Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) plunged by 8% on Thursday after reporting weak Q3 results. Shares are now down by about 30% from their 52-week high and lower than twelve months ago. The company faces regulatory overhang, an uncertain CEO search, and now a surprisingly large quarterly deterioration in the credit quality. This is a stock carrying a lot of baggage, which has resulted in a pretty cheap valuation, but investors will have to be very patient as these issues will take time to be fixed. In the meantime, there may be better opportunities elsewhere.

In the company's third quarter, it earned $2.59, which was $0.59 below analysts' estimates. This result was 27% lower than last year. While net interest income rose by $479 million thanks to higher interest rates, this was overwhelmed by a $929 million increase in provisions for credit losses. DFS took $1.67 billion in reserves as it faced $1.07 billion in charge-offs to increase its provision for credit losses by ~$600 million to $8.67 billion. Unfortunately, it is my sense this will not be the final reserve build.

Touching first though on the one positive, Discover has weathered the deposit crisis begun by Silicon Valley Bank's failure quite well. As noted above, net interest income rose meaningfully, thanks to larger loan balances. Net interest margin did tick down 11bp sequentially to 10.95%, which was also down 10bp from last year. Given the rise in funding costs faced by the banking sector, this was impressively minimal NIM leakage. Funding costs rose 38bp; this is the slowest increase of the past year, suggesting the worst of the scramble for deposits is past. At 3.49%, its funding costs are up 187bp from last year's 1.62%.

However, DFS has done an impressive job passing these higher rates off to its customers as loan yields are up 27 bp sequentially to 14.44%. Discover has managed through the Fed's rate hikes and the industry-wide scramble for deposits well, maintaining its wide NIM margins. It did this even as it grew its consumer deposits by 4% from last quarter and 23% from last year. With funding pressures decelerating, I would continue to expect minimal leakage in NIM over the next 12 months.

Unfortunately, its credit quality is a bigger point of concern than its handling of interest rate risk. Of course with such high yields on its credit cards, DFS can withstand a meaningful loss rate, but the rise we are seeing is somewhat jarring. 30-day delinquencies rose by 49bp to 3.06%, and the charge-off rate rose 30bp to 3.22%. This rise in charge-offs and delinquencies spurred much of the $900 million jump in reserves taken during the quarter. As you can see below, both charge-offs and delinquencies have been rising for about two years now. Some of this was widely expected and inevitable; government stimulus in response to the COVID pandemic caused consumers to have "excess savings" and brought credit losses to record lows. We always expected normalization.

What was surprising to me, and a contributor to the stock's negative reaction, was the magnitude of the sequential jump in delinquencies-49bp, particularly as the labor market has remained healthy. Management is seeing weakness in lower FICO scores, and it is noticing that card accounts opened in 2022 are performing worse than expected. Losses typically do not begin for 12-24 months after opening an account, and 2022 accounts are now aging into the time the company is seeing losses.

The pandemic and government stimulus shifted so many things, giving many consumers a temporary boost, that traditional credit models perhaps did not capture customer risk appropriately, which is why we are now seeing so much deterioration. A question mark for investors will be whether similar mistakes were made in 2023, which will only become apparent next year. It should be noted that even as 2022 vintages perform worse; for now, they are still profitable.

On the company's earnings call, management did say that if charge-offs don't slow over the next two quarters, it is likely that we will see another bump in reserves. Of the $600 million build-in reserves, half was due to loan growth and $300 million for macro conditions. Credit card balances are up 16% from last year to $97.4 billion due to both new accounts and customers carrying higher balances as savings decline. Consumer payments have slowed by 30bps over the past year, though they actually are still 200bp higher than 2019 levels; accordingly, I would expect balances to continue to rise.

As you can see below, DFS has been slowly increasing its reserves as a share of total loans. This is in part because the company always expected some deterioration in credit quality and was maintaining reserves in excess of 2021/2022 losses. Reserves are providing 2x coverage of current charge-offs, which is a bit on the light side and why management has flagged that if charge-offs do not slow, it may need to reserve more. I prefer to see 250% coverage, which at the current charge-off rate would imply another $2 billion in reserves. Of course, if charge-offs do decline as expected, this need would diminish.

On top of these issues, DFS faces other uncertainties. In the company's second quarter, it disclosed it had misclassified certain credit card accounts, forcing it to write down retained earnings by $255 million, and it added a $365 million liability to provide refunds. This led to a pause in the share buyback program. Within a month, the CEO resigned. The company aims to have a CEO "in the coming months." Discover also reached an agreement with the FDIC to hire more compliance and risk officers to address shortcomings dating to 2021; it avoided any fines. DFS has $160 million in reserves for legal costs

With worsening credit performance, economic uncertainty, and legal headwinds, now is a difficult time to be without a permanent CEO. Because of its buybacks earlier this year, its common equity tier 1 capital ratio is down to 11.6% from 13.1% last year. This is still above 2019's 11.0%. DFS is prudently capitalized, but given the uncertainties around its legal exposure, ceasing the buyback to build more capital to pay for any fine or other costs is the wise move. While fines are difficult to know, I find assuming 3-4x the damage inflicted a reasonable, conservative estimate. That suggests a potential $1 billion legal cost, which would be a bit under $3 per share after taxes, which is fairly manageable.

Even at this current rate of reserve builds, DFS has about $10.30 in earnings power, giving shares just an 8x multiple. Now, if the 2023 vintage proves as problematic as 2022, and DFS needs to build another ~$500 million in reserves per quarter, EPS could be closer to $6 in 2024, leaving shares with a 14x multiple. Now that level of credit losses would not be sustained forever. Additionally, by pulling back on new account growth, it could reduce loan growth, saving about $100 million/quarter in reserves. As such, I think 2024 earnings are unlikely to be below $7.50 (excluding potential regulatory settlements), absent a meaningful rise in unemployment above 6%.

Until there is more clarity on the trajectory for charge-offs, I expect shares will struggle, particularly as legal issues and the lack of a CEO add to even more uncertainty. At its current share price, I do think much of these uncertainties are already factored into the price as the company should have $7.50-$10.50 in earnings power. However, for investors who do think credit quality can hold in similar to current levels, given a buoyant labor market, I do prefer Synchrony Financial (SYF) as it trades at a single-digit multiple without the legal and management uncertainties that DFS has.

Overall, I view DFS as a "hold" as it is a challenged stock, but one whose valuation prices are in these challenges. With several of these challenges likely to persist for several quarters, there is no clear catalyst for recovery, even as valuation may limit the downside from here. Accordingly, rather than sit in a stock that may be dead money, I think investors should seek out better opportunities elsewhere.