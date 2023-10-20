Wall Street Lunch: SolarEdge Drags Peers

lupmotion

SolarEdge (SEDG) revenue warning slams the sector. (0:15) Digital ad spending looking good. (2:00) Citi spies a hard landing. (3:35)

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) was the biggest decliner on the S&P 500 (SP500) after cutting its outlook for Q3 revenue, gross margins, and operating income.

The company said it expects "significantly lower" revenue in Q4.

SolarEdge’s CEO cited "substantial unexpected cancellations and pushouts" of existing backlogs from the company's European distributors due to high inventories and slow installation rates.

Shares were slapped with downgrades from Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Oppenheimer, and Roth MKM.

BofA cut the stock to underperform from neutral with a $65 price target, saying the company's update was "starkly more negative than several data points would have suggested even late into the quarter, including commentary from management."

The warning is weighing on most solar stocks. Enphase Energy (ENPH), SunPower (SPWR), Sunrun (RUN), JinkoSolar (JKS), Sunnova Energy (NOVA), Maxeon Solar (MAXN), Canadian Solar (CSIQ), Array Technologies (ARRY), and First Solar (FSLR) were all down.

Stocks are selling off, adding to an already-down week. Investors may be reluctant to be long into the weekend given the Mideast uncertainty.

The loss in equities comes in spite of a retreat in Treasury yields as traders look to square up positions ahead of the weekend.

The S&P is down 1%, with the Nasdaq off a little more and the Dow faring slightly better.

The megacap sectors are the biggest struggles, with Info Tech and Communications Services at the bottom. Consumer staples is best gainer.

The digital ad market is looking healthier, at least for Meta Platforms (META) and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL).

Deutsche Bank and Bank of America both noted a better digital ad market for the two tech giants, while Snap (SNAP) may take a while to see benefits, according to Deutsche Bank. Ad checks indicate that Google Search has remained resistant as YouTube shows signs of accelerating momentum.

BofA says Meta is benefiting from an improving digital ad market, ramping Reels monetization, and improving artificial intelligence-driven ad measurement.

Coinbase's (COIN) chief legal officer said on Friday he's "hopeful" that a U.S. spot bitcoin (BTC-USD) ETF will soon be approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In August, a federal court ruled that the SEC didn't adequately explain why it didn't approve Grayscale Investment's application to convert Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC) into an ETF. Earlier this month, the SEC said it didn't plan to appeal that ruling.

SLB (SLB) reported mixed Q3 results, topping consensus earnings estimates by a penny, while total revenues came in roughly as expected.

Q3 net income rose to $1.12B, or $0.78/share, from $907M, or $0.63/share, in the year-earlier quarter, driven by sustained growth in the international markets, where the company posted its ninth consecutive quarter of double-digit Y/Y growth.

Q3 total revenues rose 11% Y/Y and 3& Q/Q to $8.31B, as international revenue jumped 12% Y/Y and 5% Q/Q to $6.61B, and North America revenue rose 6% Y/Y but fell 6% Q/Q to $1.64B, with reduced drilling activity in the U.S. and the Gulf of Mexico.

Increased payouts came from Blackstone (NYSE:) and Liberty Energy (LBRT), as well as declarations from companies like Ford (NYSE:F) and Sherwin Williams (SHW).

For next week, Dell (DELL) and Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) will see the ex-dividend dates for their upcoming dividend payments.

Citi argues that a hard landing is coming during the first half of 2024.

In their Macro Think Tank Report, analysts say that unemployment is nearing historic lows, suggesting a recession is coming soon.

Right now, an unemployment bottom could lead to a recession 10 months down the road. In addition, credit conditions have been tightening.

Analysts say: “Strong activity data continue to suggest that the U.S. is not in recession and will not imminently enter one. But the steady tightening of credit conditions and rise in real Treasury yields should slow the real economy.”