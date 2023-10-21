Jose Luis Pelaez Inc

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™ (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is much beloved on Seeking Alpha and by many income investors, and for good reason.

But not everyone loves SCHD; some people are downright bearish on it.

Several of our members asked me about this article, which outright recommends selling SCHD today, right now, and sitting in cash, clipping 5.5% coupons.

So let me debunk the ten biggest bear market claims that SCHD is just a 3.7% yielding income source and that you should be selling this Buffett-style "fat pitch buy."

I'll show you ten facts and reasons you want to buy SCHD hand over fist, not selling the gold standard of high-yield ETFs.

Fact One: Blue-Chip Stocks Are Better Than Cash In The Long Term

Before I start debunking the bearish case against SCHD, let me be clear.

Stocks are not a cash alternative; anyone telling you they are ignorant, lying, or trying to sell you something, sometimes all three.

Ben Carlson

Here are 200 years of inflation-adjusted data from Ben Carlson and Deutsche Bank.

Historically cash delivers between 0% and 2% long-term real returns.

Compare that to 6% to 7% for stocks, which BlackRock confirms is the market's returns since 1800.

$1 invested in US stocks in 1800 is worth $3.6 million today

$176,000 inflation-adjusted with stocks

$44.83 with cash (T-bills)

4,000X better returns with stocks than cash.

OK, but how many people have a 200+ year time frame? Only Ben Franklin and his "invest to give" strategy would benefit from this, right?

Nick Maggiulli

Nick Maggiulli is the Chief Data Scientist and Chief Investment Officer for Ritholtz Wealth Management.

That's the all-star team that includes Barry Ritholtz, Ben Carlson, Michael Batnick, and other widely watched and read financial bloggers.

These are the financial bloggers that people in the hedge fund industry read, and they all get their data and charts from Nick Maggiulli.

And guess what his research has shown? That stocks are the best-performing asset class in history, and that buying as soon as you have money has been the #1 strategy pretty much all the time since WWII.

Nick Maggiulli

Guess what perfect market timing gets you? About 22% higher returns, not counting taxes, over 40 years.

Not 22% per year, but 22% over 40 years, 0.5% higher annual returns...assuming no taxes.

Nick Maggiuli

82% of the time since 1960, including the 1970s stagflation period, investing in 60/40 beats sitting in cash.

Nick Maggiulli

From 1997 to 2020, the modern era, US bonds have underperformed steadily, buying stocks 90% of the time.

OK, but what if Nick Maggiulli is some shill for stocks? He did write a popular book called "Just Keep Buying: Proven Ways to Save Money and Build Your Wealth," which I have read and consider an excellent fact-based approach to sound long-term investing.

Is Mr. Maggiulli cherry-picking his data to spin a story, promote an agenda and "talk his book," as we say in this industry?

Vanguard

160 years of market data from three countries shows that his conclusions are accurate. About 70% of the time the optimal choice is to buy stocks as soon as you have money.

2.4% higher average annual returns over time

104% higher-inflation-adjusted wealth over 30 years.

Let me put it another way.

Imagine having $500,000 at retirement age. That's a $20K per year withdrawal under the 4% rule.

Now imagine having $1 million or $40,000 per year.

Do you think that an extra $20,000 per year in retirement income might make a difference to your standard of living?

What if Vanguard is cherry-picking its data? What if Maggiulli and Vanguard in the same cabal trying to sucker Americans into the conspiracy of investing in stocks for the long-term?

JPMorgan Asset Management

JPMorgan Asset Management confirms market timing is a fool's errand, and Bank of America's research shows it's the best way to destroy your retirement dreams.

Bank of America

Missing just the 10 best single market days each decade, averaging just one day per year, can turn the market's incredible long-term gains into a 94% inflation-adjusted loss.

Imagine investing for 90 years and losing 94% of your purchasing power...that's the danger of market timing.

And that's what anyone recommending selling SCHD today to try to buy it back later cheaper is really saying.

OK, but what if you don't trust Ritholtz, JPMorgan, or Bank of America.

Dalbar

Investing Research Company Dalbar has found the same thing as all the others, legendary value investor Bill Miller's "Time in the market, not timing the market."

Ben Graham, Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger, John Templeton, Peter Lynch, Joel Greenblatt, and Howard Marks all agree.

Okay, but what if you don't trust any of those legendary investors, literally the greatest investors to ever live, and consider Ritholtz, JPMorgan, Bank of America, and even Dulbar some evil "woke" cult out to pervert conservative values?

Charlie Bilello

Charlie Bilello is a conservative financial advisor, and he's reached the same conclusions as every other researcher.

