Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Merck Q3 2023 Earnings Preview: Keytruda LOE Continues To Dominate Narrative

Oct. 20, 2023 1:30 PM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)1 Comment
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Merck's Q3 2023 earnings results will be announced on October 26th. In this preview, I highlight some issues to consider and news to look out for.
  • Keytruda, Merck's immuno-oncology drug, continues to drive significant revenue growth and is a key focus for the company with patent expiration due in 2028.
  • The company hopes to develop a subcutaneous version of its >$20bn per annum selling drug, potentially extending patent protections.
  • Merck's pipeline includes promising assets in oncology, vaccines, and cardiovascular divisions, which will be important to watch for future growth.
  • The company has been forecasting for ~$59bn of FY23 revenues and EPS of ~$3, and I expect this to be confirmed next week. MRK's share price may be static while the Keytruda saga unfolds, however.

Merck Researches Laboratories in South San Francisco

hapabapa

Investment Overview

The New Jersey based Pharma giant Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) announces its earnings results from the third quarter of 2023 next Thursday, 26th October.

Merck is the world's fourth largest pharmaceutical company by market cap, with a

Gain access to all of the market research and financial analytics used in the preparation of this article plus exclusive content and pharma, healthcare and biotech investment recommendations and research / analytics by subscribing to my channel, Haggerston BioHealth.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
10.08K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BMY, ABBV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

thirdcamper profile picture
thirdcamper
Today, 1:41 PM
Comments (7.86K)
A good overview. Your thoughts on the new acquisition?

If the subcutaneous studies show good results, I expect the stock to gain 20-30%. If they fail, it will drop, but not likely by that much.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MRK

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MRK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MRK
--
Compare
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.