Q3 Results Highlight

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)("TSMC") reported third quarter 2023 revenue declining 14.6% year-over-year and EPS down 24.9%, slightly worse than the second quarter declines of 13.7% and 23.3% respectively. However, guidance for Q4 points to substantial improvement, with revenue falling just 1.9% to 5.5% and operating income down 24.2%. This indicates the top-line weakness is resolving while cost pressures continue hampering bottom-line results.

For TSMC's stock, profitability trends matter most as they will drive valuation multiple expansion or contraction along with EPS growth. At 15.3x forward P/E (blue line), the valuation is near 10-year lows. With margins (orange and purple) trending up, the low P/E mainly reflects recent EPS (green line) declines.

YCharts

We will use the data that management presented during the earnings calls to highlight our expectations for its future margin trend and EPS growth.

Profitability Outlook

Management confidently reiterated long-term financial guidance targeting 53%+ gross margins and 25%+ ROE. This outlook is underpinned by TSMC maintaining technology leadership even as competitors aim to catch up.

As a reminder, six factors determine TSMC's profitability: Leadership, technology development and ramp-up pricing, cost reduction, capacity utilization, technology mix and foreign exchange rate. we continue to forecast a long-term gross margin of 53% than higher is achievable. TSMC has the ability to absorb the higher cost of overseas fabs and still deliver a long-term gross margin of 53% and higher and sustainable ROE greater than 25%.

Specifically, management contends that TSMC's current 3nm process remains the most advanced in the industry. Looking ahead to 2025-2026, the next-generation 2nm technology will extend this lead over rivals. TSMC is able to translate cutting-edge R&D into real-world performance and efficiency gains that matter to customers.

N3P technology, demonstrated comparable PPA to 18A, my competitors' technology, but with an earlier time to market, better technology, maturity and much better cost. In fact, let me repeat again, our 2-nanometer technology without backside power is more advanced than both N4P and 18A, and while the semiconductor industry is most advanced technology when it is introduced in 2025. As part of N2-technology platform, we also developed N2 with backside power rail solution, which is the best suited for HPC applications. We are targeting backside power rail to be available in the second half of 2025 to customers with production in 2026.

Critically, TSMC's major customers prioritize pushing the envelope on speed and power efficiency. These include smartphone players like Apple and HPC/AI leaders driving data center growth. Their focus on the bleeding edge allows TSMC to wield strong pricing power as customers pay premiums to access the most advanced technologies first.

This strategic customer alignment enables TSMC to offset external cost pressures from inflation and overseas expansion through higher prices that capture the value of its technology differentiation.

The new iPhone 15 demonstrates the performance edge of TSMC's 3nm technology. Geekbench benchmarks show clear superiority over peers and older iPhones for both single and multi-core performance. This confirms that TSMC's technology lead translates to real-world speed and efficiency gains.

Single core (Geekbench) Multi-core (Geekbench)

Further, management mentioned demand recovery underway in 2023 for smartphones and HPC, with growth expected to continue in 2024. For automotive, recent weakness from inventory destocking should rebound in 2024 as adoption of smart systems in vehicles accelerates.

We reaffirm N3 will contribute a mid-single-digit percentage of our total wafer revenue in 2023, and we expect a much higher percentage in 2024 supported by robust demand for multiple customers. we still expect the automotive demand will increase again in 2024 because the more and more EVs and more and more functionality are being added to automotive.

While TSMC typically has limited visibility into end customer demand trends, its production lead times give 1-2 quarter forecast visibility based on orders in hand. So management's demand commentary for the near-term into 2024 seems achievable given current customer indications.

However, TSMC's implied gross margin guidance for full-year 2023 sits at 54.2%, below its long-term 53% target. This suggests further margin compression could occur in 2024 as cost pressures persist.

TSMC, LEL

We see TSMC aiming to raise prices to counter cost inflation from overseas expansion. But this headwind likely lasts until new fabs in Japan, Germany, and the US ramp up production in 2024-2027.

Our pricing will also remain strategic to reflect our value, which includes the value of geographic flexibility. From a cost perspective, the initial cost of overseas fabs is higher than TSMC fab in Taiwan due to, first, smaller fab scale; second, higher costs throughout the supply chain; and third, the early stage of the semiconductor ecosystem overseas as compared to a matured ecosystem in Taiwan.

