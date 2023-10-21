Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SCHD: 10 Reasons You Want To Buy This Buffett-Style High-Yield ETF

Dividend Sensei
Summary

  • Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™ is a beloved 5-star gold-rated high-yield exchange-traded fund. I consider the gold standard of high-yield ETFs.
  • Recently, an article recommended selling the SCHD ETF, arguing that cash yields 5.5%, and this cyclical-focused ETF is likely to grow slower in the future and is overvalued.
  • I show the ten reasons why SCHD isn't just undervalued also is a Buffett-style "fat pitch" bargain that Morningstar thinks could deliver 400% returns in 10 years.
  • That's 3X better return potential than the S&P, and FactSet's more conservative growth estimates still show SCHD likely to more than triple and beat the S&P as well.
  • SCHD's focus on safety and quality first, prudent valuation, and sound risk management always puts its returns in the top 2% of its peers over ten years. I'm 97% certain anyone buying it at a 13 P/E and 25% historical discount will be glad they did in the long-term, and 80% certain you'll be thrilled with the results within five years (probably just three or less).
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™ (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is much beloved on Seeking Alpha and by many income investors, and for good reason.

But not everyone loves SCHD; some people are downright bearish on it.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

108.55K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

ChuckXX profile picture
ChuckXX
Today, 8:36 AM
Premium
Comments (6.35K)
I've owned SCHD now for over 22 months. In all honesty very disappointed in it. Yes, I know Think Long Term, I get it.
e
erbrown
Today, 8:35 AM
Premium
Comments (215)
SWVXX pays 4.58% monthly. Why wouldn't thus be a better investment?
t
tmow
Today, 8:38 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.67K)
@erbrown Maybe it pays a interest monthly, but it doesn't pay 4.58 PER month. Plus, interest is taxed at a higher rate than qualified dividends.
m
mfm9800
Today, 8:31 AM
Investing Group
Comments (115)
These two following statements were included under Fact 5:

"The Dividend Aristocrat ETF has had three years out of the last 10 with dividend cuts (due to rebalancing).

SCHD has delivered positive dividend growth every year since inception."

Am I missing something? Those statements don't add up for me. How can dividends been cut 3 out of 10 years, yet have positive dividend growth every year since inception?

Can someone please explain?
p
pointgiven
Today, 8:30 AM
Premium
Comments (105)
Academy award writing on SCHD- great job, well done.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:25 AM
Premium
Comments (11.26K)
Good commentary
Been accumulating under $69.5
kayak1 profile picture
kayak1
Today, 8:07 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (349)
Not sure if I’m right or wrong but under the theory of “ I’m just not that smart “ I have my allocation set to Schd, VOO, Brk.b, Fairfax and Markel. I’m sure they will all do better than my choices. Thanks for ttd article.
j
j_s33
Today, 7:50 AM
Premium
Comments (30)
Wow! This article is full of information. Enjoyed reviewing. SCHD is a position in my value portfolio Thanks for the effort. 👍
