Discover: Q3 Results Worsen The Uncertainties Weighing On Shares

Oct. 20, 2023
Seeking Profits
Summary

  • Shares of Discover fell 8% on Thursday after reporting mixed earnings results.
  • Rising charge-offs are a concern, particularly as 2023 cards age into their loss-making period in 2024, which could force a further increase in reserves.
  • Beyond worsening credit qualities, Discover has legal costs and no permanent CEO.
  • Shares do reflect many of these challenges, but are likely to be weighed down by uncertainty for several quarters.

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) plunged by 8% on Thursday after reporting weak Q3 results. Shares are now down by about 30% from their 52-week high and lower than twelve months ago. The company faces regulatory overhang, an uncertain

Over ten years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

