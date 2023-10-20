Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kimberly-Clark de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (KCDMY) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.83K Followers

Kimberly-Clark de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCPK:KCDMY) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call October 20, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Pablo González - CEO

Xavier Cortés - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ben Theurer - Barclays

Jens Spiess - Morgan Stanley

Pedro Fabregat - Compass

Bob Ford - Bank of America

Rodrigo Alcántara - UBS

Luis Willard - GBM

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to today’s Kimberly-Clark de México’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later you will have an opportunity to ask questions during the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note this call is being recorded, and that I will be standing by, should you need any assistance.

It is now my pleasure to turn today’s program over to Pablo González, Chief Executive Officer.

Pablo González

Thanks, Chelsea. Hello, everyone. Thanks for participating on the call. As usual, I’ll make some preliminary remarks and pass it on to Xavier to provide details on the second quarter results.

Let me start by providing some perspective on our sales. Excluding exports tissue parent rolls, our sales grew more than 5%. Consumer products business grew mid-single-digit, driven by healthy volume growth, while price contributed less, as we lapped important price increases. Professional posted strong growth, although much lower than in prior quarters, as we also lapped price increases. All-in-all, our consumer and professional businesses continued to perform well, albeit at lower growth rates because of less price contribution, but with healthy volume and strong shares. On top of that, our exports of finished products also grew significantly.

Tissue parent rolls on the contrary decreased substantially and were roughly half those of last year. This was due to increased supply from Asian producers, significantly lower prices and the exchange rate differential. This hard roll sales decrease

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About KCDMY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KCDMY

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.