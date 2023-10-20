GE HealthCare: AI-Driven And Undervalued But Timing Not Right

Getty Images

General Electric HealthCare (NASDAQ:GEHC) was spun off from General Electric (GE) and started trading in January this year as an independent healthcare technology and diagnostic provider, specializing in precision care.

Normally, the very reason for a spin-off is to unlock value, whereby the newly independent company is worth more separately than when forming part of the parent. However, investors seem not to think this given the way GEHC's stock has performed as charted below, and this thesis will investigate the reason for this.

Comparing the performance of GEHC Vs GE (seekingalpha.com)

The aim is to show that despite the stock being undervalued, it may not be the right time to invest as basing an investment only on earnings or sales multiples is not sufficient in my view. I start with assessing how the company's digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients, are performing, especially given that it has been an early adopter of artificial intelligence which is rapidly becoming ubiquitous across different industries including healthcare.

Factoring in the AI and Growth

After OpenAI’s ChatGPT has acted as an eye-opener as to the opportunities provided by artificial intelligence, industries other than tech have started to invest. Thus, according to analysts at Morgan Stanley (MS), the part of the healthcare sector's budget allocated specifically to AI is expected to nearly double to 10.5% in 2024 compared to last year. Moreover, contrary to what most of us may believe about AI being mostly used for drug discovery purposes as during the development of COVID-19 vaccines in 2020-2021, healthcare services and technology plays should also benefit.

As for GEHC, it already had a substantial part of U.S. FDA-approved AI-enabled devices making use of machine learning which is a field of AI in 2022, with 42 out of 91, with Siemens Healthineers coming at second place with 29. More recently, or in February this year, the U.S. company acquired Caption Health which specializes in developing AI-driven clinical applications (or software algorithms) focused on early disease detection.

This acquisition has been key to obtaining a grant valued at more than $44 million last month for producing AI-assisted ultrasound imaging auto-assessment tools. Furthermore, a $44 million contract was signed with BARDA (Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority) for advanced point-of-care ultrasound technology with AI features.

Now, it is trendy to have AI-based products and bag some high-profile contracts, but, it is also important to assess whether these are actually resulting in higher sales as GEHC's revenue growth has remained relatively low at 4.3% in the fiscal year ending in December 2022. Now, for the first half of 2023, revenue growth was 8.38% and 7.43% for the first and second quarters respectively. For the latest reported quarter (or 2Q'23) all the business segments reported YoY growth as pictured below, resulting in an overall organic performance of 9%, which was partially offset by 2% of Forex headwinds.

Company Presentation (static.seekingalpha.com)

Looking ahead, the management has raised its full-year 2023 guidance range for organic revenue growth by 1% based on markets improving globally and the growth momentum in the first half being sustained. Equally important, analysts have raised their topline estimates eight times during the last three months.

Therefore, the growth outlook looks bright, but, it is also important to consider profitability, especially at a time when interest rates are at record highs and the Federal Reserve is not yet done with monetary tightening as reiterated by its Chairman during a meeting organized by the Economic Club of New York on October 19, on grounds that the inflation problem persists.

Looking at Profits

Noteworthily, GEHC has inherited profitable business segments from GE, with EBIT margins of 13.8% achieved in the fiscal year 2022 ending in December. Quarterly margins are also on a net uptrend, but nonetheless decreased in 2Q'23 when compared to the second quarter of 2022 (2Q'22).

Data by YCharts

Going into details, the adjusted EBIT margin of 14.8% for 2Q'22 while being higher than the first quarter (1Q'23) by 70 basis points, represented a 120 basis points YoY drop. This seems counterintuitive for a standalone entity expected to grow leaner and showcase productivity gains, especially given that it is enjoying stable demand conditions together with better pricing compared to last year, as supply chain fulfillment improves.

