCHD's Dividends Have Better Tax Treatment
Bond income is taxed as ordinary income, and SCHD's qualified dividends are treated as long-term capital gains.
For most Americans, SCHD's dividends are taxed at 15%.
The average American's tax rate is 24.8%, meaning their cash interest taxes is 10% higher.
Fact 8: SCHD's Dividend Income Risk Is Much Better Than Treasury Bills
SCHD's dividend has never been cut. Cash yields will come down as the Fed cuts.
Unless you think the Fed will hold rates at 5.25% forever, SCHD's dividend stability is infinitely better than Treasury bonds, which are virtually guaranteed to yield less at some point in the future.
OK, but some bears think SCHD's growth will slow in the future.
Fact 9: SCHD's Growth Outlook Is Better Than Ever
SCHD's historical earnings growth is 9.6% from 2011 through 2022.
Through 2025, its 7.9% because the recession of 2024 or 2025 is expected to hurt growth from 2022 through 2025.
- -5% in 2023
- 6% in 2024
- 6% in 2025.
What do Morningstar's analysts expect from SCHD's current portfolio (which remains 86% constant in any given year)?
Morningstar's analysts think SCHD's portfolio will have 10.5% long-term earnings growth, faster than the 8.5% FactSet consensus for the S&P 500.
Ok, but what if FactSet's short-term consensus is right and SCHD's earnings only grow at 6% in the future?
- 3.7% yield + 6% growth = 9.7% long-term returns basically matching the S&P
- but with 40% of returns from cash payments instead of riskier growth
- today's yield is known; tomorrow's growth rates aren't.
Fact 10: Stocks Are Undervalued And SCHD Is A Screaming Buy
Everyone is free to believe what they want, but claims that SCHD is overvalued is just not supported by the facts.
Yes, valuations matter; they matter a lot.
But we're not talking about the S&P's 10% historical premium; we're talking about SCHD trading at 9.5X cash-adjusted earnings.
That's a 25% historical discount to SCHD's market-determined fair value.
Right now, private equity is paying 11X cash-adjusted earnings, and SCHD is trading at a 14% discount to what billionaires are getting in sweetheart deals.
SCHD FactSet Consensus 10-Year Total Return Potential
- 3.7% yield + 6% short-term growth (FactSet) + 2.9% valuation boost (over 10 years) = 12.6% annually = 228% vs 160% S&P.
Even if FactSet is right and the short-term EPS growth rate for SCHD slows forever to 6%, you're still looking at more than tripling your money and beating the S&P.
And what if Morningstar's analysts are right?
SCHD Morningstar Consensus 10-Year Total Return Potential
- 3.7% yield + 10.5% short-term growth (FactSet) + 2.9% valuation boost (over 10 years) = 17.1% annually = 385% vs 160% S&P
Bottom Line: SCHD Is So Much More Than Just Its 3.7% Yield
No ETF is perfect, but SCHD is 5-star Gold rated by Morningstar, for good reason.
Over the last decade, SCHD's post-tax returns are in the top 3% of its peers, and its pre-tax returns are in the top 2%.
In the future, Morningstar thinks SCHD will keep delivering around 14% to 15% long-term returns and almost 5X in the next decade.
- Morningstar essentially thinks SCHD will 3X the market's returns through 2033.
FactSet offers only short-term growth estimates showing SCHD likely tripling within the next decade.
And in the short-term?
2025 FactSet Consensus Total Return Potential
- historical discount to fair value: 25%
- the upside to fair value: 33% (free money)
- growth consensus (2024 and 2025): 7.8% annual growth
- 3.7% yield + 7.8% growth + 15.5% valuation boost (33% fair value rally over two years) = 27% annually = 61% vs 19% S&P.
SCHD offers 3X the market's consensus return potential over the next two years and over the next ten years, and even if its growth slows significantly, it's likely to beat the market over the next decade.
For anyone thinking about SCHD today, I can say with long-term 97% confidence that you want to buy now at 13X earnings, not selling.
For the next five years? There is 80% statistical certainty that anyone buying SCHD now will be very glad they did.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This article was written by
Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
