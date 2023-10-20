anilakkus/iStock via Getty Images

As an analyst, one of the most humbling experiences is getting a call wrong. While we all think our calls are wonderful, the reality is that 40-50% of one's investment calls will likely be wrong. If any of the analysts you follow do not perform a retrospective analysis of their bad calls, I recommend you stop following them immediately.

My investment recommendation last year on Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL:CA) was definitely one of my worst calls of 2022 (and I can guarantee it won't be the last bad call of my career), as the stock lost over 30% in value since my recommendation (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - Jamieson has underperformed since recommendation (Seeking Alpha)

With the benefit of hindsight, let us review where we were wrong, and whether Jamieson is still worth recommending as a buy.

Brief Company Overview

First, before we proceed, let us introduce the company for those who are not familiar. Jamieson Wellness is the #1 brand of vitamins, minerals and supplements ("VMS") in Canada. Its products are manufactured in-house and are distributed in over 10,000 retail locations and major ecommerce platforms. Jamieson also has a nascent and fast-growing U.S. and international business, with its products available in over 50 countries globally (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - Jamieson Wellness overview (JWEL investor presentation )

Since going public in 2017, Jamieson has consistently set and exceeded its growth forecasts, with revenues growing at a 12.7% CAGR from 2017 to 2022 (Figure 3).

Figure e - JWEL revenues had been growing at 13% CAGR (JWEL investor presentation )

Operating profit and margins have grown even faster, with adj. EBITDA grew at a 16.3% CAGR from 2018 to 2022 while EPS grew at 16.2% CAGR (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - EBITDA and EPS had been growing at 16% CAGR (JWEL investor presentation )

All-in-all, Jamieson looks to be a classic growth at a reasonable price ("GARP") consumer staples company, targeting the global health and wellness megatrend.

2022 In Review

In my prior article, I noted that Jamieson had set out aggressive growth targets for 2022, with top-line revenue growth of 5-9% YoY and adj. EBITDA growth of 20-25% YoY (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - 2022 guidance (JWEL investor presentation )

Looking retrospectively, Jamieson was a little short on the top line, recording revenues of $547 million (Figure 6). However, adj. EBITDA was right in line at $124 million vs. the $120-125 million guidance. Adj. EPS of $1.55 was also within guidance of $1.52-1.60.

Figure 6 - Summary annual financials (JWEL investor presentation )

However, investors were not impressed with Jamieson's 2022 results, as the stock sold off by over 20% in the weeks following the Q4/2022 earnings release (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - JWEL sold off following Q4/22 earnings (StockCharts.com)

Key to the selloff was disappointing guidance for its youtheory brand of collagen and VMS products, which Jamieson acquired in 2022 for US$210 million. Jamieson guided to 2023 youtheory revenues of $145 - 155 million, which appeared low relative to the 'pro forma' 2022 revenues of $155 - 159 million Jamieson trumpeted when it announced the acquisition in June 2022.

One of the key risks I highlighted in my previous article was the risk of Jamieson potentially overpaying for acquisitions or running into difficulty integrating acquisitions. That concern appears to have borne out, as early indications suggest Jamieson overpaid for youtheory.

Furthermore, despite guiding to 22-28% growth in revenues to $670 - 700 million, Jamieson only guided to 13 - 18% growth in adj. EBITDA and 5-11% growth in adj. EPS (Figure 8). This suggests Jamieson expects poor operating leverage in 2023.

Figure 8 - Initial 2023 guidance (JWEL investor presentation )

Operating Environment Remains Tough In 2023

Fast-forward to Q2, Jamieson's financials continued to struggle, as the company reported H1/23 revenues of $304 million, tracking behind the initial guidance range. Furthermore, H1/23 adj. EBITDA of $55.6 million also appears to be tracking behind the initial guidance of $140 - 146 million (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - Q2/23 financial summary (JWEL investor presentation )

In fact, following the soft Q2 results, Jamieson quietly lowered its 2023 guidance to $670 - 690 million in revenues, and $140 - 144 million in adj. EBITDA and $1.56 - 1.63 in adj. EPS (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - Revised 2023 guidance (JWEL investor presentation )

While the guidance cut magnitude was not huge, it triggered another 15%+ selloff in Jamieson's stock price.