Not just once, but numerous times.

Charlie Bilello Charlie Bilello

The point is that anyone telling you that cash and stocks are competing assets doesn't know the facts.

any money you need within 1-2 years is in cash

the money you don't need for 3 to 4 years can be in medium-duration treasury bonds

money you don't need for 5+ years should be in a more aggressive portfolio (stock focused, like 60/40 or ZEUS's 67/33 or more aggressive like Buffett's 90/10 or even 100% stocks for investors with 20+ years).

Fact Two: SCHD Is NOT A Bond Alternative

I just explained how SCHD is not a bond alternative, and here's the specific proof.

No stock is a bond alternative unless it's a company with zero growth prospects.

Historical Returns Since 2011

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Unsurprisingly, Cash didn't beat SCHD or the stock market over the last 12 years.

Cash Lost 21% To Inflation Over 12 Years

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Anyone telling you to sit in cash is ignoring inflation risk, which is high.

TIPS only protects against unexpected inflation, not higher inflation currently priced in.

Fact 3: SCHD Is Not About The Yield Today... It's About Income Growth In The Future

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

SCHD started with a 3.8% yield in 2012, much like today.

It finished 2022 with a yield on cost of 13.8%, representing 16% annual income growth for anyone using DRIP (what's recommended for non-retirees).

OK, but what if you didn't drip? What if you're a retiree living on SCHD's dividends?

Historical Returns Assuming You Spend The Dividends And Don't Reinvest Them

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

SCHD still crushed cash, especially when we consider inflation-adjusted returns.

Historical Returns Assuming You Spend The Dividends And Don't Reinvest Them And Adjusting For Inflation

Company Inflation-Adjusted Total Return Inflation-Adjusted Annual Total Return Inflation-Adjusted Total Return (No Dividend Reinvestment) Inflation-Adjusted Annual Total Return (No Dividend Reinvestment) Cash -21% -2.0% -5% -0.4% SCHD 197% 9.5% 180% 9.0% S&P 500 218% 10.1% 249% 10.8% Click to enlarge

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium.)

If you had just sat in cash and clipped coupons over the last 12 years, you lost money in a "risk-free" investment.

Speaking of risk, Investor Express talks about how Treasuries offer lower risk than SCHD. If you mean just volatility, yes. But that's not Buffett's definition of risk, and it shouldn't be yours, either.

Fact 4: SCHD Is Virtually Risk-Free In The Long Term

Buffett defines risk as the probability of losing all your money.

What is the fundamental risk to U.S. treasury bonds?

S&P

S&P estimates there is a 0.29% chance the U.S. will default on its bonds in the next 30 years.

What about SCHD? What is the risk of that going to zero?

Morningstar

Look at SCHD's top 10 holdings, which comprise 40% of the portfolio.

Now, tell me how likely it is that all ten companies go bankrupt and their stocks to zero.

How about all 100 companies SCHD owns?

The odds are close to zero. How close? According to Goldman Sachs, the risk of a nuclear war with Russia taking the S&P to zero is 2.5%.

all ETFs thus have an A- stable effective credit rating

because there is a 1 in 40 chance that nuclear war kills us all and makes our stocks worth nothing

but if that happens stocks won't matter.

I should point out that in the event of nuclear war, the U.S. government is gone, and U.S. bonds are worthless.

So is SCHD riskier than cash? Not really, not as long as you avoid becoming a forced seller for emotional or financial reasons.

over the long term, SCHD isn't capable of becoming worthless, barring an apocalypse.

OK, but maybe you think U.S. Treasury bills income is rock solid and SCHD's dividends are higher risk.

Fact 5: SCHD's Dividends Aren't High Risk

We just saw that SCHD's income growth over 12 years has been 16% annually, basically doubling every five years.

But that's with dividend reinvestment.

What about the actual dividend income over time? For those "clipping dividends" and spending the income SCHD was throwing off?

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

SCHD's dividend growth for those clipping and spending dividends was 12% yearly.

DRIP boosted that 25% to 16%.

And notice how there wasn't a single year in which SCHD's dividend declined.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

The Dividend Aristocrat ETF has had three years out of the last 10 with dividend cuts (due to rebalancing).

SCHD has delivered positive dividend growth every year since inception.

Why are SCHD's dividends so safe? Because it uses a strategy focused on safety and quality first and prudent valuation and sound risk management always.

SCHD Strategy: Dividend Streak Is Just The Beginning

10+ year dividend growth streak

numerous quality screens

weighted by market cap

4% risk caps per holding.

