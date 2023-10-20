Federal Reserve Watch: Not Going Soft On Inflation

Julia Nikhinson

Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell spoke to the Economics Club of New York on Thursday, October 19, 2023, and, in my mind, seriously reinforced his position that the Federal Reserve was not going to abandon its goal for inflation.

The fight against inflation at the Powell Fed is now in its nineteenth month.

That is quite a piece of time.

The "fight" began in the middle of March 2022.

The "fight" consists of two components: the first one has to do with the Fed's portfolio of securities; and, the second has to do with the Fed's policy rate of interest.

In terms of its portfolio of securities bought outright, the Fed has been overseeing a steady reduction in the securities portfolio since the spring of 2022.

As of October 18, 2023, the Fed has overseen a reduction of $1,095.0 billion...or $1.1 trillion...in the securities portfolio.

This is a huge amount.

Furthermore, the plan has been that this reduction in the securities portfolio would continue on until possibly the middle of 2024.

Additionally, there has been an accounting adjustment relative to the reduction in the securities portfolio that handles the "unamortized premiums and discounts" on the securities held outright. This adjustment has contributed another $66.3 billion to the overall balance sheet reduction, bringing the total balance sheet impact to $1,161.3 trillion.

Note that in the past three "banking" weeks, the securities portfolio has declined by almost $50.0 billion, so as of this date, there appears to be no let up.

Here is the picture of the reduction in the Fed's securities portfolio.

Securities Held Outstanding (Federal Reserve)

In terms of the Fed's policy rate of interest, the Fed began to raise its policy rate of interest right at the start of this change in policy.

Federal Funds Effective Rate (Federal Reserve)

The effective Federal Funds rate was 0.08 percent before the "new" policy effort began.

As can be seen in the chart, the effective rate has risen to now stand at 5.33 percent.

The future movement in the effective Federal Funds rate is what seems to be in question these days.

Will the Fed raise the rate one time...or two...or, maybe three...times before it begins to begin to move it in the opposite direction?

Mr. Powell has tried to settle discussions about the future of the policy rate of interest, but this seems to be something that is going to stay near the top of investor lists for some period of time.

And, the past performance of Mr. Powell, I believe, has added to this concern.

Quantitative Easing

In the early period of Mr. Powell's tenure as the Chairman of the Fed's Board of Governors, the economy was facing the strains and stresses of the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent recession.

Mr. Powell took a very strong position during this period of time. The Federal Reserve entered into a policy of "quantitative easing" and Mr. Powell always seemed to want to err, policy wise, on the side of being too easy.

As a consequence, the amount of funds that the Federal Reserve poured into the financial system seemed to be excessive...and, the conditions of the past couple of years seem to support this conclusion.

Mr. Powell did not want to go down in history as the Fed Chairman who did not provide the economic and financial systems with a sufficient amount of funds, thereby causing a financial collapse.

Err on the side of too much ease and the collapse will not happen.

I believe that investors have carried this view of Mr. Powell into the present.

Consequently, these investors are constantly looking for Mr. Powell to "pull the plug" on the quantitative tightening in order to avoid keeping "things" too tight for too long, thereby generating a financial collapse.

But, Mr. Powell seems to be sticking to his guns.

He can argue that he may have tried to err on the side of monetary ease during the pandemic...but, the U.S. got through the period and did not experience a financial collapse.

If there was a little too much money around...well, so be it...at least the financial collapse was avoided.

At the current time, Mr. Powell seems to be sticking to his plan...quantitative tightening and higher interest rates...and continues to argue that the Fed must not "back off" until the economic situation really changes, and the inflation battle is ended.

In this, Mr. Powell is continually fighting his "doubters' and staying strong.

His doubters, however, just don't seem to go away.

So, that is where the battle lies.

I think Mr. Powell will continue the fight.