Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

QuantumScape: Embracing The Solid-State Future Of Batteries - Is It Ready To Lead?

Oct. 20, 2023 12:54 PM ETQuantumScape Corporation (QS)
Ivan Lee profile picture
Ivan Lee
147 Followers

Summary

  • The investment rationale for the energy storage sector is the need for renewable energy and electrification due to dirty and inefficient conventional fuel sources.
  • Solid-state batteries, such as those developed by QuantumScape, offer solutions to the limitations of lithium-ion batteries, including higher energy density and faster charging times.
  • QuantumScape's technology shows promising results in terms of energy density, charging time, and lifespan, but commercialization and revenue generation may not occur until 2027 at the earliest.

Solid-State Battery for EV Electric Vehicle, new research and development batteries with solid electrolyte energy storage for automotive car industry

Just_Super/iStock via Getty Images

The investment rationale for the energy storage sector is straightforward: conventional fuel sources are dirty, and our current power methods, such as internal combustion engines, are inefficient. Therefore, there is a growing need for renewable energy and electrification. Given the intermittent nature

This article was written by

Ivan Lee profile picture
Ivan Lee
147 Followers
All things Decarbonization Tech, Space Tech and Renewable Energy - follow me if you share the same interests. - Ivan is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA), a licensed investor at the intersection between sustainability and innovation, and an investor looking at undervalued and under-appreciated companies with disruptive technologies, solid business models, and great prospects. - I value the opportunity to learn, as much as the opportunity to earn. Therefore, my analysis generally focuses on the technological and financial fundamental aspects, rather than short-term trading practices. You have to understand thoroughly what the company is about.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About QS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on QS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QS
--
Compare
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.