Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kroger: Attractive Valuation With Dividend Growth

Oct. 20, 2023 12:46 PM ETThe Kroger Co. (KR),
Christopher Price profile picture
Christopher Price
2.37K Followers

Summary

  • Companies that offer necessities are strong options for investors in all market conditions.
  • Kroger is one of the leading grocery retailers in the nation, with a proposed merger adding the possibility of growth.
  • The company has a strong dividend and buyback program that makes it an interesting company for income-focused investors.

Supermarket Chain Kroger Post Strong Quarterly Earnings

Brandon Bell

Investing in flashy new tech stocks seems to be popular in the investing space. The biggest problem with investing in relatively new companies is the fact that the investment may or may not pan out. The hot new issue will

This article was written by

Christopher Price profile picture
Christopher Price
2.37K Followers
Chris is a history instructor at a community college. He is building a dividend-paying stock portfolio that is hopefully low on the risk scale to build up income for his golden years.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not an investment professional. The preceding is intended for informational and educational purposes. Please make sure to perform due diligence before investing in equities, as losses up to all capital invested can occur.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About KR

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KR
--
Compare
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.