Elevance Health: Buy This Compounder For Growing Dividends

Oct. 20, 2023 12:14 PM ETElevance Health, Inc. (ELV)
Kody's Dividends
Summary

  • Elevance Health has left the S&P 500 in the dust over the past decade.
  • The managed care company's growth story remains promising.
  • Elevance Health is a financially vibrant business, with a firmly investment-grade credit rating.
  • The stock looks to be about 13% discounted relative to its fair value.
  • Elevance Health's 1.3% dividend yield, 11.3% annual earnings growth consensus, and 1.4% annual valuation multiple expansion make for a vigorous total return profile.

Happy businessman with fistful of dollars plus more raining down

Money rains down on a businessman.

RapidEye/E+ via Getty Images

In investing, all it takes is a few good investments and time to significantly change your finances for the better. Just focus on buying and sticking with high-quality businesses as long

Hi, my name is Kody. I run Kody's Dividends. As you might guess, this is a blog primarily documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality.I am forever indebted to this community because it helped me transition from simply being an investor to being an analyst for The Motley Fool back in June 2021 under my real name of Kody Kester. As a display of my gratitude, I will still be writing one article a month for SA starting in July 2022.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