The Problem With GARP Stocks When They Miss…

The problem with GARP stocks like Jamieson Wellness is that the company's large valuation multiple is based upon investors' belief that the company will continue to 'beat and raise' on revenues and earnings.

However, if and when GARP stocks start to miss and lower their guidance, there is usually a painful re-rating process where investors are forced to bring their expectations to reality. As investors pore over the company's prospects with a magnifying glass, line items such as 'investments made in SG&A to support future growth' switch from cheered to feared.

…But Not Everything Is Bad News

While Jamieson's results were weaker than management's initial guidance, not everything is bad news. The company remains the category leader in Canada and has multiple avenues of international growth. For example, Jamieson remains an aspirational brand in China with a tremendous 70% forecasted growth in 2023 (Figure 11).

Figure 11 - China continues to grow at breakneck speeds (JWEL investor presentation )

The U.S. market is also a massive $40 billion opportunity that is ripe for market share gains, provided Jamieson can execute its integration of youtheory (Figure 12).

Figure 12 - US market is a huge opportunity (JWEL investor presentation )

Valuation Is Now At A Discount…

In terms of valuation, Jamieson's valuation multiple has contracted from 23.9x adj. Forward P/E in August 2022 to its current multiple of 15.4x 2023 EPS consensus estimate of $1.59 (Figure 13).

Figure 13 - Consensus EPS estimates (Seeking Alpha )

Jamieson is now actually trading at a discount to the median consumer staple company, which trades at 16.9x forward P/E.

Furthermore, with the company now sporting a $0.72 annualized dividend, Jamieson's dividend yield is now a respectable 2.9% (Figure 14).

Figure 14 - JWEL has a 2.9% dividend yield (JWEL investor presentation )

…But Beware Of Adjusted Financials

However, one warning for investors is that Jamieson has a habit of reporting 'adjusted' EBITDA and EPS figures. While there are indeed one-off items that should be adjusted for when analyzing stocks, companies that habitually 'adjust' their financials often do so to flatter their reports. For example, when we look at the reconciliation between Jamieson's reported financials and adjusted financials, we see that the company routinely 'adjusts' for share-based compensation when reporting EBITDA (Figure 15).

Figure 15 - JWEL has a habit of reporting adjusted financials (JWEL investor presentation )

This practice is problematic since compensation is a key cost to any business. While share-based compensation may be a non-cash expense, the value of those shares issued to employees comes out of the pocket of shareholders in the form of stock dilution. So why should it be excluded when judging the company's performance?

Another line item that is 'adjusted' by Jamieson is IT implementation costs. While one-off costs to merge IT systems should be rightly adjusted, when these costs appear every year, they may no longer be 'one-offs'.

Elevated Leverage A Slight Concern

Another slight concern I have with Jamieson Wellness is the amount of debt the company took on to complete the youtheory acquisition. To complete the acquisition, Jamieson took on $400 million in long-term debt, secured against the company's assets. At December 31, 2022, net debt was $374 million against trailing adj. EBITDA of $124 million or 3.0x (Figure 16).

Figure 16 - JWEL net debt (JWELQ2/23 MD&A)

Fortunately, Jamieson has very strong cash flow generation capabilities and by June 30, 2023, over $55 million of the debt had been paid off, and net debt stood at only $254 million. Measured against the company's 2023 adj. EBITDA guidance of $142 million, Jamieson's net debt / EBITDA ratio is now 1.8x.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jamieson Wellness remains a fast-growing 'on-trend' global manufacturer and distributor of VMS products. The stock's weakness in the past year can be attributed to slight misses to guidance and early results from its U.S. acquisition. However, with the shares now trading at a discount to the consumer staple peer group while sporting a 10%+ top line growth, I believe Jamieson continues to look attractive. I continue to rate Jamieson Wellness a buy.