S&P

SCHD uses free cash flow to debt, return on equity, projected yield, and dividend growth rate to screen for what it considers the 100 best high-yield dividend growth blue-chips in America.

quality is an alpha factor

profitability is Wall Street's favorite proxy for quality

SCHD screens for balance sheet safety

yield is an important metric for value.

So SCHD takes the same focus on income dependability that Ben Graham loved and then adds quality, safety, and value screens.

And speaking of income, don't forget about taxes.

Fact 7: SCHD's Dividends Have Better Tax Treatment

Bond income is taxed as ordinary income, and SCHD's qualified dividends are treated as long-term capital gains.

For most Americans, SCHD's dividends are taxed at 15%.

The average American's tax rate is 24.8%, meaning their cash interest taxes is 10% higher.

Fact 8: SCHD's Dividend Income Risk Is Much Better Than Treasury Bills

SCHD's dividend has never been cut. Cash yields will come down as the Fed cuts.

Charlie Billelo

Unless you think the Fed will hold rates at 5.25% forever, SCHD's dividend stability is infinitely better than Treasury bonds, which are virtually guaranteed to yield less at some point in the future.

OK, but some bears think SCHD's growth will slow in the future.

Fact 9: SCHD's Growth Outlook Is Better Than Ever

SCHD's historical earnings growth is 9.6% from 2011 through 2022.

Through 2025, its 7.9% because the recession of 2024 or 2025 is expected to hurt growth from 2022 through 2025.

-5% in 2023

6% in 2024

6% in 2025.

What do Morningstar's analysts expect from SCHD's current portfolio (which remains 86% constant in any given year)?

Morningstar

Morningstar's analysts think SCHD's portfolio will have 10.5% long-term earnings growth, faster than the 8.5% FactSet consensus for the S&P 500.

Ok, but what if FactSet's short-term consensus is right and SCHD's earnings only grow at 6% in the future?

3.7% yield + 6% growth = 9.7% long-term returns basically matching the S&P

but with 40% of returns from cash payments instead of riskier growth

today's yield is known; tomorrow's growth rates aren't.

Fact 10: Stocks Are Undervalued And SCHD Is A Screaming Buy

Everyone is free to believe what they want, but claims that SCHD is overvalued is just not supported by the facts.

Nick Maggiulli

Yes, valuations matter; they matter a lot.

Nick Maggiulli

But we're not talking about the S&P's 10% historical premium; we're talking about SCHD trading at 9.5X cash-adjusted earnings.

That's a 25% historical discount to SCHD's market-determined fair value.

Right now, private equity is paying 11X cash-adjusted earnings, and SCHD is trading at a 14% discount to what billionaires are getting in sweetheart deals.

SCHD FactSet Consensus 10-Year Total Return Potential

3.7% yield + 6% short-term growth (FactSet) + 2.9% valuation boost (over 10 years) = 12.6% annually = 228% vs 160% S&P.

Even if FactSet is right and the short-term EPS growth rate for SCHD slows forever to 6%, you're still looking at more than tripling your money and beating the S&P.

And what if Morningstar's analysts are right?

SCHD Morningstar Consensus 10-Year Total Return Potential

3.7% yield + 10.5% short-term growth (FactSet) + 2.9% valuation boost (over 10 years) = 17.1% annually = 385% vs 160% S&P

Bottom Line: SCHD Is So Much More Than Just Its 3.7% Yield

No ETF is perfect, but SCHD is 5-star Gold rated by Morningstar, for good reason.

Morningstar

Over the last decade, SCHD's post-tax returns are in the top 3% of its peers, and its pre-tax returns are in the top 2%.

In the future, Morningstar thinks SCHD will keep delivering around 14% to 15% long-term returns and almost 5X in the next decade.

Morningstar essentially thinks SCHD will 3X the market's returns through 2033.

FactSet offers only short-term growth estimates showing SCHD likely tripling within the next decade.

And in the short-term?

2025 FactSet Consensus Total Return Potential

historical discount to fair value: 25%

the upside to fair value: 33% (free money)

growth consensus (2024 and 2025): 7.8% annual growth

3.7% yield + 7.8% growth + 15.5% valuation boost (33% fair value rally over two years) = 27% annually = 61% vs 19% S&P.

SCHD offers 3X the market's consensus return potential over the next two years and over the next ten years, and even if its growth slows significantly, it's likely to beat the market over the next decade.

For anyone thinking about SCHD today, I can say with long-term 97% confidence that you want to buy now at 13X earnings, not selling.

For the next five years? There is 80% statistical certainty that anyone buying SCHD now will be very glad they did.