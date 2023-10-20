ra2studio

Investment giant Blackstone (NYSE:BX) recently unveiled its third-quarter earnings report, revealing a challenging financial landscape that has raised eyebrows among investors. The company's financial performance has not met consensus expectations, with a 7% stock price drop following the announcement. Fee-related earnings (FRE) and net realized performance fees have witnessed significant reductions, primarily due to dwindling performance fees and a slowed monetization environment. Additionally, a decline in the real estate sector has contributed to this downturn, pointing towards a potential downward adjustment in predictions for the fourth quarter and possibly 2024. This article provides an in-depth analysis of Blackstone's Q3 performance, the external and internal factors influencing its earnings, and the potential outlook for investors.

Earnings Overview

The recent earnings report from BX, released on 10/19/2023, faced a negative response from investors, as indicated by the over 7% fall in the company's stock price post-announcement. The financial results missed consensus expectations, with fee-related earnings (FRE) of $0.92 falling short of street consensus by 3%. Furthermore, net realized performance fees were 27% lower than estimates, according to FactSet data. These underwhelming results were primarily attributed to a decline in performance fees due to a slower monetization environment and a slight dip in FRE, which saw a year-over-year reduction of 5%. This downturn was largely attributed to reduced performance fees in Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT) and a 50% drop in transaction fees.

The reported issues, although anticipated, turned out to be more challenging than initially projected. The company witnessed soft exits, leading to a 26% year-over-year decline in fee-related performance fees. Furthermore, realizations decreased by 8% against an already subdued four-quarter average, and capital deployment fell significantly by 38%. These trends point towards a continued bottleneck in the real estate sector, and to a lesser degree, in private equity.

In terms of fundraising, the firm reported $25bn, mirroring the figure from the second quarter of 2023. However, many of these inflows won't generate new management fees in the near term.

Given this sluggish pace of activity, it seems plausible that predictions for the fourth quarter and possibly for 2024 might need downward adjustments. The lull in activity levels hampers immediate advancements, and certain funds are experiencing delays in activating fees.

Macro Considerations

Analyzing BX's third-quarter earnings call, we attributed the disappointing performance to a combination of global economic factors and external challenges.

The third quarter of 2023 was a volatile period for global markets, characterized by a significant rise in bond yields and a decline in most major equity indices. We believe higher interest rates, economic uncertainty, geopolitical instability, high fiscal deficits, political dysfunction, and labor unrest are all factors that impacted investor sentiment and created a challenging environment for Blackstone. The current environment is less conducive to realizations, leading to a strategic decision to sell less.

Schwarzman, BX's CEO, pointed to the strength of the economy but noted a noticeable deceleration. He suggested that the central bank's actions would eventually cool the economy, leading to a more accommodative stance from the Fed and an easing of the cost of capital. These changing economic conditions are expected to impact Blackstone's financial performance.

Despite the challenging period, Blackstone's diverse portfolio, which includes over 70 distinct investment strategies, helped the firm navigate the volatile environment. Particularly, the credit businesses thrived due to higher base rates and challenges faced by traditional lenders. This segment saw a notable 14.4% appreciation over the last 12 months and 4.6% in the third quarter alone.

Analysis of Investor Questions

In the Q&A section of the call, the discussion primarily revolved around the possibility of maintaining double-digit Fee-Related Earnings (FRE) growth in 2024, the impact of sustained high interest rates on real estate and private equity, and the future of fundraising.

The CFO remained cautiously optimistic about sustained double-digit FRE growth, highlighting several factors that contribute to this outlook. He pointed towards the activation of various funds and stable management fee revenues as key drivers of future growth. However, the lack of specific guidance for 2024 leaves room for uncertainty and speculation, in our view.

The firm's President and COO provided some reassurance about operating in a high-interest-rate environment. He emphasized that the company's core strategy of improving management and allocating capital in the right way can generate higher returns, regardless of increased borrowing costs. This perspective is encouraging, but we believe the current environment is unprecedented in BX's history.

On fundraising, the management expressed confidence in the strength of their brand and track record, particularly in attracting investors in the insurance and retail channels. However, the continued emphasis on long-term growth over short-term market fluctuations may not fully address potential investor concerns in the face of economic uncertainty.

Financial & Valuation

Note: All historical data in this section comes from the company's 10-K filings, and all consensus numbers come from FactSet.

Over the past three fiscal years, BX has demonstrated impressive revenue growth, with a CAGR of 31.2%. However, the market seems to be focusing on the future, where sell-side consensus forecasts a revenue contraction of 13.6% in this fiscal year, bringing it down to $10.9 billion. This is a significant deceleration, and the market's reaction suggests that investors are not taking this lightly.

On a more positive note, revenue is projected to rebound strongly in the following fiscal year, with a growth of 36.5% forecast, taking it to $14.9 billion. This could indicate that the contraction this fiscal year might be a temporary setback rather than a long-lasting issue.

In terms of operating efficiency, BX's EBIT margin has been slightly decreasing, from 58.3% to 57.7% over the past three years. Fortunately, consensus forecasts anticipate a marginal expansion this fiscal year to 57.7%, and a more robust expansion to 59.5% in the following fiscal year.

BX has spent 6.2% of its revenue on share-based compensation over the last three years. This has resulted in a 5.5% increase in diluted outstanding common shares. Coupled with the revenue and margin dynamics, EPS grew at a CAGR of 30.8% over the last three years, lagging behind its revenue growth.

However, the consensus forecast suggests a decrease in EPS by 18.4% to $4.22 this fiscal year, before rebounding with a strong 39.5% increase to $5.89 in the following fiscal year.

The company's free cash flow is also expected to reach $4,971 million this fiscal year, indicating a healthy FCF margin of 45.7%, a decrease from four years ago when it was $3,266 million with a 58.5% margin. Despite this reduction in FCF margin, it is still well above the company's average FCF margin of 40.2% over the past four years.

With a strong return on invested capital of 9.0% and a dividend yield of 3.3%, which is 183 basis points above the dividend yield for the S&P 500, BX appears to be an attractive investment for income-focused investors.

Despite these promising figures, BX's performance over the past year has been slightly lagging, with returns trailing the S&P 500 by a few percentage points. However, it has managed to deliver an absolute return of 17.6%.

For the keen investor, one red flag to wave is the spike in short interest, which shot up to 4.9%, up from 2.5% last month.

Looking at valuation, BX is trading at a forward 12-month P/E of 18.4, which is slightly below its 5-year mean of 18.8 and within its 2-standard deviation range of 9.6 to 28.0. This indicates that the stock's valuation is relatively moderate compared to its historical range.

Conclusion

Despite the challenges, Blackstone has showcased resilience, buoyed by its diverse investment strategies and a thriving credit business. However, the cautious optimism expressed by the company's CFO and the COO calls for a careful study by investors considering the unpredictable economic landscape. Uncertainty still looms around the potential for double-digit FRE growth in 2024, and the impact of sustained high interest rates on real estate and private equity.

In terms of valuation, BX's forward 12-month P/E indicates a moderately valued stock within its historical range, despite the recent earnings miss. Although the company's performance has been slightly lagging compared to the S&P 500, its strong return on invested capital and attractive dividend yield present potential opportunities for income-focused investors. However, the spike in short interest and the anticipated contraction in revenue for the current fiscal year underline the need for investors to tread carefully. As the market continues to react to these developments, investors would do well to keep a close eye on Blackstone's performance and the evolving economic conditions.