Net Lease REITs: Holding Off Until Cap Rates Stabilize

Oct. 20, 2023 1:40 PM ET1 Comment
Kevin Egan profile picture
Kevin Egan
204 Followers

Summary

  • It takes nine months (0.74 R-Squared) for interest rates to impact private real estate valuations. This mismatch between public and private valuations inhibits net lease REITs' ability to acquire accretively.
  • Recent increase in interest rates indicates cap rates will expand by +73bps over the next nine months despite management commentary of stabilization on 2Q23 earnings calls.
  • I'm holding off on buying net lease REIT shares until interest rates truly plateau for a period of at least nine months.

Increasing of coins stacking with arrow and percentage on wooden table for financial planing and interest rate growth policy concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

Unlike publicly traded net lease REITs that have their cost of capital marked-to-market more or less on a daily basis, private net lease real estate markets take significantly longer for their valuations to adjust to prevailing interest rates. This results

Five years of experience in sell side research at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley covering Real Estate equities. CFA charterholder, Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA), Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the state of New York, and CFA Institute Certificate in ESG Investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

M
1MyOpinion1
Today, 1:48 PM
Comments (498)
Maintain the divy & grow selectively…
Related Analysis

