RTX: Top Aerospace Leader Is On The Verge Of A Massive Turnaround (Rating Upgrade)

Oct. 20, 2023 11:52 AM ETRTX Corporation (RTX)
Summary

  • RTX stock experienced another hammering in September due to worse-than-expected issues with Pratt & Whitney's GTF engines.
  • The company downgraded its free cash flow outlook and expects additional costs for customer support measures.
  • Despite the challenges, RTX maintains confidence in the long-term viability of its GTF program and its defense business model.
  • I argue why buyers returned at its recent October lows as they attempt to help RTX recover further.
  • Further boosted by geopolitical tension from the Israel-Hamas conflict, RTX could have finally formed its long-term lows. Upgrade to Strong Buy.
Raytheon Intelligence and Space division. Raytheon Technologies is a developer of advanced sensors, training, and cyber and software solutions.

jetcityimage

I must admit that I didn't expect RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) stock to suffer another meltdown in early September as I updated my thesis following its second-quarter or FQ2 earnings call.

Given the clarity provided by management at its previous earnings

Comments (7)

Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Today, 12:47 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (23.29K)
Once upon a time, we had 6th article on $BABA in one week.
$80 breached.
Once upon a time, we had 6th article on $MPW in one week.
$5.00 breached.

Why RTX lags $NOC, $LMT, that is the question.
Greenhorn Investor profile picture
Greenhorn Investor
Today, 12:36 PM
Investing Group
Comments (6.78K)
Thank you for the article
J
JosTheBrewer
Today, 12:26 PM
Comments (39)
We greatly appreciate your short and to the point writings. No time for more "on the other hand" paragraphs.
NV_GARY profile picture
NV_GARY
Today, 12:04 PM
Investing Group
Comments (16.04K)
We needed a 6th article on RTX in one week.
R
Rhoda711
Today, 12:27 PM
Premium
Comments (3.47K)
@NV_GARY
You said
“We needed a X article on RTX”

Lol
So do you like RTX or not?
NV_GARY profile picture
NV_GARY
Today, 12:37 PM
Investing Group
Comments (16.04K)
@Rhoda711
How could that matter to anyone? Ok- thumb is sideways.
Buy buy buy, Sell, sell, sell! Not necessarily in that order.
R
Rhoda711
Today, 12:48 PM
Premium
Comments (3.47K)
@NV_GARY
You said
“Buy buy buy, Sell, sell, sell!”

It doesn’t matter.
But you’ve been keeping count on the number of articles and commenting on them being published.
Just wondering if you’re positive or negative or just like counting.