Still, even with declining profitability expected near-term, gross margins(purple line) should remain well above TSMC's 40-50% historical range before the pandemic. And the current forward P/E of 15.45x aligns with pre-2020 levels(blue line).

YCharts

So if TSMC can maintain technology leadership and deliver on 2nm development through 2026 as planned, we don't see evidence contradicting the 53% long-term gross margin outlook. This implies further P/E multiple expansion ahead, with margins sustained above pre-pandemic norms justifying a higher P/E re-rating.

EPS Growth Drivers

Revenue upside - Pricing, Smartphone and HPC

Management expects Q4 revenue to be nearly flat year-over-year, signaling their ability to raise pricing is offsetting unit volume weakness. This pricing power is enabled by customers adopting more advanced manufacturing technologies that increase die sizes.

We observed some of the neural engines have been added increasingly. So, the die size will increase even if the unit does not increase dramatically.

Looking ahead, stabilization in smartphone and HPC demand, plus a 2024 automotive rebound, should drive top-line recovery. These three segments comprise over 85% of revenue.

TSMC

Additionally, the new 2nm technology arriving in 2025/2026 provides upside. With 2nm priced at 2x the premium of 3nm, surging demand for AI and energy-efficient computing makes adoption promising.

I will talk about the N2 status. The recent surge in AI-related demand supports our already strong conviction that demand for energy-efficient computing will accelerate in an intelligent and connected world. Our N2 technology development is progressing well and is on track for volume production in 2025.

Cost Pressure and Management Track Record

However, management cautions cost control poses the biggest current risk, with inflation and overseas expansion weighing on profitability in the short term.

Still, analysts estimate TSMC will return to 22% EPS growth in 2024 despite present challenges. Given that TSMC has executed well historically, meeting guidance over multiple years, we believe double-digit EPS expansion is achievable in 2024 if end demand recovery continues.

Seeking Alpha

This would imply the current forward P/E of 14.85x is inexpensive, presenting an attractive entry point for investors looking beyond temporary margin compression. With EPS reacceleration coupled with sustained technology leadership supporting higher margins than normal, the risk-reward is compelling at current valuations.

Seeking Alpha

Risks

TSMC faces several key risks for investors to monitor:

Technology Risk

Despite current leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, unexpected delays in future R&D or competitors closing the gap faster than expected could erode TSMC's edge. TSMC's annual report shows the rapid shift as revenue contribution declines for mature technologies versus the latest processes.

TSMC

However, management contends its mature technologies still command strong margins akin to corporate average levels thanks to specialty capabilities beyond commoditized mass market uses.

The mature nodes, I can tell you that our mature nodes are -- the gross margins are really congregated around the corporate average in a pretty narrow band because we focus on specialty technology. It's not a commodity capacity.

Supporting this, TSMC's mature technology revenue in NT dollars still grew double-digits in 2021 and 2022. In addition, we believe besides the specialty focus, the advanced packaging provides additional opportunities to sustain the utilization of mature nodes by reducing costs for customers.

TSMC, LEL

Beyond insulating against R&D delays, advanced packaging also expands TSMC's addressable market by enabling new product segments not feasible with conventional approaches. This mitigates the limits of Moore's Law and reliance on leading-edge processes.

Our challenge right now, actually, I would say, number one, cost. I want to reduce the cost so more customers can afford it. But even with that, actually, we have a lot of customers interested and engaged with the TSMC today.

Cycle Risk

Although management sees demand stabilizing for smartphones and HPC near-term, visibility into end customer demand trends is less than 12 months out. A potential US recession with higher unemployment in 2024, as desired by the Fed, could pressure consumer electronics demand and lead Apple and others to cut orders. Monitoring global macro trends beyond just the US will be important given TSMC's worldwide customer base.

However, due to the persistent weaker overall macroeconomic conditions and slow demand recovery in China, customers remain cautious in their inventory control.

However, we are encouraged by TSMC's large HPC segment, encompassing growing AI demand, proving more resilient as it skews toward B2B and data centers. HPC and AI should offset consumer cyclicality. Furthermore, proliferating edge AI silicon boosts exposure to secular growth immune from consumer spending fluctuations. With HPC and AI at 42% of sales, macro headwinds look less threatening than in prior cycles.

