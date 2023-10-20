Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.83K Followers

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 20, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Turner - President, Chief Executive Officer

David Turner - Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Dana Nolan - Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Scott Siefers - Piper Sandler

Ryan Nash - Goldman Sachs

John Pancari - Evercore

Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America

Ken Usdin - Jefferies

Erika Najarian - UBS

Manan Gosalia - Morgan Stanley

Gerard Cassidy - RBC

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Regions Financial Corporation’s Quarterly Earnings Call. My name is Christine and I will be your operator for today’s call. I would like to remind everyone that all participants online have been placed to listen-only. At the end of the call, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to Dana Nolan to begin.

Dana Nolan

Thank you, Christine. Welcome to Regions’ third quarter 2023 earnings call. John and David will provide high-level commentary regarding the quarter. Earnings documents, which include our forward-looking statement disclaimer and non-GAAP information are available in the Investor Relations section of our website. These disclosures cover our presentation materials, prepared comments and Q&A.

I will now turn the call over to John.

John Turner

Thank you, Dana, and good morning everyone. We appreciate you joining our call today. Earlier this morning, we reported earnings of $465 million, resulting in earnings per share of $0.49. And while we have some unusual items in our results this quarter, our core performance remains strong, and we continue to have one of the best return on average tangible common equity ratios in our peer group at 21%.

During the quarter we continued to experience elevated levels of check-related fraud. Our third quarter results reflect an incremental $53 million in

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About RF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RF

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.