Brandon Bell

Investing in flashy new tech stocks seems to be popular in the investing space. The biggest problem with investing in relatively new companies is the fact that the investment may or may not pan out. The hot new issue will usually not offer a dividend. Sometimes, investors will hit a home run with a stock like Apple (AAPL) or Microsoft (MSFT) that turns out to be a long-term success. However, they're just as likely to strike out.

This high level of uncertainty is why I tend to invest in companies with long track records of success. Those companies that offer goods or services that are necessary for society to function are always a good bet. They will usually either continue to operate while either buying up weaker competitors or getting bought out by those that are stronger. Grocery stores are among those businesses that offer necessities, and the biggest in the market today is The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

When looking at grocery sales, Walmart (WMT) sells more, but Kroger operates primarily as a grocery retailer, not a general merchandise or department store that sells groceries, which is more Walmart's space in the marketplace. Regardless, Kroger is a strong competitor for grocery dollars in the markets it shares with Walmart. It might get even bigger and build a larger market share if its proposed merger with Albertsons Companies (ACI) goes through.

Kroger Finances

I always like to see growing revenue and profits when I look at companies. Kroger does not disappoint when it comes to revenue. The company had sales of more than $148 billion as of its last annual report, which it published in January 2023. This was up from $98 billion a decade before. As a large retailer, Kroger has the ability to create economies of scale while snagging good pricing from producers.

With the possibility of the Albertsons merger, the company could add more than 2,200 stores, mostly in the West, to its portfolio. Albertson's currently has a market cap of around $13 billion, which is well below Kroger's market cap of nearly $32 billion. Kroger currently operates about 2,800 stores in 35 states under more than 20 brands. The company originated in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1883, so there is a long history of success behind the brand.

The two companies have agreed to sell off more than 400 stores to make the proposed merger more likely to pass regulatory muster. The sale should offset about $1.9 billion of the cost of purchasing Albertsons. (The purchase price for Albertsons is reported at $24.6 billion.) Since going public in 2020, Albertsons has also shown an ability to make money. The most recent annual report showed revenue of nearly $78 billion and earnings per share of $2.29.

Kroger has seen its EPS grow from $1.45 in 2014 to $3.06 this past year. Net income has fluctuated between $1.5 billion and $3 billion over the same time frame. The grocery business is well-known for being a low-margin market, yet Kroger has been profitable every year over the past decade, even during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic. Of course, it benefited from being an "essential" business that did not have to shut down. On a forward-looking basis, EPS estimates are $4.53 for the current year.

The company's earnings per share have definitely benefited from aggressive share buybacks. The number of shares outstanding for Kroger has dropped from 1.028 billion to 718 million over the past decade, a drop of around 30%. This program is temporarily paused because of the proposed merger.

Kroger is attractively priced with a forward-looking PE of around 10. Even if basing the number on the most recent annual report with lower actual earnings, the PE is still only 14. If the merger goes through, Albertsons' PE is around 10, as well. The combined company would likely benefit from synergies, along with improved pricing power, which would allow it to favorably compete with Walmart and other grocers.

Dividends

As an income-focused investor, I'm always interested in whether a company pays a growing dividend. Kroger does not disappoint in this regard. Around 15 years ago, the company reinstated its dividend after agreeing to pause it back in the late 1980s as a consequence of a debt restructuring deal. The dividend started out very low, but it has a growth rate of nearly 16% over the past five years, more than doubling over that time. The most recent raise came in at around 12%. When basing the payout ratio on the estimated EPS for FY 2024, the number is currently at slightly less than 25%. This means that Kroger should be able to continue growing its dividend in the near future.

Albertsons also offers a dividend, although the track record is not as long for a company that just went public. Regardless, the takeover target has shown growing revenue and dividends since its IPO. Both are profitable grocery businesses, and income-focused investors should find quite a bit to like about the dividend profile of KR. If the most recent dividend increase from Kroger continues, the company should double its dividend payment in about six years. Those who buy shares now could lock in a starting yield of about 2.62% (as of market close on 10/19/2023). This yield is higher than that of the overall market, although it is not what one would likely consider overly high. The potential growth is what makes this income attractive. Potentially, investors could see a yield on cost of nearly 10% in about a decade.

Conclusion

I'm currently buying shares of Kroger. It's a solid company with a strong history of success. KR has also rewarded shareholders in recent years with a rapidly growing dividend and rapid share buybacks. I would be happy to hold it regardless of what happens with the proposed merger. The company is strong as it is, and it has the possibility of getting stronger if regulators approve the merger with Albertsons.

People need groceries, and Kroger has a massive footprint that could only grow with the potential purchase of Albertsons. Current long-term debt of around $10 billion is not far from what it was in 2014, which means the company has not used debt to pay for share buybacks. The Albertsons purchase would increase that number, but not to a dangerously high level, considering revenue that's approaching $150 billion annually without adding the $78 billion in annual revenue that Albertsons brings to the table. A rapidly growing dividend should make it an interesting income play over the long term as well.