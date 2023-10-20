Money rains down on a businessman. RapidEye/E+ via Getty Images

In investing, all it takes is a few good investments and time to significantly change your finances for the better. Just focus on buying and sticking with high-quality businesses as long as their fundamentals remain intact and you'll do well for yourself.

As painful as losing investments can feel to both new and experienced investors alike, the winners will make you feel like a financial genius. Investors who picked Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) 10 years ago (formerly known as Anthem) probably feel pretty good about themselves.

A $10,000 investment in the stock would have been parlayed into $62,000 with dividends reinvested - - an astonishing 20% compound annual growth rate. These investment results trounced the $30,000 that the same investment in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) would be valued at today with dividends reinvested - - good enough for an 11.6% CAGR.

While I don't believe Elevance Health will match its previous 10 years of total returns moving forward, I do believe the outperformance versus the S&P 500 can persist. Let's take a closer look at the managed care company to better understand why.

DK Research Terminal

Off the bat, it's worth mentioning that Elevance Health isn't a stock that investors seeking immediate income are going to like. The managed care company yields 1.3%, which is below the 1.6% yield of the S&P 500 index. However, investors can sleep well at night knowing that the steadily growing payout is sustainable: Elevance Health's EPS payout ratio is merely 18%. That is leagues less than the 60% payout ratio that rating agencies perceive as safe for the company's industry.

DK Research Terminal

Relative to stocks, Elevance Health is also an excellent pick for investors looking to not lose their shirts due to an investment going to zero. That is because, with an A-rated balance sheet, their 30-year bankruptcy risk is just 0.67%. Put another way, there is a 148 in 149 probability that Elevance Health will remain a going concern in 2053. Considering these metrics, the company unsurprisingly earns an unblemished 5/5 dividend/balance sheet safety rating.

Low fundamentals risk aside, Elevance Health's $466 share price (as of October 19, 2023) is alluring versus its $538 historical fair value. Thanks to the lowly stock valuation, investors at this share price can look forward to a 13% discount to fair value and a 15% capital appreciation whenever Elevance Health reverts to fair value. The stock is also primed to offer strong total returns over the long run.

1.3% yield + 11.3% FactSet Research long-term annual earnings growth consensus + 1.4% annual valuation multiple upside = 14% annual total return prospects versus the 10% annual total return profile of the S&P 500

A Great Business With A Lengthy Growth Runway

Elevance Health boasts a customer base of over 117 million across its Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Wellpoint health plans businesses, as well as its Carelon health solutions business. As Ethan Coyle explained recently, Elevance Health strategically operates in just 14 U.S. states, insuring one out of three people in these markets. The upside to this for Elevance Health is that such a robust market share affords the company pricing power with its health plans.

Elevance Health Q3 2023 Earnings Press Release

For these reasons, it shouldn't be a surprise to learn that Elevance Health has had an excellent 2023 thus far. The company's total operating revenue surged 10.1% higher over the year-ago period to $127.8 billion through the first three quarters of the year.

Elevance Health's topline growth was mostly driven by price hikes on its health insurance plans and services. The company's total medical membership edged upward by 0.1% year-over-year to 47.3 million as of September 30. Elevance Health's consumers served through its Carelon business dipped by 0.5% over the year-ago period to 104.8 million.

The managed care company's adjusted diluted EPS rocketed 16.3% higher to $27.49 in the first three quarters of 2023. As a result of tight cost management, Elevance Health's adjusted profit margin expanded by nearly 20 basis points to 5.1% during that time. Along with a lower share count resulting from share repurchases, that is how adjusted diluted EPS grew well ahead of total operating revenue.

All that aside, these earnings results are obviously in the past. So, what growth catalyst does Elevance Health have up its sleeve moving forward? Well, it operates as a leader in an industry with immense growth potential: The market research company IMARC Group believes that the global health insurance industry will grow from $1.7 trillion in 2022 to $2.6 trillion in annual value by 2028.

That should help to drive demand for its products and services, which can help Elevance Health's revenue march higher. Coupled with improved profitability and share buybacks, that is why FactSet Research thinks the company's earnings will rise by 11.3% annually over the long haul.

Another factor to like about Elevance Health is its financial position. The company's 0.4 debt-to-capital ratio is precisely what rating agencies consider safe for its industry. Among other variables, that's how the company earned an impressive A credit rating from S&P.

High Dividend Growth Lies Ahead

Over the last five years, Elevance Health has been a respectable dividend grower. The company's quarterly dividend per share has nearly doubled from $0.75 in 2018 to $1.48 for 2023 - - a 14.5% CAGR.

Besides the low EPS payout ratio highlighted earlier, Elevance Health also is churning out tons of free cash flow to support its current dividend and grow it even further. The company generated $7.2 billion in free cash flow in 2022. Compared to the $1.2 billion in dividends paid during that time, that equates to a 17% FCF payout ratio (page 73 of 530 of Elevance Health 10-K filing). That's why I would expect similar dividend growth to continue for some time longer.

Risks To Consider

Elevance Health is arguably one of the best businesses on the planet. That being said, it's important to remember that even world-class companies face risk.

As a health insurer, Elevance Health has done an excellent job of underwriting its health insurance plans profitably. However, Elevance Health faces a variety of possibilities that it has to plan for when underwriting its health plans. These include pandemics and natural disasters, which could result in higher-than-expected claims. If the company doesn't properly consider these risks, profitability could be severely impacted.

Elevance Health is also reliant upon revenue from Medicare and Medicaid programs. As the U.S. and most states continue to run sizable budget deficits in a high interest rate environment, governmental budgets will become more strained. That could limit the growth of these programs, which could weigh on Elevance Health's growth prospects.

Summary: A Buy For Dividend Growth And Capital Appreciation

Zen Research Terminal

Elevance Health is an all-around phenomenal business. The company's growth profile is aided by favorable demographics and the necessity of healthcare. It has an A-rated balance sheet, which is an especially important characteristic with interest rates likely to remain elevated for the foreseeable future. Not to mention that its risk of cutting the dividend in a severe recession is just 1%.

Topping it all off, Elevance Health is trading at 13% below fair value. That is a reasonable margin of safety for an ultra SWAN. The 14% annual total return potential of Elevance Health could lead to 270% total returns in the next decade. That's far better than the projected 160% total return for the S&P 500, which makes the stock a strong buy for dividend growth investors in my opinion.