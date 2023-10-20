Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Yara International ASA (YARIY) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 20, 2023 12:23 PM ETYara International ASA (YARIY), YRAIF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.83K Followers

Yara International ASA (OTCPK:YARIY) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 20, 2023 6:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Maria Gabrielsen - Head of Investor Relations

Svein Tore Holsether - President and Chief Executive Officer

Thor Giaever - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Maria Gabrielsen

Welcome to Yara's Third Quarter Results Presentation. Today's presenters are our CEO, Svein Tore Holsether; and our CFO, Thor Giaever. There'll be a conference call at 1:00 PM Oslo time where you can dial in and ask questions.

And with that, it's my pleasure to hand over to our CEO, Svein Tore Holsether.

Svein Tore Holsether

Thank you very much, Maria, and good morning, good afternoon, and good evening to all of you joining our third quarter presentation. And as always, we start by looking at our safety performance. Our TRI rate continues to be at a low and industry-leading level and quite stable the last 12 months, which given the challenging operating environment is a good performance.

We continue to prioritize working with safety across all dimensions. An example of this are training program for major risk prevention, task force to develop a best practice on ammonia loading and unloading and psychosocial safety program to mitigate workplace-related stress and to improve well-being. Every accident can be avoided and we continue to strive towards our ambition of zero injuries.

Turning then to the main elements of the third quarter. EBITDA is down 62% compared to last year, which is due to reduced margins and reflecting a challenging operating environment in the quarter. The operating cash flow is $1 billion and this is mainly due to a significant release of operating capital, which I will come back to later.

Our realized nitrate prices for the quarter will reflect that most of the volumes delivered were contracted

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About YARIY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on YARIY

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.