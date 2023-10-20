Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Buffett's 6 Dividend Buys For October

Oct. 20, 2023 1:55 PM ET
Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • This Buffett holdings list from Kiplinger first appeared 8/21/23 on-line. Kiplinger, YCharts and Dogs of The Dow all track this Buffett/Berkshire batch. Here is your update from 10/17/23 YCharts data.
  • 32 of 48 current Berkshire-Hathaway-owned-stocks pay dividends. As of 10/17/23 the top-ten ranged 3.05%-5.08% by annual-yield and 45 of 48 ranged 0.83% to 64.28% per broker-estimated target-price-upsides.
  • Analyst-augured top-ten net-gains from Buffett’s October dividend dogs ranged 27.43%-64.38% from MDLZ, C, ALLY, LPX, KHC, DHI, PARA, COF, KR, and top pick GM per YCharts data.
  • $5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield Buffett/Berkshire-held October dividend dogs showed 8.74% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little (lower-priced) Berkshire-collected dogs led Buffett’s October dividend payers.
Warren Buffett Testifies Before Senate Finance Committee

Alex Wong

Foreword

Dan Burrows says in Kiplinger Investing:

"The Berkshire Hathaway portfolio is a diverse set of blue chips and, increasingly, lesser-known growth bets. Here's a look at every stock picked by Warren Buffett and his lieutenants."

Any collection