As for an explanation as to why profitability suffered, the management mentioned during 2Q'23's earnings call that the company was indeed benefiting from better volumes of products shipped, higher prices, as well as productivity improvement, but these had been offset by "inflation and planned investments". Also, to GEHC's credit this time, the comparison is being made with 2Q'22 when higher-margin services sales as part of the product mix had offset lower product volumes which were supply-constrained.

Still, it appears that the firm has not been able to make the most out of better demand-supply conditions.

Looking ahead, it has introduced higher margins for AI-powered products and continues progression in lean productivity initiatives, with logistics expenses getting a helping hand from improving (freight) rates and shifting shipping deliveries from air to sea. Also, as part of optimizing IT costs, GEHC intends to outsource certain activities and reduce its real-estate footprint.

Discussing Value

These actions should improve the bottom line, and with the new CFO focused on "driving margin expansion" as he stressed during the earnings call, there are reasons to be optimistic, but, at the same time, adopting a dose of realism is also necessary. The reason is that while nearly 50% of all GEHC revenues are recurring, the company is incurring approximately $200 million of recurring standalone costs too, which is weighing on profitability while it also has to invest.

As a result, the management expects the impact of the profitability-improving measures to be visible only in 2024 and beyond, which means that for now, margins may continue to fluctuate. Hence, it is preferable to be patient with the stock, and even at discounted valuations (based on both P/E and P/S) compared to the sector median, it is not currently a buy.

Valuation metrics (seekingalpha.com)

Still, given the growth opportunities, I have a Hold position on the stock and to further justify my lack of enthusiasm in investing at the current juncture, there is also competition for the provider of imaging and diagnosis solutions, notably from Siemens Healthineers. The German company's Biograph CT/PET scanners compete head-on with GEHC’s Omni Legend and Discovery machines.

Coming back to the unlocking value through the spin-off theme, Siemens spun off Siemens Healthineers, which was formerly Siemens Healthcare in 2017. The stock performance comparison below shows that it is the Healthcare spin-off that has performed better since day one, in sharp contrast with the GE-GEHC as shown in the introductory chart.

Comparing of performances (www.seekingalpha.com)

Now, according to research by PWC based on hundreds of deals from 1995 to 2017, timing is a key success factor for a spin-off and the sooner the decision, the better the chances of the "divestitures to be a vehicle for transformation". A more recent study conducted in 2021 reiterates the importance of the "timing" factor. Looking deeper, this may have not been the case for GE, as it initially announced the spin-off back in June 2018, which was subsequently canceled as the company instead opted to dispose of its biopharma business to Danaher Corp (DHR). Noteworthily, GE's would-be healthcare spin-off in 2018 was valued at around $70 billion, or more than two times the present market cap. Therefore, more than four years have passed between the initial intent and the execution.

Concluding with Timing

Noteworthily, one of the main differences between 2018 and 2023 is interest rates both in the Eurozone and the U.S. As shown in the chart below, this was low, or less than 1% five years back compared to more than 4% currently. As a result, borrowing costs are high, which means that making investments becomes harder, especially when the company's balance sheet has cash but has more debt. It comes with a debt-to-equity ratio of nearly 145%.

US and Euro-area interest-rate (tradingeconomics.com)

Now, it is precisely the interest expense on borrowed money that caused the adjusted EPS of $0.92 in 2Q'23 to be down 20% YoY with free cash flow suffering too, further impacted by pension payments associated with the spin-off. On top, inflation which was the cause of lower margins in the latest reported quarter, continues to be high, or higher than the Fed's 2% target, despite having fallen from its October 2022 high.

In conclusion and thinking longer term, with inflation expected to come down to around 2.70% in 2024, things should improve next year which should translate into EBIT margins showing a sustainable uptrend. To this end, PWC adds that the spinning-off process is normally good for both (parent and SpinCo) return-wise during the long term, especially when done the right way. This signifies that shareholders should exercise patience, but, for those contemplating a buy, it is better to wait for the right timing.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.