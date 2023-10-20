Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AT&T: I Will Be Jumping Back In

Oct. 20, 2023 1:12 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T)5 Comments
Summary

  • The company's large debt still keeps away many investors.
  • The outlook for the company seems to be brighter in my opinion, however, I am still skeptical of the management's decisions going forward.
  • I think the main issues have been priced in and not much left to the downside, so I will be initiating a position through cash-secured puts at a lower price.
AT&T Stock Jumps On Strong Earnings Report

Investment Thesis

AT&T (NYSE:T) popped 7% after reporting Q3 earnings, so I wanted to take a look at the company as a whole and see if it is time to jump back in. I believe that the major issues of the company

MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Comments (5)

J
Jimo14
Today, 2:27 PM
Comments (24)
ATT is a LARGE company with a proportionally large debt. What are people looking for?
M
MRMARTY55
Today, 2:18 PM
Investing Group
Comments (464)
I’ve been riding the roller coaster for years. Happy with the company, and the dividend isn’t bad. Long T. 🙂👍🇺🇸
J
Jlexus1953
Today, 2:00 PM
Premium
Comments (2K)
6 straight quarters of 400,000+ post paid subscribers added so there is some indication that Management is moving in the right direction albeit landline degradation is offsetting progress to some extent. Legacy costs tied to the spinoff are apparently over and FCF is moving positively to the point where debt reduction of 3 billion just took place. Long way to go but the fourth quarter is traditionally their best FCF wise and if Cap Ex is reduced next year consistent debt reduction can finally begin. If there are no more potholes the stock could move forward materially next year.
r
01ruxbunny03
Today, 1:45 PM
Comments (1.14K)
I like to buy on the bad news,not the good news-so I've been buying for awhile.
m
motto5448
Today, 1:30 PM
Investing Group
Comments (2.24K)
Just to expensive along with the debt to consider.