AI driven demand is strong.......AI being about 6% of revenues this year, mostly on the data center side. We do see some activities from customers who add AI capability in end devices such as smartphones and PCs, so new role engines and AI and PC. We still think that HPC will be the strongest one and will be the major growth contributor to our multiyear growth. This is your first question. As to the growth of back-end business, we still expect that the back-end business, as a whole, will grow slightly faster than the corporate average in the five-year time period. Statista

Overseas Expansion Risk

TSMC's move to build fabs outside Taiwan contrasts with Samsung's more cautious approach, creating potential strategy risks. With Samsung and SK Hynix receiving waivers to ship US equipment to China, TSMC may lose its mature node cost edge as its new US and Germany fabs require shipping chips back to Taiwan for packaging and testing. This could disadvantage TSMC versus Samsung.

Comments from TSMC founder Morris Chang also signal concerns about overseas expansion costs amid deglobalization trends. Chang has publicly indicated Japan offers the best location to mitigate supply chain risks and customer concerns, given its cultural similarities with Taiwan, comparable cost structure, and proximity to existing supply chains.

We see that TSMC's current fab completion timeline starting with Japan in 2024, followed by the US and Germany in 2025 and 2027, provides flexibility to adjust plans based on the Japan ramp-up. If the Japan fab delivers on or beats expectations, TSMC can allocate more production to Japan rather than the US and Germany to optimize costs and supply chain security. This phased approach gives TSMC the opportunity to contain overseas pressures and achieve higher margins over the long term.

In Japan, we built a specialty technology fab, which will utilize 12- and 16-nanometer and 22- and 28-nanometer process technologies. Equipment moving has begun this month and volume production is on track for late 2024. In Arizona... we continue to target volume production of N4 process technology in the first half of 2025. German federal, state and city governments. These fabs will utilize 22- and 28-nanometer and 12-, 16-nanometer technologies for semiconductor wafer fabrication. Fab construction is scheduled to begin in second half of 2024 and production is targeted to begin in late 2027.

Regulatory Risk

Furthermore, the US-China issue remains unstable as the US continues to soften its stance on de-risking rather than decoupling with China while fortifying its opposition to the export of AI chips. With the APEC summit scheduled for November 2023, the outcome of Biden and Xi's discussion raises additional questions about the regulatory risk facing the semiconductor industry in the future.

In China, we have recently received an extension from the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security to continue our operation in Nanjing. We are currently in the process of applying for validated end user authorization and expect to receive a prominent authorization in the near future. The Biden administration is reducing the types of semiconductors that American companies will be able to sell to China, citing the desire to close loopholes in existing regulations announced last year.

While there is a risk, it is within tolerable bounds. The current regulatory framework is focused on limiting the export of cutting-edge technology. However, the U.S. government intends to maintain ties with China by allowing the export of more established technologies. This is consistent with TSMC's belief that the regulations in place do not affect its ability to conduct business in China near term because it employs advanced 16 nm technology there.

But so far, we can tell you that the impact on TSMC is limited and manageable, at least for the short term. For the long term, we are still evaluating what is the consequence.

TSMC

Valuation

In light of the foregoing discussion and TSMC's emphasis on preserving its position as a technological leader and securing its long-term 53% gross margin-which exceeds the pre-pandemic or 5-year (below chart) average level-we can observe that there is room for P/E ratio expansion.

Seeking Alpha

As previously mentioned, there are numerous factors that will contribute to a favorable EPS rise in 2024 in both smartphones and HPC. As a result, it has a highly appealing present valuation when looking forward. We believe that this is a fantastic time to buy the stock.

Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

When investing in TSMC, there are a number of risks to take into account, such as the technological, cycle, overseas expansion, and regulatory concerns already discussed. These might potentially be the cause of Warren Buffett's reluctance. That being said, TSMC's value is quite appealing given the uncertainty. The top line of TSMC is driven by a number of factors, and the main issue to be aware of is the impending cost pressure. We will continue to keep an eye on these risks and are optimistic that there will be opportunities to reduce them as management executes and modifies its plan in the face of uncertainty. We consider the stock to be a Strong Buy and are rather optimistic about it.